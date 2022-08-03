The Best Space-Saving Home Essentials for Small and Stylish Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Working, living and entertaining at home can make for clutter in a space meant to be a serene, safe haven. As a habitual studio apartment dweller, I’ve come to think of myself as expert-adjacent in maximizing space after many failed organization attempts. As seen in no shortage of home organizing series (think Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit or Discovery+’s Hot Mess House), the key is to prioritize multifunctional furniture and to build organizational systems that work for your area without compromising comfort and style.

Before getting lost in Home Goods or scrolling through Amazon, determine the needs of your space. If the bulk of your clutter is in your closet, invest in bins and storage pieces that allow you to store clothing and shoes where each piece is visible. Bathrooms require containers for under-the-sink storage, and living rooms can hold blankets, family games and more.

Below, browse through some tips and our top product suggestions for the best space-saving organizers and furniture to help you go from cluttered to clean.

The Best Space-Saving Bathroom Organizers

The Container Store Expandable Under Sink Organizer

Bathroom storage is essential — especially if you’re a product junkie. Opt for standing cabinets or shelves meant for over your toilet to optimize space and store everyday items. In addition, securely organizing underneath your bathroom cabinet will help to maximize space.

The Container Store’s expandable under-the-sink organizer is perfect for storing your hair and beauty tools underneath the single vanity sink in the bathroom or the kitchen sink to store cleaning products or pots and pans separately.

The Container Store

The Container Store Expandable Under Sink Organizer $44 Buy now

Zenna Home Spacesaver Over the Toilet Etagere Brushed Nickel

Standing shelves and cabinetry can function as storage and bathroom decor. Add your towels, light reading, potpourri and display-level storage bins to fill out this space-saving over-the-toilet etagere by Zenna Home.

Target

Zenna Home Spacesaver Over the Toilet Etagere Brushed Nickel $38 Buy now

Mainstays White Bathroom Space Saver with 3 Fixed Shelves

Alternatively, this closed shelf allows you to store more without compromising the bathroom aesthetic.

Walmart

Mainstays White Bathroom Space Saver with 3 Fixed Shelves $44 Buy now

The Best Space-Saving Living Room Organizers

The Novogratz Magnolia Lift-Top Coffee Table

For your living room space, whatever that might look like — continue to focus on multifunctional furniture. Coffee tables like this lift-top option (by Hollywood-loved interior designers The Novogratz) work over time as a table, desk and design piece. Store your laptop and work accessories after the day’s over or your hand-crafted selection of card and board games underneath the lift-up top.

The Novogratz

The Novogratz Magnolia Lift-Top Coffee Table $269 Buy now

Moft Sit-Stand Laptop Desk

Alternatively, leave your coffee table as the work of art it’s designed to be and turn to mobile options for working and snacking. This portable and slim laptop desk from Moft (also available on Amazon) allows you to take Zoom calls from the couch or kitchen. You can collapse it at the end of the work day and store it flat almost anywhere, and it’s also the perfect travel-friendly workstation for digital nomads.

LapGear Bamboo Portable Lap Desk

This chic bamboo portable lap desk protects your legs from overheating laptops and adds some extra stability when working from the bed is the only solution. Protect your sanctuary from crumbs by dining over this pad for cheeky dinners from the bed.

LapGear Bamboo Portable Lap Desk $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Space-Saving Bedroom Furniture and Essentials

Rebrilliant Sherrie 11-Inch Adjustable Clothes Rack

Make room in your closet by hand-picking your favorite pieces for display on a clothing rack. Rebrilliant’s 11-inch adjustable option lets you store your most used clothing, footwear and accessories for easy access — and you can show off your fave pieces that match the room’s color scheme.

Wayfair

Rebrilliant Sherrie 11-Inch Adjustable Clothes Rack (reg. $89) $70 Buy now

Prepac Monterey Armoire

Like in the bathroom, closed cabinets will allow for extra storage as it removes the need for visual displays. The solid color and minimal design of this versatile armoire from Target make it easy to stow away odds and ends, bedding, seasonal clothing and more without worrying about shelf appeal.

Prepac Monterey Armoire $232 Buy now

The Best Space-Saving Kitchen Organizers

Yamazaki Home Rolling Kitchen Storage Cart

Whether you’re short on counter or pantry space, this minimalist rolling kitchen cart (from sleek Japanese-inspired brand Yamazaki Home) will give you more storage room. Available in black or white, this chic portable organizer has three shelves and measures 15 inches deep by 26 inches tall by 7 inches wide, so it easily fits in tight spaces.

Yamazaki Home Rolling Kitchen Storage Cart $72.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Home Edit Five-Piece Pantry Edit Plastic Modular Storage System

You don’t have to spend big on space-saving (and stylish) solutions, as proven by The Home Edit’s Walmart line. This five-piece modular storage set helps you make the most of your pantry space while keeping items visible (no more rediscovering those long-lost snacks in the back).