SoulCycle’s At-Home Fitness Bike Is $600 Off — But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Known for its inspirational, music-driven cycling classes, SoulCycle is offering a major limited-time deal on its At-Home Bike through the end of the month. Normally priced at $2,500, the stationary exercise bike is now on sale for $1,900, a savings of $600 or 24 percent off. Financing is available.

The connected SoulCycle bike experience offers both on-demand and live classes, which are available only through the required Equinox+ app, which costs $40 a month. (There’s no additional charge though for current Equinox users.)

Related: The Best Fitness Bikes for Upgrading Your Home Gym

The app also offers access to a range of classes beyond cycling: Pure Yoga, Solidcore Pilates-based classes, Precision Run’s guided treadmill and outdoor running and walking classes, guided meditation via Headstrong, Rumble boxing, Tom Brady’s TB12 strength and conditioning workouts and other Equinox offerings.

Free white glove delivery of a SoulCycle At-Home Bike will take about one to three weeks, and the equipment arrives pre-assembled and ready to plug in. There is a one-year warranty on the screen and bike parts and a five-year warranty on the bike frame. Users can return the bike for a refund after a 30-day trial, minus a fee of $250 for handling and shipping.

What many users say they love about SoulCycle is the uplifting vibe of the cycling instructors and classes, which are often given in a candle-lit studio. “Invite in the strength,” intones one instructor, a former student-turned-cycling teacher who teaches a great beginner’s class (one of three levels, which also include intermediate and advanced.)

SoulCycle is known for its Hollywood following; stars such as David Beckham, Kella Ripa and Katie Holmes have been spotted at its studios, and the fitness brand even gifted a bike to Carey Mulligan seven years before it began offering the equipment for sale.

Read on for more information about the bike, the specs and the classes.

SoulCycle vs. Peloton: Bike Comparison

Sturdy and stable, the commercial-grade steel-frame bike with a carbon-fiber belt measures 62.2 inches by 22.2 inches by 53.5 inches and can accommodate riders from 4’10” to 6’10” tall and up to 350 pounds. Including the touchscreen display, the bike weighs 142 pounds and has front wheels that enable it to be lifted from the back and moved.

The SoulCycle bike has five components that can easily be adjusted. The screen tilts up or down, but not side to side. Handlebars can be adjusted up or down as well as forward or backward and the seat can go up or down and also forward and back. There are two water-bottle holders as well as a rack for a pair of dumbbells.

The SoulCycle does not offer automatic trainer control of resistance on the bike, which is something offered on Peloton.

The music-focused classes encourage embracing yourself and inclusivity. Many users feel the experience is much less metric-focused than riding with Peloton. While riders can check their miles or cadence (rpm), SoulCycle offers an exclusive feature called Beat Match, which measures how a rider stays in sync with the music’s rhythm throughout the class.

Videos also offer a screen-within-a-screen view called Form Rider, which gives a side view of a cyclist which makes it easy to follow proper form. This is especially helpful for SoulCycle newbies who may not be familiar with some of the signature moves such as single and double tap backs, ab crunches, and chest presses. These movements, along with the fact that a good part of each class is spent out of the saddle, give the SoulCycle experience more of a dance-meets-cardio vibe.

Class lengths run from the five-minute Soul Arms workouts up to 90-minute rides.

Unlike on Peloton, users aren’t limited to exercise content while riding. Via the Streaming Mode function, they can watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+.

And in Free-Ride Mode, riders can listen to their own music and connect to a Spotify account. The connected bike also can be paired with a heart rate monitor and is enabled for AppleGym Kit so that your Apple Watch can track your workouts.

SoulCycle At-Home Bike (reg. $2,500) $1,900 Buy now

The Screen and Sound

The 21.5″ anti-glare screen is big enough to make for an immersive class experience. It is Bluetooth 5.0- and Wi-Fi-enabled with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The surface is also sweat-resistant.

The monitor also includes 8-watt speakers with a 15-watt woofer which produce a surround-sound effect. Users may also use Bluetooth-enabled headphones during their rides.

The Pedals and Shoes

If you have never ridden a stationary bike that requires clipping in — your shoe is literally attached to the pedal — it can get some getting used to, including adjusting the grip of the clip-in system with an Allen wrench and learning how to attach and detach the shoes. The SoulCycle bike is built with dual-sided pedals. One side accommodates SPD cleats and the other LOOK Delta shoes. SoulCycle makes and sells its own LOOK Delta shoes, which start at $175.