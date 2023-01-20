The Best Sports Bras for Every Size and Activity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding workout inspiration might be easy (look to the endless paparazzi photos of stars stepping out of their training sessions), but shopping for the best sports bras isn’t always as effortless. The difference between the right sports bra and the wrong one can make all the difference in your workout. Ideally, your sports bra is comfortable, supportive, and minimizes bounce, so you can put your all into that run, HIIT class, lifting session or yoga practice. Worst case scenario, you’re distracted from your activity because your sports bra is uncomfortable and the wrong level of support.

Finding the best sports bra for your body is, ultimately, very personal. But there are a few simple things to keep in mind while shopping that will help you find what you’re looking for. The first is support, which will be determined by your activity and the size of your chest. An F cup going for a run will need something very different than an A cup hitting the reformer. For more support, look for full coverage styles, sturdy straps, compressive fabrics, and molded cups, which help reduce bounce.

Related: The Best Fitness Mirrors for Upgrading Your Home Workouts

Sports bra sizing is not universal, with some brands choosing to size by letter (like S, M, L), by number (0, 2, 4), or by band and cup size (i.e. 34D). To get the right fit when online shopping for sports bras, you’ll want to check out the brand’s size chart and grab a measuring tape to get your most updated measurements.

The type of workout is another factor to consider. Low-impact exercises require at least one foot off the ground: think yoga, Pilates, cycling, swimming, rowing and other activities that are gentle on your joints. High-impact workouts are running, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), CrossFit, tennis and others that burn more calories. Medium-impact activities are somewhere in between, such as more intense cycling, intermediate to expert hikes and elliptical training, to name a few.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best sports bras for running, large busts, low to high impact and more — see our top picks below from Nike, Lululemon, Athleta, Girlfriend and other top activewear brands.

Nike Dri-Fit Alpha High-Support Sports Bra

BEST SUPPORTIVE SPORTS BRA OVERALL

Coverage Full

Full Padding No

No Sizes XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+)

XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+) Support High impact

High impact Style Racerback

One of the best sports bras for high-impact workouts, Nike’s Alpha padded zip-front bra offers the brand’s highest level of support. Wide, adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure at the back let you customize the fit so you feel held in, but still comfortable. The Dri-Fit technology keeps you comfortable and dry, while the perforations in the front and back make the design breathable.

Nike

Brooks Dare Cross-Back Bra BEST SUPPORTIVE BRA FOR RUNNERS Coverage Light

Light Padding Yes; built-in

Yes; built-in Support Low impact

Low impact Sizes 30AB to 40C/D

30AB to 40C/D Style Crossback The Dare cross-back bra from running brand Brooks offers high-impact support with the ease of a pullover style — no zips, hooks or clasps required. Unlike most pullover styles, it features built-in cups to minimize bounce, and a hidden bottom band for extra support. Amazon Brooks Women’s Dare Crossback Run Bra $24.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lululemon Energy Longline Bra

BEST FOR LARGE BUSTS

Coverage Medium

Medium Padding Yes; removable

Yes; removable Sizes XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+)

XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+) Support Medium impact

Medium impact Style Crossback

Designed for yoga and training, Lululemon’s Energy Longline Bra offers medium support and is best suited for cup sizes B through D. It features removable cups and is made from a sweat-wicking fabric that’s cool to the touch.

Lululemon

Lululemon Energy Longline Bra $58 Buy now

Adidas AeroReact Training Light Support Bra BEST LIGHT SUPPORT SPORTS BRA UNDER $50 Coverage Light

Light Support Low impact

Low impact Padding Yes; removable

Yes; removable Sizes 2XS A-C to XL D-DD

2XS A-C to XL D-DD Style Crossback Made of at least 70 percent recycled materials, Adidas’ AeroReady sports bra is ideal for low support during low-impact training. It features adjustable straps and removable pads, so you can easily customize the fit. Mesh ventilation details keep this sports bra breathable during workouts. Adidas AeroReact Training Light Support Bra $45 Buy now

Athleta Exhale Bra

BEST MEDIUM COVERAGE FOR LOW-IMPACT WORKOUTS

Coverage Medium

Medium Padding No

No Sizes XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+)

XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+) Support Low impact

Low impact Style Crossback

Designed for yoga, studio, and floor practice, this buttery soft Athleta sports bra offers just enough support for low-impact activities. The straps are designed for comfort on the shoulders and neck, best suited for cups A through C; D to DD+ sizing also available. (Plus, save 20 percent off your entire purchase through Jan. 23.)

Athleta

Athleta Exhale Bra $49 Buy now

Under Armour High Crossback Zip Sports Bra BEST PADDED SPORTS BRA FOR HIGH-IMPACT WORKOUTS Coverage Full

Full Padding Yes; built-in

Yes; built-in Sizes 32A to 44DDD

32A to 44DDD Support High impact

High impact Style Crossback This zip-front sports bra from Under Armour is ideal for activities that need a lot of support, like running and team sports. A full-coverage front with fixed foam pads ensures coverage and support, while a mesh lining and open cross-back provide ventilation. Amazon Under Armour Women’s Armour High Crossback Zip Bra , Beta (628)/Sea Mist , 32C $46.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra BEST SUSTAINABLE SPORTS BRA OVERALL Coverage Full

Full Padding No

No Sizes XXS to 6XL

XXS to 6XL Support Medium impact

Medium impact Style Racerback Girlfriend Collective’s best-selling Paloma bra — available in sizes XXS to 6XL — is a classic racerback style with a longline silhouette and built-in support band. The full coverage style is soft yet sturdy, best suited for medium-impact workouts. It also has a UPF 45+ rating, making it great for the outdoors. Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra $46 Buy now

Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra BEST ADJUSTABLE HIGH-IMPACT SPORTS BRA Coverage Full

Full Padding Yes; built-in

Yes; built-in Support Medium to high impact

Medium to high impact Sizes 32A to 40DDD

32A to 40DDD Style Convertible Don’t let the name fool you — Natori’s Yogi Contour is no low-impact yoga bra. A convertible back with an impressive 16 slot adjustments not only gives a perfect fit, but also can be tailored for impact lavel. Hidden cups reduce bounce and provide moderate to high-impact support. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Nordstrom Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra $33.38 on Amazon.com Buy now