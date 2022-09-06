How to Dress Up as ‘Squid Game’ Characters for Halloween with Official Merch and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If last year’s frenzy over the best Squid Game costumes wasn’t any indication, Netflix’s Emmy-nominated hit show will likely be among this year’s top Halloween looks given the highly-anticipated second season.

Following the Korean dystopian thriller series‘ September premiere last year, overseas costume manufacturers quickly raced to get pieces into the hands of TV fans searching online for how to dress up as Squid Game characters. Some companies were ultimately unable to deliver by Oct. 31, likely due to supply chain and shipping issues. And although Halloween is a little under two months away, it’s never too late to start planning your contest-winning outfits (or anticipate delivery delays).

Squid Game earned 14 Emmy nominations, including for best drama series, best writing for a drama series and best directing for a drama series. Lee Jung-jae is up for best actor in a drama series for his role as protagonist Seong Gi-hun, and stars Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo), Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok), Oh Yeong-soo (Oh Il-nam) and Lee You-mi (Ji-young) also scored nods for best supporting actors or actresses in a drama series. The series topped Nielsen’s weekly chart shortly after its release, and one South Korean internet service provider is even suing the streaming and entertainment company over the surge in network traffic caused by the popular series, per CNBC.

Netflix released a line of custom show-inspired shirts ($35 to $40), and the streamer also inked a partnership deal with Walmart to offer merchandise at the retailer’s online store. Pop culture-inspired brand Zavvi also recently released an official Squid Game collection of limited-edition apparel, footwear and home goods ($20 to $60).

In the show, contestants wear teal tracksuits with their personal identification numbers, while guards sport hooded red jumpsuits with black fencing masks. Then there’s the robot schoolgirl who serves as the gamemaster for the first episode’s “Red Light, Green Light” challenge, and finally, the eerie Front Man, who wears a geometric face mask with a sleek black coat and leather gloves.

Many of the show’s signature looks are simple DIY projects — you can easily find green and red tracksuits online, or assemble outfits from pieces you already have in your closet.

For those who aren’t so handy or who prefer to shop online, we’ve rounded up the best Squid Game-inspired costumes. We selected options with four-star ratings or better on Amazon, as well as items from major retailers such as Amazon, Party City, Spirit Halloween and others.

The Best Squid Game Contestant/Green Jumpsuit Halloween Costumes

1. Walmart x Squid Game Men’s Game Player 456 Graphic Tee

As part of a new partnership with Netflix, Walmart is now offering official show merch from the streamer’s top hits, including Squid Game. This numbered contestant tee comes in women’s and men’s sizes and other player number options.

2. Saounisi Squid Game Contestant Cosplay Costume

This faithful re-creation of the Squid Game contestant uniform comes with different identification numbers (001, 218, 067 or 456) on the chest.

3. Costume Agent Squid Game Costume Green Jacket and Pants

Available in six numbered patch options and in sizes S to 3XL, this two-piece Squid Game-inspired unisex tracksuit set includes a green jacket with a numbered patch and matching pants. Reviewers suggest sizing up for the best fit.

4. Zengjo Men’s Ringer Tee

Contestants wear a white and green ringer tee (similar to this one by Zengjo) with their player number printed on the chest. You can easily get the look with a printable iron-on transfer kit.

5. Urban Buck Full-Zip Casual Tracksuit If you prefer to take a more DIY approach, this teal tracksuit set is a perfect fit for handmade costumes. Add a handmade contestant number patch to re-create your favorite Squid Game character. . Amazon Funey Men's Tracksuit $41.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Vans Classic Slip-Ons

The contestants wear white shoes similar to Vans’ best-selling slip-ons. What’s great about the Southern California-based brand’s classic pair is that they’re a versatile addition to your wardrobe, so you’ll wear them long after Oct. 31.

7. Lugz Men’s Clipper Sneakers

Prefer a label-less pair like the ones in the series? Try these sneakers by Lugz, which offer the same look as Vans’ slip-ons.

8. Toms Canvas Classic Slip-On Shoes

Another option for getting the white shoes from Squid Games is Toms’ best-selling canvas slip-ons. Note that this pair is in women’s sizes, so men may need to convert the sizing.

The Best Squid Game Red Guard Halloween Costumes

1. Squid Game Adult Guard Costume

Dress up as a red guard with this officially licensed Squid Game costume that includes a red jumpsuit, belt, gloves and a mask.

2. TNTB Squid Game Red Guard Halloween Costume Another Squid Game red guard Halloween costume option is this top-rated red jumpsuit costume that comes with gloves, a harness and belt. Amazon Squid Game Red Guard Costume $42.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. SoulLife Squid Game Cosplay Mask The red guards disguise their faces with a black fencing mask with a white square, circle or triangle that symbolizes their status. This cosplay Squid Game mask by SoulLife is “comfortable and breathable,” and available in four designs. Courtesy of Amazon SoulLife Squid Game Cosplay Mask $10.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Fuinloth Balaclava Face Mask Squid Game guards also wear a black balaclava mask underneath their face covering to ensure further anonymity. Courtesy of Amazon Fuinloth Balaclava Face Mask $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Leonark Fencing Coach Mask While there are plenty of replica masks out there, not everyone wants the risk of receiving a dud, as many customer reviews have noted that the quickly-produced Squid Game-inspired costume masks had strong odors or poor construction. Crafty types who don’t mind wearing an actual fencing mask can opt for Leonark’s coach face covering, which is made of stainless steel mesh and comfortable waterpoof lining. Paint your own white square, circle or triangle outline and you’ve got a professional-looking costume. Courtesy of Amazon Leonark Fencing Coach Mask $76.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Colortrak Premium Grip Reusable Gloves These powder-free black latex gloves also help keep the red guards stay anonymous during the games. Courtesy of Amazon Colortrak Premium Grip Reusable Gloves $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Squid Game Front Man Halloween Costume

The Front Man in ‘Squid Game.’ Courtesy of Netflix

1. Huangheng Squid Game Mask

The Front Man wears a similar angular face mask, and all you need to complete the look is a long hooded coat and black leather gloves.

2. Squid Game Front Man 3D Printed Mask

Etsy designer NewChapterNewHome created this 3D-printed mask inspired by Squid Game antagonist the Front Man.

3. Elotop Men’s Wool Coat

Complete your Front Man Halloween costume (while updating your winter outerwear) with this black wool coat that looks similar to the Squid Game character’s ensemble.

4. Coofandy Men’s Hooded Lightweight Rain Jacket

For a more lightweight (and waterproof) Front Man outerwear option, try this poncho-like lightweight hooded rain jacket from Coofandy. It comes in other colors and in sizes XS to 3XL.

Coofandy Men's Hooded Lightweight Rain Jacket $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

“Red Light, Green Light” Robot Girl Costume

This laser-focused giant robot girl leads “Red Light, Green Light” in ‘Squid Game.’ Courtesy of Netflix

1. Squid Game Doll Dress Costume

This official Squid Game doll costume inspired by the “Red Light, Green Light” scenes includes a dress, mask and socks — all you need are some black ballet flats or babydoll shoes.

2. Baleaf Women’s Tennis Dress

If you prefer to put together your own original look, this orange workout dress by Baleaf is similar to the babydoll dress that the “Red Light, Green Light” robot schoolgirl wears in episode one. Just add a yellow blouse underneath (preferably one with a peter pan collar), knee-high socks and black shoes.

3. Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Knee Travel Socks

Why not keep comfy while you’re walking around as the “Red Light, Green Light” robot? These white knee-high socks by Dr. Scholl’s give you the same schoolgirl look while reducing irritation and moisture absorption (so they’re great for wearing while trick-or-treating).

4. Amazon Essentials Women’s Belice Ballet Flats

Finish your Squid Game robot girl costume with a pair of black flats, like these chic flats by Amazon Essentials.

