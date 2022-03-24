The Best Standing Desks for Upgrading Your Home Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Whether you work from home, have a hybrid schedule or are heading back to the office, finding the best standing desk can make a difference in improving your health and helping you move more throughout the day. Harvard Health Publishing points out that while claims of weight loss are unproven, standing desks can encourage you to change your posture more frequently and thus potentially decrease the risk of back and shoulder pain.

With tons of standing desk options, it can be overwhelming to find out which model or brand makes the most sense for you, your space and your work style. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best standing desks on the market.

From the top-rated adjustable electric desks and furniture designed for multiple portable monitors (an ideal setup for video editors and gamers) to laptop-friendly workstations that save space in dorms and apartments, here are the top options for every work-from-home lifestyle.

1. Flexispot EC1 Standing Desk

BEST ELECTRIC STANDING DESK

Adjust your desk height with speed when you post up on Flexispot’s EC1 electric standing desk. Available in widths from 42 to 60 inches and depths of 24 to 30 inches, this rectangular table offers a ​​roomy setup that lets you use two monitors and a laptop. It allows you to spread out and calmly take on the workday (or gaming) without worrying about space. The electric adjustable lift system also lets you change from sitting to standing, adding more flexibility (and hopefully more productivity) throughout your day. And you can’t beat the deal: it’s now available for 17 percent off, normally listed at $300.

Flexispot EC Standing Desk $259.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Fezibo Dual-Motor Adjustable Standing Desk

BEST DUAL MOTOR STANDING DESK

The benefit of a dual-motor desk is that it can withstand more weight and adjust more quickly than a single-motor model. Fezibo’s dual-motor adjustable standing desk comes in three widths (46, 55 and 63 inches) and offers three preset buttons so you can customize the height from 27 to 46 inches. The electric lift system is made with a sturdy, industrial-grade steel frame that can support up to 176 pounds. The standing desk is rustic brown and black, with an alloy steel top, and it includes a keyboard tray, hanging hooks for headphones and other accessories and plenty of space to spread out while working.

Fezibo Dual Motor Adjustable Standing Desk $294.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. WFH Desk

BEST STANDING DESK FOR SMALL SPACES

WFH Desks‘ best-selling modular design helps you create your own work zone even if you’re limited on space and need to cut down on clutter. It functions as either a sitting or standing desk, and you can fold it up and put it away whenever you want — no fuss. It’s inspired by nature and comes in three colors: satin birch (natural), onyx birch (black) and snow birch (white). It’s crafted from premium, FSC-certified birchwood plywood, a smooth, sustainable and scratch- and heat-resistant material. Even better? No tools are required for setup, and this standing desk is currently $25 off to celebrate the company’s two-year anniversary.

BUY NOW: $450 Buy now

4. RLDH Modern Wood Standing Desk

BEST STANDING DESK FOR LAPTOPS

RDLH’s modern wood standing desk is fully adjustable and handmade in birch or maple. What’s great is that you can take this workstation with you anywhere, thanks to the flat and compact design. It’s 23 inches tall, 16 inches wide and 14 inches deep and comes in small, medium and large sizes that are perfect to sit on any table, desk or wherever you plan to work.

BUY NOW: $117 Buy now

5. FlexiSpot Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

BEST STANDING DESK CONVERTER

Yet another excellent option from FlexiSpot, this standing desk converter helps you move quickly from sitting to standing while making the most of vertical space. This tabletop setup can handle a 35-pound load and can be used on existing desks, so you don’t have to make way for a new piece of furniture. This product also gives you extra space for a full-sized keyboard, mouse and mousepad so you can have more room to adjust your wrist position.

Flexispot Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter $219.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Stand Up Desk Store Rolling Two-Tier Standing Desk

BEST FOR LAPTOPS

Stand Up Desk Store’s rolling adjustable two-tier standing desk gives you multiple options for organizing your laptop workstation, especially if you have a printer or extra items you want to store. It has a black frame, teak top and it’s available in 24 inches to 40 inches wide. You can lower the desk in one-inch increments to find the perfect fit for your height. The two-level design enables comfortable, ergonomic placement of keyboard, mouse and monitors as you get your work done.

Stand Up Desk Store Rolling Adjustable Height Two Tier Standing Desk $189.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Bucklin Height Adjustable Standing Desk

MOST AFFORDABLE STANDING DESK

The Bucklin Height Adjustable Standing Desk by Wade Logan makes a great standing desk for your home office, laptop or tablet stand, or even an ideal way to have breakfast in bed. This versatile workstation’s height can be adjusted from 25.6 to 35.8 inches tall, and it can hold up to 50 pounds. We like that the table can fold down at an angle for a more ergonomic setup, and it’s also on sale at 32 percent off.