The Best Gifts for ‘Star Wars’ Superfans to Shop on Sale for May 4th

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. It’s the ultimate retail therapy holiday for superfans (or those shopping for them) looking to exchange their hard-earned Republic credits for Star Wars collectibles.

Among today’s exclusive drops: The release of a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi (premiering May 27 on Disney+) and enough movie merch to reach the furthest corners of the galaxy, including new toys, clothing, jewelry, home decor, tech accessories, watches, pet goods and more. There are also tons of one-day deals, including 10 to 40 percent off at Amazon, Chewy, Citizen, Disney, Star Wars Fine Jewelry, Ruggable, Target and many other retailers.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your favorite Jedi in training, we’ve rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts in honor of May the Fourth. From Kross Studio’s $120K Boba Fett Tourbillon timepiece and affordable backpacks to Legos and retro tees, check out all of our top picks below, including items to get you outfitted for this month’s four-day Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim.

The Mandalorian Grogu Pram Dog Bed

Treat your little Wookie lookalike (or your favorite cat or pup parent) to this dog bed inspired by Grogu’s pram, available at online pet retailer Chewy (which is also giving shoppers $10 off purchases of $25 and up on Star Wars items). And if your four-pawed pal could pass for Chewbacca’s mini-me, the clever pet supply company is holding a casting call to find the future star of its next Star Wars campaign; learn more here.

The Mandalorian Grogu Pram Dog Bed $30 Buy now

Headspace Meditation App

Dream of focusing (or snoozing) the Jedi way, do you, hrmmm? In addition to unveiling a calming new Star Wars-themed Sleepcast and exercises led by Chewie and Yoda, meditation app Headspace is offering new subscribers their first 30 days for free. After that, pay less than $6 per month (or $70 annually) for guided sessions that help you navigate through anger, stress, sleep and other feelings and situations.

Headspace Meditation App $6 monthly or $70 annually Buy now

Casetify x Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi iPhone 13 Pro Impact Case

Part of Casetify’s newest Star Wars-inspired collection of tech accessories, this iPhone 13 case (available for other smartphone brands and models) features the original artwork for Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and is made of recycled materials.

Casetify x Star Wars iPhone 13 Pro Impact Case $60 Buy now

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2

Nostalgic gamers will love caring for this R2-D2 Tamagotchi, which comes on the virtual pet’s signature keychain and includes seven mini-games.

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Disney+ Subscription

If they don’t already have unlimited access to all of the Star Wars films, shorts and TV series, it’s about time you treat your giftee to a subscription to Disney+ (or upgrade to the Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu for $14 to $20 per month). Whether they’re a Disney devotee or they’re just looking to cut the cord, recipients can catch up on all of the films as well as spinoff series including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch and more while they await the arrivals of Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney+ Subscription $8 monthly or $80 annually Buy now

Stoney Clover Lane x Star Wars Large Pouch in Galactic Greatness

Stoney Clover Lane’s new Star Wars collection is inspired by the original film that brought us the now-iconic line, “May the Force be with you.” Comprising backpacks, totes, lunch bags, duffles, pouches, patches and more, the range has plenty of gift-ready pieces — such as this large pouch that’s perfect for keeping park essentials (or everyday must-haves) organized.

Stoney Clover Lane x Star Wars Fanny Pack $148 Buy now

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Helmet

For the fan who can’t shake their love for brick building, this 675-piece Lego set of Luke Skywalker’s helmet will keep them busy.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Helmet $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Her Universe Star Wars Tattooine Girls T-Shirt

Inspired by vintage souvenir designs, this girls tee features a scene of Tattooine and comes in an oversized fit.

Her Universe Star Wars Tatooine Girls T-Shirt $22 and up Buy now

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Chewbacca

This exclusive flocked figurine of Chewbacca is part of a six-piece collection (each item sold separately) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Collect them all to recreate the battle at Echo Base with Darth Vader, Han Solo with a a Tauntuan, Princess Leia and more.

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Chewbacca $27.43 on Amazon.com Buy now

OtterBox Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Clear Case Series: Ewok

Save 15 percent off all Star Wars protective phone cases from OtterBox, which has designs ranging from Ewoks and Yoda to Mando and Darth Vader for a range of devices.

OtterBox $60 and up Buy now

Loungefly x Star Wars Ladies of the Rebellion Mini Backpack

May the Force of Star Wars‘ leading ladies be with you (or your giftee) with Loungefly’s mini backpack, which features the Rebellion’s top women.

Loungefly x Star Wars Ladies of the Rebellion Mini Backpack $90 Buy now

MobyFox Star Wars Droid Blueprints Apple Watch Band

Whether they love R2-D2, BB-8 or C-3PO, wearers can rep their favorite droid on their Apple Watch with this official smartwatch band. (It also fits some Samsung smartwatches with a 22-millimeter pin.)

Star Wars Droid Blueprints Apple Watch Band $39.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cubcoats x Star Wars Storm Trooper 2-in-1 Plush Toy Hoodie

Kids can command the playground in this two-in-one Cubcoats Storm Trooper hoodie, which folds into an adorable plush.

Cubcoats x Star Wars Storm Trooper 2-in-1 Plush Toy Hoodie $50 Buy now

The Star Wars Archives: 1977 to 1983 Hardcover Book

No fan’s bookcase is complete without this 604-page Star Wars Archives coffee table book from Taschen that explores the making of the original trilogy. Gift it with the second volume to complete the set.

'The Star Wars Archives: 1977 to 1983' Hardcover Book $169.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

OrbitKey Boba Fett Key Organizer

For those without the Force sense to find their lost keys, this cool organizer from OrbitKey (available in four Mandalorian-inspired designs) will at the very least keep their stuff together in one handy Swiss army knife-like design.

OrbitKey Boba Fett Key Organizer $45 Buy now

Cufflinks, Inc. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Cuff Links

Look buttoned up while showing your fandom on your sleeves with these cool Millennium Falcon cuff links, which are made of sterling silver and finished with the Rebel insignia.

Cufflinks, Inc. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Cuff Links $250 Buy now

Society 6 x Star Wars “Hoth Han” Art Print by Louis Frey

Artist-driven platform Society 6’s Star Wars collection features original work available as framed prints, tapestries, coffee and travel mugs, acrylic trays and more. There’s something for every type of giftee, like artist Louis Frey’s retro “Hoth Han” print that can be customized by size or frame style.

'Hoth Han' by Louis Frey (reg. $55 and up) $47 and up Buy now

Star Wars Fine Jewelry Threepio Women’s Ring

Whether you’re looking to pop an out-of-this-galaxy question, or just want to treat yourself to the finer things in this universe, this luxurious ring inspired by C-3PO will certainly bring sparkles to the eyes of Star Wars superfans. It’s crafted from 10-karat yellow gold and adorned with white diamonds with a total weight of .33 karats.

Star Wars Fine Jewelry Threepio Women’s Ring (reg. $1,200) $960 Buy now

Sobel Westex Home x Star Wars

Sobel Westex’s home textiles get the Star Wars treatment, from bath towels and throw pillows to bedsheets and chunky throw blankets. The collection includes designs inspired by the Dark Side, R2-D2, Jedis and Tattooine, and this luxurious seven-piece bedding set (available in full/queen and king sizes) inspired by the desert planet is one of the best gifts for Star Wars fans who are dorm-bound college students or new homeowners.

Sobel Westex x Star Wars Tattoine 7-Piece Bedding Collection $279 Buy now

Kross Studio Star Wars Boba Fett Tourbillon Watch Collector Set

The ultimate gift for Star Wars-obsessed watch collectors, Kross Studio’s limited-edition Boba Fett Tourbillon timepiece boasts an EFX watch display inspired by the legendary bounty hunter’s starship. Just one of 10 (each took 90 hours to construct), the piece features the Swiss design studio’s KS 7,000 mechanical complication in a 45-millimeter grade five titanium case that evokes Boba Fett’s rugged armor. Inside the dial is a 220-piece manually wound central tourbillon movement, and the hour and minute hands nod to the character’s jetpack.

But the watch’s pièce de résistance? The miniature aluminum and acrylic Firespray ship (as seen in Bespin’s Cloud City in the original Star Wars films) in all of its weathered glory. The $120K collector set comes with three sets of straps, a dedicated case, owner’s book, certificate of authenticity and art gloves.

Kross Studio Star Wars Boba Fett Tourbillon Watch Collector Set $120,000 Buy now

Dr. Squatch x Star Wars Soap Set

Ever wonder what it’s like to bathe in the Light or Dark Side? Dr. Squatch’s four-piece Star Wars natural soap set pays tribute to Jedis and Darths with scents that evoke both sides of the Force — think refreshing herbs for Master Yoda, aromatic and bright thyme for Obi-Wan Kenobi, smoky amber for Darth Vader and spicy dragonfruit for Darth Maul. Plus, get 10 percent off the collection with the code MAYFOURTH.

Dr. Squatch x Star Wars Soap Set $38 Buy now

Ruggable x Star Wars Galactic Greeting Doormat

Courtesy of Ruggable

No Star Wars abode is complete without Ruggable’s collection inspired by the sci-fi franchise. The brand is known for its two-piece sets (a base and a rug cover) that make for easier cleaning, and it recently added doormats (like this playful welcome mat featuring Grogu) to its line of Star Wars merch. If you’re looking to upgrade your indoor floor coverings, all of Ruggable’s Star Wars rugs are 15 percent off on May 4.

Ruggable Star Wars Galactic Greeting Doormat $179 Buy now

Instant Pot Star Wars R2-D2 Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

Not since Black Friday have Instant Pot’s Star Wars-inspired pressure cookers been on sale — and now’s your chance to have BB-8, R2-D2, Grogu or Darth Vader at your side in the kitchen when you shop Amazon’s May the Fourth sale, which includes 20 percent off the popular all-in-one appliances.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker $79.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Vera Bradley x Star Wars Large Travel Duffle Bag

Vera Bradley’s whimsical prints are out of this world in the brand’s Star Wars collaboration, which includes tote bags, backpacks, home decor, blankets, clothing and accessories. Fans will love the subtle nods to the Rebellion and the Empire in the label’s signature floral and medallion patterns, as seen on this quilted duffle bag made from recycled cotton.

Vera Bradley x Star Wars Large Travel Duffle Bag $125 Buy now

Adidas Sarlacc Pit Samba Shoes

Unless they’re equipped with a flamethrower, nobody wants to set foot in a Sarlacc Pit — but Adidas’ Samba sneakers (in a colorway inspired by the milli-toothed sand creature) might be the next best thing to channeling your Sarlacc-slaying skills.

Adidas Sarlacc Pit Samba Shoes $90 Buy now

Star Wars Cakelet Pan

Sweet-toothed Star Wars-loving bakers can whip up treats inspired by their favorite characters with this fun cakelet pan.

Star Wars Cakelet Pan $40 Buy now

Diff Eyewear Princess Leia Prescription Glasses

See life through rose-colored glasses — just like the ever-optimistic General Leia Organica — with these rose-gold frames by charitable eyewear label Diff. Inspired by the Rebel Alliance icon, these prescription glasses feature an oversized metal cat-eye frame that’s embellished with the Rebel logo on the temple. They come in a commemorative Star Wars-inspired trifold case and cleaning cloth; also available in blue light and sunglasses options.

Diff Eyewear Princess Leia Adleraan Gold prescription glasses $98 Buy now

Citizen Star Wars Darth Vader Watch

While fans will have to wait until fall to shop Citizen’s forthcoming Star Wars Tsuno Chrono collection ($295 to $350), they can still keep track of time like their favorite Jedi, Darth or Mandalorian with one of the brand’s latest film-inspired timepieces. Encased in black stainless steel, this Darth Vader timepiece features a water-resistant rectangular case and quartz movement. Other features include digital and LCD displays, a temperature display in Celsius, and a Death Star design for tracking a second time zone.

Citizen Darth Vader Watch (reg. $375) $300 Buy now

Star Wars x Corkcicle Luke Skywalker 16-Oz. Tumbler

Corkcicle’s best-selling triple-layered insulated drinkware gets a Star Wars makeover to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Available as a 16-ounce tumbler or canteen that keeps drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for 25 hours, these six cool colorways include designs inspired by Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, R2-D2, C-3PO, Boba Fett and other classic characters.

Star Wars x Corkcicle 16-Oz. Canteen or Tumbler $35 and up Buy now

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Tan Tunic for Adults

Perfect for cosplaying, Halloween or just staying comfy at home, this textured tunic will help fans robe up like Rey (no trip to Batuu required). It features a wrap-front closure, hidden hook and eye fasteners and a sash for finishing the look.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Tunic for Adults $70 Buy now

Lego Star Wars The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge Building Kit

This 258-piece Lego set features three new minifigures (The Mandalorian, Paz Vizsla and the Armorer) for reenacting epic battles. It also includes a detachable forge (complete with flames), a Holocron, a table with a hidden compartment, an extra Mandalorian helmet, three Beskar bars, a thermal detonator and more.

Lego Star Wars The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge Building Kit $30 Buy now

Funko Pop! Moment The Mandalorian and the Child Bobblehead Set

The Mandalorian and Grogu will always be at your deskside with this charming bobblehead set. The vinyl figurines are about 4.5 inches tall and the display measures eight inches long.

Funko Pop! Moment Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child Vinyl Bobblehead Set $18.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Star Wars: Galactic Baking Cookbook

How do you say “delicious” in Wookiespeak? Whether you’re whipping up treats for a sweet-toothed Jedi or Stormtrooper, this official Star Wars cookbook offers 30 recipes inspired by every corner of the galaxy. The 128-page book includes tastebud-pleasing desserts like Cloud City Marshmallows, Mustafarian Molten Lava Cakes, Dagobah Bog Pie, Loth-Kat Kibble, and more.

Star Wars: Galactic Baking Cookbook $11.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hanna Andersson Adult Unisex Star Wars Short John Pajamas

Courtesy of Hanna Andersson

Made of organic cotton, this unisex pajama shorts set is from sustainable Portland-based, Scandinavia-inspired brand Hanna Andersson’s colorful Star Wars collection, which has more loungewear and sleepwear for the entire family.

RockLove x Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace

For the accessories aficionado who wants to channel their inner Ahsoka Tano (due to make her Disney+ series debut this year), RockLove’s exclusive Kyber Crystal necklace features the stone that powers the former Jedi student’s white-bladed lightsabers. Everything from the pop culture-inspired brand’s Star Wars collection is also 30 percent off for May 4.

RockLove x Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace $150 Buy now

Mos Eisley Cantina Wall Bottle Opener

Throw it back to the original Star Wars trilogy while throwing back a beer with this Mos Eisley Cantina wall bottle opener. We love the plaque’s vintage-inspired design, which boasts Obi-Wan Kenobi’s infamous description of the Tatooine watering hole. It measures 15 inches wide by 10.25 inches tall by 0.375 inches deep.



Mos Eisley Cantina Wall Bottle Opener $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag

Heading for a sleepover on Hoth? This clever Tauntaun sleeping bag will keep you warm and it won’t smell bad (regular washing will help). It features an embroidered pillow, printed intestines on the inside and a lightsaber zipper pull.

Star Wars Animatronic The Child

You don’t have to be a child to love this adorable 7.5-inch animatronic figurine of Grogu. Touch the top of his head to activate The Mandalorian-inspired sound effects of The Child’s moods and the Force. He’ll come alive with life-like movements, and you can lay him down to see him close his eyes for a nap. The toy (designed for ages 4 and up) comes with a removable Mandalorian pendant necklace and soft robe.

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition on Amazon.com Buy now

Star Wars Fine Jewelry R2 Series Men’s Ring

Decked out with created blue sapphires and a vibrant garnet on sturdy stainless steel, this luxe men’s ring is for devotees of the most lovable droid in the universe.