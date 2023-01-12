The Best Statement Jewelry to Start the New Year in Style

- Share this article on Facebook
As the holidays are officially over and we’ve already somehow been thrusted into a busy new year, there’s no harm in getting our fashion affairs in order to soften the blow. Whether you’re preparing for a new job, shooting some fresh new headshots or booking this year’s first round of social events, make your mark with some of 2023’s best statement jewelry.
Many of the best jewelry trends from 2022 are still going strong, including chunky strands, mixed-metal pieces and maximalist gems. From ’90s-inspired chunky chokers à la Olivia Rodrigo to Harry Styles– and Bad Bunny-esque pearls to superhero armor-like cuff bracelets as seen on Lily Collins, we’ve rounded up some show-stopping styles for starting this new year off in style.
1. Joolz by Martha Calvo Take A Chance Necklace
Bad Bunny has been seen in this fun and inventive jewelry brand, and we’re certain that he’d dig this particular style from Joolz by Martha Calvo for its baroque pearls and smiley face (both Benito signatures) and off-beat design — perfect for anyone who wants to lean into a luxe “craftcore” look.
3. Tory Burch Roxanne Link Earrings
Tory Burch’s Roxanne link earrings fuse Art Deco and modern minimalism into one chic silhouette.
3. Julia Vaughn Vintage Twisted Tear Drop Vintage Clip-On Earrings
All of today’s It girls — from Hailey Bieber to Kaia Gerber to Zoe Kravitz — have been spotted elevating their casual errand ‘fits by wearing big, bold, gold earrings. We love these ’80s-inspired clip-ons, which look just as good paired with an elegant LBD as they do with an oversized jacket and biker shorts. Fun fact: Hollywood entrepreneur Shay Mitchell is a fan of this L.A.-based brand.
4. Lavari Jewelers Stainless Steel Cuff
Channel your inner superhero with these stainless steel cuffs, which are 1.5 inches wide and 2.5 inches in diameter. Although minimalist in style, the concave silhouette adds some cool depth and dimension. (Lily Collins was recently spotted in matching cuffs on the red carpet; maybe she’s making a subtle bid for a Marvel cameo?)
5. Eliou Vix Gold-Tone, Bead, Pearl And Jasper Choker
While Harry Styles loves his pearls as much as Benito, the “As It Was” singer is also a big supporter of funky beads. Styles wore a variation of this multi-bead choker by Eliou in his “Golden” music video.
6. Cult Gaia Suri Anklet
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (aka the Queen of Chic) has many posed in many of her OOTD Instagram photos wearing a Cult Gaia pearl anklet. This style is unique, made of freshwater cultured pearls and offers a ring-and-toggle closure, allowing it to drop nicely.
7. Kenneth Jay Lane Polished 14K Goldplated Chubby Tapered Hoop Earrings
While thick gold hoops are always a good idea, we invite you to take it one step further with the thickest gold hoop we could find. TikTok has been on the hunt for an exaggerated hoop like this, seen on celebs like Hailey Bieber. We’re throwing our hat in the ring with this pair, which are a steal for $50.
8. Monica Vinader Gaia Dome Ring
Monica Vinader fans include Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez — you name it. For our one and only ring option in this list, we recommend stacking up your fingers with simple, sustainable and sculptural rings by this star-favored designer. Made of recycled sterling silver.
9. Mejuri x Jenna Lyons Vermeil Onyx Pinky Signet Ring
Signet rings are going to be one of the top jewelry trends of 2023, and this bold piece — a collaboration between Mejuri and fashion industry veteran and icon Jenna Lyons — is one chic way to put a stamp on your style.
10. VidaKush Veronica Choker
Thanks to her love of all things ’90s and goth-adjacent, Olivia Rodrigo is single-handedly validating all of our Hot Topic purchases from the past. Although we wish we kept those jewelry relics, this choker by VidaKush perfectly brings us all the way back.
