The Best Statement Sweaters to Ring In the Holidays

Make a memorable entrance in these fun and festive pullovers and cardigans, as seen on Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and other stars.

Farm Rio and Ralph Lauren Collection Sweaters
Courtesy of Brand (2)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Your holiday gifts (or gift cards) are in, you’ve just turned on your OOTO message and you’re about to spend lots of time with loved ones. There’s just one thing left to think about: what should you wear while lounging, cooking and Netflix-ing with friends and family? If pajamas are too casual and a party dress is too formal, a statement sweater is the way to go.

Rather than reach for your basic neutral sets, we suggest getting into the spirit with a fun and festive pullover or cardigan that nods to this time of year without being too silly. (Or maybe lean into humor if your goal is to break the ice — or tension — depending on your family dynamic.)

Whatever the case, we’ve narrowed down a handful of statement sweaters to consider capping off the year in, from Jennifer Lopez‘s classic fair isle style to Selena Gomez‘s technicolor crochet number.

1. Lovers and Friends Kalida Cardigan

Charli D’Amelio was recently spotted wearing a cardigan similar to this one. You can’t go wrong with houndstooth when you’re trying to stand out, as its an ’80s print that we all know and love. This fuzzy cardigan offers a modern touch with its cropped fit, gold and bold buttons and ribbed trim.

Lovers and Friends Kalida Cardigan

Revolve

Lovers and Friends Kalida Cardigan $208

Buy now

2. Farm Rio Sunset Stripes Crochet Crop Sweater

Selena Gomez wore this exact style from Farm Rio earlier this fall. The colorful crochet detail will impress all the knitting enthusiasts in your life, and the cropped fit is a nice, modern touch. It’s made of 100 percent viscose, so expect a soft feel.

Farm Rio Sunset Stripes Crochet Crop Sweater

Nordstrom

Sunset Stripes Crochet Crop Sweater (reg. $225) $168.75

Buy now

3. The Great Ice Rink Cardigan

This intarsia knit cardigan by The Great is great during Christmas — and beyond. It’s festive enough to wear on the big day (note the cute pom pom tassels), but not so literal that it wouldn’t make sense to wear all winter long. Made in Peru of 89 percent superfine alpaca.

The Great Ice Rink Cardigan

Revolve

The Great Ice Rink Cardigan $395

Buy now

4. AGR Graphic Stripe Mohair Crew Sweater

The always stylish Rita Ora was seen wearing this multicolor AGR mohair sweater on her Instagram story. The unique colors and striped pattern make for a great conversation-starter, and will definitely set the tone as soon as you walk into the room.

AGR Graphic Stripe Mohair Crew Sweater

Shopbop

AGR Graphic Stripe Mohair Crew Sweater (reg. $665) $332.50

Buy now

5. Blooming Jelly Women’s Crewneck Sweater

If you’re easing into statement sweater territory, try this subtle style. The intricate sewn-in pearls on this knitted pullover remind us of snowfall. The mock neck, billowing sleeves, and tapered wrist detail also give this accessibly-priced option an elevated feel.

Blooming Jelly Women's Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Blooming Jelly Women’s Crewneck Sweater $50.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

6. Line & Dot Jaque Sweater

Although this Line & Dot sweater offers a classic checkered print, it’s anything but basic. Offering a subtle mix of textures and stitches, this particular style also features a unique two-tone check pattern.

Line & Dot Jaque Sweater

Shopbop

Line & Dot Jaque Sweater $72.80

Buy now

7. The Drop Caroline Raglan Fleece Sweatshirt

Another iconic statement print is tie-dye and for under $40, this sweatshirt from Amazon brand The Drop is a steal. It’s also super soft, thanks to high-quality fleece with a lived-in, vintage feel.

The Drop Caroline Raglan Fleece Sweatshirt $35.92 on Amazon.com

Buy now

8. Ralph Lauren Collection Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater

Jennifer Lopez flexed on everyone recently in New York when she stepped out in this fair isle number, straight off of the Ralph Lauren Collection runway. Inspired by vintage Icelandic sweaters, this style is made from a blend of wool and cashmere.

Ralph Lauren Collection Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater

Saks Fifth Avenue

Ralph Lauren Collection Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater $1,690

Buy now

