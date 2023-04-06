The Best Stick-On Bras and Nipple Covers Loved by Hollywood Stylists and Stars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is officially here — and so is dress season. Whether you need a little extra support under that strapless bridesmaid dress or — like Kate Hudson recently declared — you simply don’t like wearing conventional bras, there are two styling staples that you shouldn’t leave home without: stick-on bras (also known as “sticky bras”) and nipple covers (also known as “pasties”).

Stars don’t just step out letting it all hang out — especially in those stunning sheer, backless, strapless and barely-there red carpet gowns. More often than not, there’s a self-adhesive secret behind-the-scenes that’s keeping everything looking right and tight.

From the essentials in every celeb dresser’s styling kit to the sticky superstars that give your bust an extra boost, read on for the best stick-on bras, nipple covers and more adhesive support to keep on stand-by.

1. Nippies Nipple Cover

BEST NIPPLE COVERS OVERALL

Stars like Jaime Chung recently vouched for Nippies’ bestselling nipple covers, which are also a go-to for star stylist Maeve Reilly. Made to accommodate small or large cup sizes, these silicone pasties come in six skin tones and promise to stay in place for up to 12 hours.

Amazon

Nippies Sticky Adhesive Silicone Nipple Pasties $26.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups

BEST SMOOTHING NIPPLE COVERS

Available in four skin tones, Hollywood Fashion Secrets’ hypoallergenic silicone cover-ups are reusable for up to 25 times. Fans love how smooth and discreet these look, thanks to the covers’ contour shape which offers an ultra-smooth appearance.

Amazon

Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups, Hypoallergenic, Reusable, Washable, Gentle on Skin, Ultra Thin, Self Adhesive, Light Shade, 1 Pack $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Satinior Nipple Covers

BEST DISPOSABLE NIPPLE COVERS

If you’re wearing black or a totally sheer number, sometimes the subtle sheen of skin-hued pasties are simply not the vibe. That’s wear Satinoir’s black flower-shaped covers step in, available in a disposable satin fabric. Bonus: this is a 50-pack for under $15, so the cost-per-wear here is an absolute steal.

Amazon

SATINIOR Nipple Covers, 50 pairs $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Nue A Boob Job on the Go BEST BREAST TAPE When you want to fly free but still need some support and cover, look to Nue’s sweatproof breast tape, which comes in a convenient travel-friendly kit that includes nine feet of pre-cut strips in three lengths. (Pamela Anderson recently wore the brand’s silicone nipple covers underneath her Baywatch-inspired dress.) Founded by beauty editor Stephanie Montes, the shade-inclusive brand comes in three colors and can be customized by fit, coverage and support. We also love that the company works with the Bra Recyclers and Impact One Breast Cancer Foundation to collect new and gently used bras that go to uninsured women fighting breast cancer. Revolve Nue A Boob Job on the Go $15 Buy now

5. Fashion Forms Lift It Up Silicone Gel Petals

BEST LIFTING NIPPLE COVERS

For that extra oomph, Fashion Form’s lifting gel petals provides a gentle lift, and can be worn up to 25 times. Pro tip: washing between wears reactivates the adhesive.

Amazon

Fashion Forms Lift It Up Silicone Gel Petals $18 Buy now

6. NuBra Push-Up Plunge Bra

BEST PUSH-UP STICK-ON BRA

Speaking of a subtle lift, NuBra’s push-up plunge is a style star go-to. Perfect for backless tops, this bra is available in sizes A through D, is washable and reusable, offers a front clasp closure and features medical-grade adhesive.

Revolve

NuBra Push-Up Plunge Bra $38 Buy now

7. Wingslove Adhesive Bra

BEST AFFORDABLE STICK-ON BRA ON AMAZON

For a more budget-friendly option, Wingslove’s stick-on bra comes in an impressive eight shades and up to six cup sizes. It’s an Amazon standout with nearly 10,000 reviews, and offers a subtle lift.

Amazon

Wingslove Adhesive Reusable Strapless Silicone Push-Up Bra $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Depovor Super Sticky Push Up Bras BEST STICK-ON BRA FOR PLUNGE NECKLINES For a strapless sticky bra that can accommodate a lower plunging neckline, opt for Depovor’s super sticky push-up bra, which is designed in the shape of a mango to create a deep-V curve. This two-pack comes in both fair and black, so you can easily switch it up depending on your look. Amazon DEPOVOR Super Sticky Push Up Bras $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Fashion Forms Voluptuous Plunge Backless Strapless Reusable Adhesive Bra BEST STICK-ON BRAS FOR WEDDING DRESSES For the deepest plunge and mega boost, invest in Fashion Forms’ voluptuous plunge adhesive bra, which is designed for full-busted figures and offers a generous cup size range from B to H. It’s one of the best stick-on bras for wedding dresses with a deep plunge and backless design. Amazon Fashion Forms Voluptuous Plunge Backless Strapless Reusable Adhesive Bra $42 Buy now