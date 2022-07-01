The Best ‘Stranger Things’ Merch and Gifts, from Hellfire Club Tees to Retro Collectibles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Spoiler alert: Stranger Things is returning to the Upside Down. Fans can find out the fates of the heroes of Hawkins and Lenora when the second half of the sci-fi series’ fourth season drops on Netflix today.

Set in the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers show is rife with merch opportunities: from classic toys and vintage mall brands to nostalgic chart-toppers, every scene is feeding viewers’ nostalgia — or making what’s old new again for younger fans.

Fashion and accessories brands including JanSport, Quiksilver, MAC Cosmetics, Timex, Lokai and Casetify (which releases its collection of tech accessories on July 7) are just a handful of companies that are cashing in on Stranger Things merch mania. In addition to Netflix’s online store and one-stop merch shops at Box Lunch, Hot Topic, Target and Walmart, fans can also stock up at retailers including Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.

Southern California-based Quiksilver rolled out four Stranger Things collections, including a wardrobe capsule of pieces worn by characters in the show and retro apparel inspired by archive designs. The show has also teamed with Target on a fan-designed collection of tees, puzzles and posters featuring original illustrations by artists Monique Aimee, Cymone Wilder, Raul Urias and Travis Knight. JanSport turned its popular bag styles from the ’80s into carryalls that might be worn by Dustin, Mike, “Jane,” Will and Max, while hair accessories brand Kitsch has released a Eleven-inspired collection of pillowcases, eye masks and hair scrunchies inspired by superhero teen’s time at Hawkins National Laboratory.

Fans can further immerse themselves into the show’s world at IRL experiences around the world. Following pop-ups earlier this year in Los Angeles and New York, the official Stranger Things store is now open for a limited time in Chicago, Dallas and Paris. The immersive retail space brings to life the Byers’ living room, the halls of Hawkins High School, the Russian Lab, the Starcourt Mall and other iconic scenes from seasons one to three. There’s also the Stranger Things Experience, an escape room-style event featuring food, photo opps, live performances and more; it’s currently open in New York through Aug. 7, San Francisco until Aug. 14 and in >London until Oct. 30.

While you can’t get an original OP shirt (sorry, Argyle!), there are plenty of other ways to show your Stranger Things fandom. Whether you’re an avid collector, you’re assembling your show-inspired Halloween costume early or you’re feeling wistful for the products seen on the small screen, we’ve rounded up the best Stranger Things merch to shop online.

From official Hellfire Club and Surfer Boy Pizza tees, to collectible Lite Brite and Dungeons & Dragons games, to fashion seen in the characters’ onscreen wardrobes, check out our top picks to feed your retail therapy itch while you binge-watch all weekend.

Stranger Things 4 Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee

Stranger Things 4 Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee $32.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things Edition

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Stranger Things Edition $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Nancy Denim Jacket

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Nancy Denim Jacket $120 Buy now

Timex x Stranger Things T80 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

Timex x Stranger Things T80 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch $89 Buy now

Timex x Stranger Things Atlantis 40mm Resin Strap Watch

Timex x Stranger Things Atlantis 40mm Resin Strap Watch $89 Buy now

Kate Bush Hounds of Love Remastered 2018 Edition

Kate Bush 'Hounds of Love' 2018 Remastered Edition $21.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kitsch x Stranger Things Collectors Set

Kitsch x Stranger Things Collectors Set $67 Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Baja Lightweight Jacket

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Baja Lightweight Jacket $90 Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Argyle Pants

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Argyle Pants $70 Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Mike Short Sleeve Shirt

Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Mike Short Sleeve Shirt $70 Buy now

MAC x Stranger Things The Void Eye Palette

MAC x Stranger Things The Void Eye Palette $45 Buy now

MAC x Stranger Things Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette

MAC x Stranger Things Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette $45 Buy now

Lokai Stranger Things Bracelet Collectors Set

Lokai Stranger Things Bracelet Collectors Set $66 Buy now

Magic 8 Ball Stranger Things Edition

Magic 8 Ball Stranger Things Edition $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza T-Shirt

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza T-Shirt $36 Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Hellfire Surf Club T-Shirt

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Hellfire Surf Club T-Shirt $30 Buy now

Stranger Things Tarot Card Deck and Guidebook

Stranger Things Tarot Card Deck and Guidebook $28 Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Lenora Windbreaker Jacket

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Lenora Windbreaker Jacket $86 Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Upside Down Camp Shirt

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Upside Down Camp Shirt $56 Buy now

Lite Brite Stranger Things Special Edition

Lite Brite Stranger Things Special Edition $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stranger Things Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie

Stranger Things Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie (reg. $45) $30 Buy now

Funko Pop! TV Stranger Things Eleven Figurine

Funko Pop! TV Stranger Things Eleven Figurine $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Eggo Waffles Box Fleece Throw Blanket

Eggo Waffles Box Fleece Throw Blanket $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stranger Things Hawkins High Tigers Varsity Pet Jacket

Stranger Things Hawkins High Tigers Varsity Pet Jacket $33 Buy now

JanSport x Stranger Things Field Pack Demogorgon Hunter

JanSport x Stranger Things Field Pack Demogorgon Hunter $70 Buy now

JanSport x Stranger Things Waistpack Hellfire

JanSport x Stranger Things Waistpack Hellfire $40 Buy now

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Stranger Things Build A Scene – Demogorgon

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Stranger Things Build A Scene - Demogorgon $29.74 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stranger Things Hawkins Strange Things 85 Retro T-Shirt

Stranger Things Hawkins Strange Things 85 Retro T-Shirt $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Camp Know Where 85 Logo T-Shirt

Camp Know Where 85 Logo T-Shirt $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hawkins High School 1983 T-Shirt

Hawkins High School 1983 T-Shirt $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor T-Shirt

Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor T-Shirt $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Christmas Lights Sticker by Raybands

Christmas Lights Sticker by Raybands $1.30 and up Buy now

Her Universe Stranger Things Demogorgon Hunter Tee