The Best ‘Stranger Things’ Merch and Gifts, from Hellfire Club Tees to Retro Collectibles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Spoiler alert: Stranger Things is returning to the Upside Down. Fans can find out the fates of the heroes of Hawkins and Lenora when the second half of the sci-fi series’ fourth season drops on Netflix today.
Set in the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers show is rife with merch opportunities: from classic toys and vintage mall brands to nostalgic chart-toppers, every scene is feeding viewers’ nostalgia — or making what’s old new again for younger fans.
Fashion and accessories brands including JanSport, Quiksilver, MAC Cosmetics, Timex, Lokai and Casetify (which releases its collection of tech accessories on July 7) are just a handful of companies that are cashing in on Stranger Things merch mania. In addition to Netflix’s online store and one-stop merch shops at Box Lunch, Hot Topic, Target and Walmart, fans can also stock up at retailers including Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.
Southern California-based Quiksilver rolled out four Stranger Things collections, including a wardrobe capsule of pieces worn by characters in the show and retro apparel inspired by archive designs. The show has also teamed with Target on a fan-designed collection of tees, puzzles and posters featuring original illustrations by artists Monique Aimee, Cymone Wilder, Raul Urias and Travis Knight. JanSport turned its popular bag styles from the ’80s into carryalls that might be worn by Dustin, Mike, “Jane,” Will and Max, while hair accessories brand Kitsch has released a Eleven-inspired collection of pillowcases, eye masks and hair scrunchies inspired by superhero teen’s time at Hawkins National Laboratory.
Fans can further immerse themselves into the show’s world at IRL experiences around the world. Following pop-ups earlier this year in Los Angeles and New York, the official Stranger Things store is now open for a limited time in Chicago, Dallas and Paris. The immersive retail space brings to life the Byers’ living room, the halls of Hawkins High School, the Russian Lab, the Starcourt Mall and other iconic scenes from seasons one to three. There’s also the Stranger Things Experience, an escape room-style event featuring food, photo opps, live performances and more; it’s currently open in New York through Aug. 7, San Francisco until Aug. 14 and in >London until Oct. 30.
While you can’t get an original OP shirt (sorry, Argyle!), there are plenty of other ways to show your Stranger Things fandom. Whether you’re an avid collector, you’re assembling your show-inspired Halloween costume early or you’re feeling wistful for the products seen on the small screen, we’ve rounded up the best Stranger Things merch to shop online.
From official Hellfire Club and Surfer Boy Pizza tees, to collectible Lite Brite and Dungeons & Dragons games, to fashion seen in the characters’ onscreen wardrobes, check out our top picks to feed your retail therapy itch while you binge-watch all weekend.
Stranger Things 4 Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee
Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things Edition
Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Nancy Denim Jacket
Timex x Stranger Things T80 34mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex x Stranger Things Atlantis 40mm Resin Strap Watch
Kate Bush Hounds of Love Remastered 2018 Edition
Kitsch x Stranger Things Collectors Set
Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Baja Lightweight Jacket
Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Argyle Pants
Quiksilver x Stranger Things The Mike Short Sleeve Shirt
MAC x Stranger Things The Void Eye Palette
MAC x Stranger Things Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette
Lokai Stranger Things Bracelet Collectors Set
Magic 8 Ball Stranger Things Edition
Quiksilver x Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza T-Shirt
Quiksilver x Stranger Things Hellfire Surf Club T-Shirt
Stranger Things Tarot Card Deck and Guidebook
Quiksilver x Stranger Things Lenora Windbreaker Jacket
Quiksilver x Stranger Things Upside Down Camp Shirt
Lite Brite Stranger Things Special Edition
Stranger Things Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie
Funko Pop! TV Stranger Things Eleven Figurine
Eggo Waffles Box Fleece Throw Blanket
Stranger Things Hawkins High Tigers Varsity Pet Jacket
JanSport x Stranger Things Field Pack Demogorgon Hunter
JanSport x Stranger Things Waistpack Hellfire
Funko Pop! Deluxe: Stranger Things Build A Scene – Demogorgon
Stranger Things Hawkins Strange Things 85 Retro T-Shirt
Camp Know Where 85 Logo T-Shirt
Hawkins High School 1983 T-Shirt
Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor T-Shirt
Christmas Lights Sticker by Raybands
Her Universe Stranger Things Demogorgon Hunter Tee
