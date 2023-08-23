The Best Stress Relief Products to Ease Anxiety, From Super Supplements to Eye Massagers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Although August is officially National Wellness Month, maintaining our well-being is a year-round practice. Surrounding yourself with a tried-and-true arsenal of stress relief products is an easy way to incorporate mindfulness into your daily life. Plus, they’ll always be on standby for those particularly overwhelming moments, from auditions to meetings and everything in between.

But first, a little more about National Wellness Month. The national event was launched in 2018 by Live Love Spa and was “born out of the idea that if we are going to do big things in the world— build our careers, raise a family, further our education, create new ideas, and nurture our bodies — we need to take care of ourselves,” according to the company. (Presumably, it’s also a little bit of self-care-minded self-promotion.)

Some of the notable stars who are open about their battles with anxiety, trauma and the various hurdles of life include Selena Gomez via her powerful Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, Demi Lovato via her YouTube series Dancing With The Devil and Lady Gaga’s memorable Netflix doc Five Foot Two.

If you’re in search of products that help you prioritize your own wellness, we’re here to help with the following stress relief essentials for every budget.

1. MindPanda Therapy Stress Balls

An updated version of the classic stress relief gadget is found in MindPanda’s therapy stress balls. The three-pack is Infused with aromatherapy fragrances that are meant to relax the mind, and each soft gel ball offers a different strength level. Squeezing the product is meant to improve blood circulation while offering tactile stimulation to keep your thoughts at bay.

2. Shashibo Shape Shifting Box

With more than 46,000 positive Amazon reviews, Shashibo’s viral fidget box must be on to something. The award-winning product features 36 rare earth magnets that transform into over 70 shapes, offering hours of mind-challenging stimulation that can help soothe stress and nerves.

3. Plant People WonderDay Mushroom Gummies

This isn’t your hippie uncle’s mushrooms. Reishi mushrooms are a popular fungus used in Eastern medicine that is widely accepted as a natural mood booster and immunity supporter. Plant People’s mushroom gummies are a favorite for their unique blend of superfood sources like Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Turkey Tail and Chaga, which all promote cellular wellbeing and support relaxation.

4. Saje Natural Wellness Stress Relief Soothing Oil Blend Roll-On

One of the greats in the mindful space is Saje Natural Wellness, and their soothing oil blend roll-on is a fan favorite for a reason. This roller is blended with balancing and stabilizing essential oils — including lavender, roman chamomile and clary sage — that encourage feeling at ease. Roll along the forehead, neck and shoulders as desired.

5. Renpho Eyeris Eye Massager

On sale for over 50 percent off, Renpho’s best-selling eye massager warms up to a comfortable 104 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit to help soothe tired eyes and bring mid-migraine relaxation. (Don’t forget to clip the extra 20 percent off coupon on the product page.)

6. Nod Pod Sleep Mask

We’re all familiar with the weighted blanket, but what about the weighted sleep mask? This lightly weighted, ultra-soft fleece sleep mask is designed to alleviate stress and anxiety.

7. Moon Juice SuperYou

Moon Juice strikes again with their SuperYou daily stress management supplements. Featuring four potent adaptogens traditionally used in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine (Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, Shatavari and Amla), these supplements aim to alleviate the emotional, mental, hormonal and physical manifestations of stress. Take two capsules daily.

8. Lèlior Le Bonaparte Diffuser

Lèlior’s luxe Le Bonaparte diffuser comes in five chic metallic hues, making it one of the most stylish aromatherapy devices for design-loving wellness enthusiasts. It delivers water-free nano mist into spaces up to 250 square feet — pair it with the French fragrance brand’s Calming, Rest or Recovery oils to set your R&R mood.

9. The Nue Co. Forest Lungs Anti-Stress Fragrance Travel Spray

If your anxiety is triggered when traveling or in social settings try The Nue Co.’s Forest Lungs travel spray, which is an anti-stress fragrance supplement that delivers the healing effects of nature. The woody and smoky scent can be sprayed to pulse points daily, slowly and intentionally inhaling the scent for four counts.

10. ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

If you’re stranded without a tool insight, laying flat on your back is one of the easiest ways to get grounded. ProsourceFit has taken the foolproof exercise to the next level with its acupressure mat and pillow set, which features 6,210 acupressure points on the mat and 1,782 acupressure points on the neck pillow. With more than 46,000 Amazon reviews, fans love the set’s “bed of needles” which massage pressure points that help relieve stress and even improve sleep.

11. HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

A favorite of Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Schumer, HigherDose’s infrared sauna blanket gives you the benefits of an infrared spa without the hefty price tag. Per the brand, it helps to boost circulation and encourage relaxation, and Paltrow herself once called it “an incredible sweat session.”

