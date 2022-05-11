The Best Beach Accessories for a Stylish (and Burn-Free) Day in the Sun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Beach season is upon us — and whether you’re headed to Malibu, Montauk or elsewhere, packing for a day on the shore might not always seem like a breeze. The best beach gear can turn your basic umbrella-and-towel spot into a well-prepared relaxation station on the sand. But bring the wrong items and you’ll find yourself dragging an overpacked beach wagon or buckling under the weight of flimsy folding chairs and shades.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best beach accessories that are as stylish as they are functional — think umbrellas that actually stand a chance against the wind, super-absorbent towels, reef-safe sunscreens, sand-friendly tote bags, sunglasses, wireless outdoor speakers and more. (Don’t forget your sun hat and swim trunks or swimsuit, too.) From pro surfer-approved essentials from Ikea’s new Kåseberga collection with the World Surf League to must-haves from water-ready brands such as Funboy, Sun Squad and Sunnylife, check out our top picks for every type of beachgoers below.

Ostrich 3-in-1 Beach Chair

When you want to kick up your feet and relax, Ostrich’s three-in-one beach chair adjusts to five positions so you can lay out on the sun your way.

Ostrich 3-in-1 Beach Chair $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Rio Brands Beach Wonder Wheeler Deluxe Wagon

We’re fans of this deluxe beach gear wagon with 10-inch wheels that makes it a breeze to pull an umbrella, chairs and more essentials across the sand in a single trip. It can hold up to 100 pounds worth of gear and has a dedicated strap and pocket for an umbrella, and the mesh basket has plenty of space for a small cooler, towels, toys and more. It can hold up to four standard folding chairs and includes a removable tote bag.

Rio Brands Beach Wonder Wheeler Deluxe Wagon $144.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Up & Up Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

Sunscreen is a must in every beach bag, and this mineral broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion has a reef-safe formula that’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Up & Up Mineral Sunscreen Lotion $7 Buy now

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Don’t forget to protect little beachgoers’ skin, too — this broad-spectrum SPF 50 mineral sunscreen by Pipette is non-toxic and reef-friendly, and features a lightweight, fast-absorbing and moisturizing formula that’s safe for infants.

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $11.32 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sunski Ventana Black Forest Sunglasses

There are endless options on the market when it comes to the best sunglasses, but we’re fans of these classic black frames from Sunski for their eco-friendliness (they’re made of recycled materials) and plastic-free packaging, ensuring that less waste ends up in our oceans.

Beach Bub All-in-One Beach Umbrella

Beach Bub’s sturdy umbrella has saved us from countless potential flipped shade situations, thanks to the unique sand anchor that keeps it firmly in place and a design that withstands winds of up to 44 miles per hour. We love the included towel hook (included) and optional cupholder tray for staying organized.

Beach Bub All-in One Beach Umbrella $156.75 on Amazon.com Buy now

JBL Flip 5 Eco Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

One of the best outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speakers, JBL’s waterproof Flip 5 Eco lets you keep the beats going at the beach or by the pool. It’s made from recycled plastic and delivers 12 hours of playtime with booming bass, and you can also link it with the brand’s other PartyBoost-compatible speakers for surround sound.

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Ikea Kåseberga Canopy

We’re fans of everything in Ikea’s new Kåseberga collection created with the World Surf League and pro surfers including Kassia Meador and Rob Machado. The limited-edition collaboration comprises renewable and recycled beach essentials and home goods such as cork balance boards, sand-friendly backpacks and belt bags, surboard-inspired bamboo coffee tables, wooden folding chairs, plywood bodysurfing handboards, colorful beach towels and more.

This chic oversized canopy is easy to set up and comes with everything you need to pitch it at the beach or in your backyard.

Ikea Kaseberga Tote Bag $50 Buy now

Ikea Kåseberga Bag

Eco-conscious beachgoers can help to keep the coast clean with this foldable mesh bag from Ikea’s Kåseberga collection. It was designed specifically with the sand in mind, and it can be used as a wet bag or to collect waste from the beach. (It’s also made from recycled polyester spun from ocean-pound plastics.)

Ikea Kåseberga Bag $10 Buy now

Retrospec 10-Foot Inflatable Paddle Board

Keep Retrospec’s 10-foot inflatable paddle board on hand and you’ll always be prepared for adventures beyond the shore. It’s lightweight and durable, and it comes with everything you need to paddle out, including a waterproof phone case, removable fins, repair kit, storage bag, pump and leash.

Retrospec 10-Foot Inflatable Paddle Board $350 Buy now

Sunnylife Bocce Ball Set

Australian brand Sunnylife makes some of the best beach accessories for fun under the sun, and the brand’s chic bocce ball set is sure to keep your group entertained on the sand.

Sunnylife Bocce Ball Set $44 Buy now

Lululemon 25-Liter Wunderlust Backpack

Stow your stuff in Lululemon’s 25-liter Wunderlust backpack, which is made of water-repellent fabric and has pockets for water bottles and wet clothing, a padded laptop compartment, straps for a yoga mat and more.

Lululemon 25-Liter Wunderlust Backpack $148 Buy now

OdyseaCo Extra-Large Beach Bag

If you’re more of tote type, OdySeaCo’s extra-large mesh beach bag has plenty of pockets for your sunscreen, sandals, towels, sunnies and other essentials.

OdyseaCo Extra Large Beach Bag $28.04 on Amazon.com Buy now

Society6 “Keep Off” Beach Towel

Artist-focused platform Society6 has no shortage of beach towels (as well as sling chairs, water bottles, decor and more outdoor-friendly goods) to suit your style, like this decidedly Off-White-esque “Keep Off” design.

KingCamp Lightweight Bamboo Camping Table

Whether you’re beach glamping or you just prefer a comfortable setup, this lightweight bamboo camping table is one of the best beach accessories for upgrading your seaside hangout. It measures about 39 inches long by 26 inches wide and features a scratch-, water- and weather-resistant tabletop, and you can adjust the height from 17.7 to 25.6 inches tall.

KingCamp Lightweight Bamboo Camping Table $134.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Sandy pages are no fun — so bring your favorite beach reads in one lightweight (and waterproof) device instead. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch glare-free screen to prevent eye strain in the bright sun, and the display is adjustable from warm to amber. Enjoy up to 10 weeks of battery life and 8GB of storage — enough to hold thousands of books.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $159.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

’73 Originals Beach Mesh Mini Backpack

For the minimalists, this mesh mini backpack (available in other colors) has an eight-liter storage capacity and a front pocket to keep your stuff organized. The airy and lightweight material keeps you from bringing home a ton of sand, too.

'73 Originals Beach Mesh Mini Backpack $22.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sun Squad Backpack Patio Chair

We’ve all struggled to find a spot on the sand with an armful of beach chairs — but this colorful folding chair has convenient backpack straps so you can stay hands-free while you search for a seaside plot. It features weather-resistant fabric, a high back and wide seat, armrests and a built-in storage bag.

Sun Squad Backpack Patio Chair $30 Buy now

Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Backpack

For those more laid-back days on the sand or by the pool, Corkcicle’s Eola bucket cooler backpack has enough space for 12 cans or two bottles of wine and 8 cans. It’s got comfortable padded straps and a food-safe interior liner so you can keep your grub cold, too.

Corkcicle Eola Cooler Backpack $160 Buy now

Brooklinen NYC Summer Beach Towel

No matter which coast you’re swimming on, Brooklinen’s ultra-absorbent beach towel brings a colorful taste of the Big Apple to your coastal hangout.

Brooklinen NYC Summer Beach Towel $68 Buy now

Funboy x Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Ball

Funboy recently teamed with Barbie on a DreamHouse-inspired collection of swimwear and pool and beach essentials. In addition to whimsical swan floats, oversized tubes, inflatable chaise loungers, towels and more, the playful collaboration includes this 20-inch beach ball that adds a punch of color to your coastal volleyball games.

Funboy x Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Ball $14 Buy now

Shell Collecting Beach Toy Bag

These colorful mesh bags are perfect for pint-sized shell collectors or keeping kids’ beach gear organized.

Shell Collecting Beach Toy Bag $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Get Out Anywhere Rug

When your fashionable occasion calls for something sturdier than a basic picnic blanket and larger than a beach towel, The Get Out’s durable outdoor rug makes for a ‘grammable and comfy option. It measures three by five feet and is lightweight enough to roll up and throw in your trunk, and it comes in three vibrant colorways.

The Get Out The Anywhere Rug $215 Buy now

Business & Pleasure Premium Beach Tent

Six feet of stylish shade awaits when you pop up Business & Pleasure’s premium beach tent, which is made of eco-friendly reclaimed laminated wood poles, marine-grade aluminum hardware and UPF 50 canvas that’s finished with fashionable fringe. It takes just four minutes to set up and includes a carrying bag; other colors are available, too.

Business & Pleasure Premium Beach Tent $299 Buy now

Tupelo Tote

Made of lightweight EVA foam, this waterproof tote by Tupelo comes in fun summer colors and features a roomy design that stays upright in the sand.

Tupelo Tote $148 Buy now

Helinox Lightweight High Back Collapsible Chair

If you prefer a more travel-friendly seating option, Helinox’s lightweight collapsible chair fits into an approximately 19-inch pouch and weighs 3.25 pounds when packed. It’s made of 600-weave rip-stop UV-resistant polyester and can hold up to 320 pounds.

Helinox Lightweight High Back Collapsible Chair $169.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Keumer Venustas Pop-Up Beach Tent

Don’t want to fuss with an umbrella? A pop-up beach tent is perfect for napping in the shade or enjoying lunch in the breeze. Available in other colors, this waterproof sunshade from Keumer takes less than a minute to install and fold away, and it fits up to five people.

Keumer Venustas Pop-Up Beach Tent $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Cooler

Ask anyone who’s shelled out for a Yeti cooler and they’ll tell you it’s worth the investment, especially given that the outdoor brand’s heavy-duty products keep ice frozen and drinks or food cold for days. The Tundra Haul boasts sturdy wheels and an easy-to-grip handle for easy pulling, and it holds up to 45 cans of beer.

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Cooler $400.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Jimmy Cho Varenne Top Handle Tote