The Best Beach Accessories for a Stylish (and Burn-Free) Day in the Sun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Beach season is upon us — and whether you’re headed to Malibu, Montauk or elsewhere, packing for a day on the shore might not always seem like a breeze. The best beach gear can turn your basic umbrella-and-towel spot into a well-prepared relaxation station on the sand. But bring the wrong items and you’ll find yourself dragging an overpacked beach wagon or buckling under the weight of flimsy folding chairs and shades.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best beach accessories that are as stylish as they are functional — think umbrellas that actually stand a chance against the wind, super-absorbent towels, reef-safe sunscreens, sand-friendly tote bags, sunglasses, wireless outdoor speakers and more. (Don’t forget your sun hat and swim trunks or swimsuit, too.) From pro surfer-approved essentials from Ikea’s new Kåseberga collection with the World Surf League to must-haves from water-ready brands such as Funboy, Sun Squad and Sunnylife, check out our top picks for every type of beachgoers below.
Ostrich 3-in-1 Beach Chair
When you want to kick up your feet and relax, Ostrich’s three-in-one beach chair adjusts to five positions so you can lay out on the sun your way.
Rio Brands Beach Wonder Wheeler Deluxe Wagon
We’re fans of this deluxe beach gear wagon with 10-inch wheels that makes it a breeze to pull an umbrella, chairs and more essentials across the sand in a single trip. It can hold up to 100 pounds worth of gear and has a dedicated strap and pocket for an umbrella, and the mesh basket has plenty of space for a small cooler, towels, toys and more. It can hold up to four standard folding chairs and includes a removable tote bag.
Up & Up Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Sunscreen is a must in every beach bag, and this mineral broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion has a reef-safe formula that’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes.
Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Don’t forget to protect little beachgoers’ skin, too — this broad-spectrum SPF 50 mineral sunscreen by Pipette is non-toxic and reef-friendly, and features a lightweight, fast-absorbing and moisturizing formula that’s safe for infants.
Sunski Ventana Black Forest Sunglasses
There are endless options on the market when it comes to the best sunglasses, but we’re fans of these classic black frames from Sunski for their eco-friendliness (they’re made of recycled materials) and plastic-free packaging, ensuring that less waste ends up in our oceans.
Beach Bub All-in-One Beach Umbrella
Beach Bub’s sturdy umbrella has saved us from countless potential flipped shade situations, thanks to the unique sand anchor that keeps it firmly in place and a design that withstands winds of up to 44 miles per hour. We love the included towel hook (included) and optional cupholder tray for staying organized.
JBL Flip 5 Eco Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
One of the best outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speakers, JBL’s waterproof Flip 5 Eco lets you keep the beats going at the beach or by the pool. It’s made from recycled plastic and delivers 12 hours of playtime with booming bass, and you can also link it with the brand’s other PartyBoost-compatible speakers for surround sound.
Ikea Kåseberga Canopy
We’re fans of everything in Ikea’s new Kåseberga collection created with the World Surf League and pro surfers including Kassia Meador and Rob Machado. The limited-edition collaboration comprises renewable and recycled beach essentials and home goods such as cork balance boards, sand-friendly backpacks and belt bags, surboard-inspired bamboo coffee tables, wooden folding chairs, plywood bodysurfing handboards, colorful beach towels and more.
This chic oversized canopy is easy to set up and comes with everything you need to pitch it at the beach or in your backyard.
Ikea Kåseberga Bag
Eco-conscious beachgoers can help to keep the coast clean with this foldable mesh bag from Ikea’s Kåseberga collection. It was designed specifically with the sand in mind, and it can be used as a wet bag or to collect waste from the beach. (It’s also made from recycled polyester spun from ocean-pound plastics.)
Retrospec 10-Foot Inflatable Paddle Board
Keep Retrospec’s 10-foot inflatable paddle board on hand and you’ll always be prepared for adventures beyond the shore. It’s lightweight and durable, and it comes with everything you need to paddle out, including a waterproof phone case, removable fins, repair kit, storage bag, pump and leash.
Sunnylife Bocce Ball Set
Australian brand Sunnylife makes some of the best beach accessories for fun under the sun, and the brand’s chic bocce ball set is sure to keep your group entertained on the sand.
Lululemon 25-Liter Wunderlust Backpack
Stow your stuff in Lululemon’s 25-liter Wunderlust backpack, which is made of water-repellent fabric and has pockets for water bottles and wet clothing, a padded laptop compartment, straps for a yoga mat and more.
OdyseaCo Extra-Large Beach Bag
If you’re more of tote type, OdySeaCo’s extra-large mesh beach bag has plenty of pockets for your sunscreen, sandals, towels, sunnies and other essentials.
Society6 “Keep Off” Beach Towel
Artist-focused platform Society6 has no shortage of beach towels (as well as sling chairs, water bottles, decor and more outdoor-friendly goods) to suit your style, like this decidedly Off-White-esque “Keep Off” design.
KingCamp Lightweight Bamboo Camping Table
Whether you’re beach glamping or you just prefer a comfortable setup, this lightweight bamboo camping table is one of the best beach accessories for upgrading your seaside hangout. It measures about 39 inches long by 26 inches wide and features a scratch-, water- and weather-resistant tabletop, and you can adjust the height from 17.7 to 25.6 inches tall.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Sandy pages are no fun — so bring your favorite beach reads in one lightweight (and waterproof) device instead. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch glare-free screen to prevent eye strain in the bright sun, and the display is adjustable from warm to amber. Enjoy up to 10 weeks of battery life and 8GB of storage — enough to hold thousands of books.
’73 Originals Beach Mesh Mini Backpack
For the minimalists, this mesh mini backpack (available in other colors) has an eight-liter storage capacity and a front pocket to keep your stuff organized. The airy and lightweight material keeps you from bringing home a ton of sand, too.
Sun Squad Backpack Patio Chair
We’ve all struggled to find a spot on the sand with an armful of beach chairs — but this colorful folding chair has convenient backpack straps so you can stay hands-free while you search for a seaside plot. It features weather-resistant fabric, a high back and wide seat, armrests and a built-in storage bag.
Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Backpack
For those more laid-back days on the sand or by the pool, Corkcicle’s Eola bucket cooler backpack has enough space for 12 cans or two bottles of wine and 8 cans. It’s got comfortable padded straps and a food-safe interior liner so you can keep your grub cold, too.
Brooklinen NYC Summer Beach Towel
No matter which coast you’re swimming on, Brooklinen’s ultra-absorbent beach towel brings a colorful taste of the Big Apple to your coastal hangout.
Funboy x Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Ball
Funboy recently teamed with Barbie on a DreamHouse-inspired collection of swimwear and pool and beach essentials. In addition to whimsical swan floats, oversized tubes, inflatable chaise loungers, towels and more, the playful collaboration includes this 20-inch beach ball that adds a punch of color to your coastal volleyball games.
Shell Collecting Beach Toy Bag
These colorful mesh bags are perfect for pint-sized shell collectors or keeping kids’ beach gear organized.
The Get Out Anywhere Rug
When your fashionable occasion calls for something sturdier than a basic picnic blanket and larger than a beach towel, The Get Out’s durable outdoor rug makes for a ‘grammable and comfy option. It measures three by five feet and is lightweight enough to roll up and throw in your trunk, and it comes in three vibrant colorways.
Business & Pleasure Premium Beach Tent
Six feet of stylish shade awaits when you pop up Business & Pleasure’s premium beach tent, which is made of eco-friendly reclaimed laminated wood poles, marine-grade aluminum hardware and UPF 50 canvas that’s finished with fashionable fringe. It takes just four minutes to set up and includes a carrying bag; other colors are available, too.
Tupelo Tote
Made of lightweight EVA foam, this waterproof tote by Tupelo comes in fun summer colors and features a roomy design that stays upright in the sand.
Helinox Lightweight High Back Collapsible Chair
If you prefer a more travel-friendly seating option, Helinox’s lightweight collapsible chair fits into an approximately 19-inch pouch and weighs 3.25 pounds when packed. It’s made of 600-weave rip-stop UV-resistant polyester and can hold up to 320 pounds.
Keumer Venustas Pop-Up Beach Tent
Don’t want to fuss with an umbrella? A pop-up beach tent is perfect for napping in the shade or enjoying lunch in the breeze. Available in other colors, this waterproof sunshade from Keumer takes less than a minute to install and fold away, and it fits up to five people.
Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Cooler
Ask anyone who’s shelled out for a Yeti cooler and they’ll tell you it’s worth the investment, especially given that the outdoor brand’s heavy-duty products keep ice frozen and drinks or food cold for days. The Tundra Haul boasts sturdy wheels and an easy-to-grip handle for easy pulling, and it holds up to 45 cans of beer.
Jimmy Cho Varenne Top Handle Tote
