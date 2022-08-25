The Best Celebrity-Loved Two-Piece Swimsuits For Every Body

- Share this article on Facebook
With Labor Day approaching, now’s the time to schedule those last-minute beach trips and refresh your swimwear wardrobe. Two-piece swimsuits have a mix-and-match appeal that is extra versatile (creating multiple looks by swapping in different pieces) and ultimately flattering (allowing you to pick a top and bottom that best suit your body type). That’s why we’ve rounded up pieces that have matching cover-ups and some of the cutest coordinating mommy-and-me swim sets around.
Our top picks all have star power behind them — Gigi Hadid and Demi Moore have even designed their own swimsuit lines. Some of summer 2022’s hottest swimwear trends include soft texture, bold color including Barbie pink, ruffles, riffs on retro styles and graphic patterns. And with seasonal sales in full swing, now is the time to dive into swim shopping.
So whatever your shape, here are an array of styles that hit on key trends while highlighting your best assets so you can look and feel your best on the beach.
1. Demi Moore x Andie Monaco Bikini Top and Bottom
BEST FULL COVERAGE BIKINI
Demi Moore, an early investor in New York-based swimwear brand Andie, has co-designed a limited-edition collection of retro swim styles in luxe fabrics, made in Morocco. This fashion-forward set (in crochet, solids, a firework print or metallic floral) offers full coverage on the seat and stomach with flirty ruffled edging.
2. Solid & Striped Lilo Top and Bottom
BEST FOR LARGER BUSTS
From Hollywood-loved brand Solid & Striped (worn by Florence Pugh, Lily James, Gabrielle Union, Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Taylor Swift and more), this underwire top with removable padding and wide straps provides maximum support, while the high-waisted bottom is cut to elongate legs. The fabric has an allover ribbed texture and comes in four colors, including of-the-moment Barbie pink.
3. PatBo Plitka Underwire Bikini Top and Mid-Rise Bikini Bottom
In an on-trend graphic pattern, this bikini has a supportive underwire top with pretty tulle illusion panels, adjustable straps and lace-up back detailing that can be worn a multitude of ways. Pair it with the matching mid-rise bottom with an adjustable tie and coordinating cover-up tunic or robe dress. Maye Musk wore a suit from the chic Columbian brand to cover the Sports Illustrated 2022 swimsuit edition. Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae have also been spotted in the swimsuits.
4. Ulla Johnson Azores Top and Dani Bottom
BEST FOR SMALLER BUSTS
The label loved by Maria Bakalova, Katie Holmes and Huma Abedin offers chic swim sets. A fun floral-print pattern and ruffled embellishment on top add the illusion of volume to enhance the bust, while this bikini bottom offers medium coverage. The swim top can easily be worn from pool to party with denim or these high-waist shorts, also from Ulla Johnson.
5. Cynthia Rowley Flirt Bikini Top and Bottom
This Cynthia Rowley bikini‘s layers of ruffles on top and bottom, along with an intricate floral print, create the illusion of curves on slim figures. Those who prefer a sleeker look and more coverage in back can opt for the Reef bottom. A matching rash guard (something the label is known for) transforms the look for surf or more sun coverage. Lea Michele is among the label’s star fans.
6. Hunza G Xandra Bikini
BEST FOR STRETCH COMFORT
Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have all donned British brand Hunza G’s understated, texture-rich swimwear known for its unique crinkle-stretch fabric that snaps back into shape, making it popular during and after pregnancy. This best-selling two-piece comes in 14 fun hues with thicker straps for support. The swimsuits come in one size (to fit U.S. sizes 4 to 14) with some darling suits for babies and girls, too.
7. Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis
BEST MOMMY-AND–ME BIKINIS
Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s collaborative collection for L.A.-based brand Frankies Bikinis offers sweet eyelet two-piece swimsuits (white or pastel blue) in a variety of styles for moms and daughters. Coverage ranges from string bikinis to skirted bottoms for women and tankinis or long-sleeved tops for girls. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Miley Cyrus, Camilla Cabello, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow all wear Frankies swimwear.
8. Zimmermann Lyre Terry Tie Bikini
Celebrity-loved label Zimmermann offers some of the most stylish swimsuits under the sun, as seen on Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Padma Lakshmi, Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. We love their plush terrycloth bikinis in styles like this bandeau, with ties and a removable halter neck tie to help create the perfect fit, with a coordinating bandeau terrycloth bikini for girls.
9. Mott50 Coco Crewneck Rash Guard and Jaida Ruffle High-Rise Swim Bottom
Protect yourself and your kiddos in Mott50’s matching mom-and-me rash guards and swim bottoms with UPF 50+ fabric. This cropped long-sleeve rash guard and ruffled high-rise bottom offer coverage in 18 playful colors and prints. There is even a bucket hat to match the floral patterns, plus a matching set for girls — plus other coordinating swim tops, dresses, one-pieces (also for babies) and swim trunks for guys. Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are fans.
10. Albion Santorini Bella Crop Top and High-Waisted Swim Skirt
Offered in sizes 0 to 22 in a variety of prints, Albion’s adorable Santorini ruffle-trim swim miniskirt and Bella crop top look cute at the beach and beyond. The fabric has built-in SPF 45 protection. An adjustable upper panel on the skirt can be folded up or down for more or less coverage, while the bandeau top with ruffled sleeves has removable bust pads. Nina Dobrev is a brand fan.
