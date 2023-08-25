From Charming to Minimalist, Dress Up Your Desk With These Cool and Stylish Office Essentials

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Your workspace is where the magic happens, so why not zhuzh it up with stylish desk accessories that make the experience more pleasant? Whether you work from the comfort of your home or you’re making post-vacay return to the office or school, adding a personal touch to your space is an easy way to express yourself, which may enhance your productivity. If you’re looking for new motivation via a fresh take on your desk, we got you — with a cinematic twist.
Do you prefer a retro and playful style reminiscent of the ’90s classic Clueless, or are you drawn to colorful and offbeat objects like those in Spike Jonze’s 2013 romance/sci-fi hit Her? Alternatively, do you go for a cool and moody look like Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird set, or do you stick to a minimal and sleek vibe like Christian Bale’s ultra-specific style in the 2000 horror/thriller American Psycho? Whatever your taste, we’ve rounded up some of the best desk accessories — ranging from professional to super cute — from Amazon and beyond to elevate your space and help make it feel like a scene from your favorite film.
1. Swingline 747 Desktop Stapler
You can’t have a Hollywood-inspired desk accessories list without the infamous red Office Space stapler. (Refresh your memory and stream the Mike Judge-directed cult-hit film on Apple TV.)
2. Terrazzo 4-Piece Desk Organizer Set
These speckled cement desk organizers are giving the retro-minimalism of Severance‘s workstations.
3. Poprun Mesh Rotating Desk Organizer
Although we still want Cher Horowitz’s iconic rotating closet in Clueless, Poprun’s rotating desk organizer is a cute way to salute the genius scene. This mesh organizer comes in candy cotton pink, turns 360 degrees and features eight separate compartments. (Stream the iconic Amy Heckerling film on Paramount+, Amazon’s Prime Video or Apple TV, to name a few options.)
4. Mark Feldstein Wild Leopard Animal Print Flameless LED Glass Pillar Candles
Another nod to Clueless is anything leopard print. For a subtle yet standout way to safely showcase your style, go for Mark Feldstein’s flameless candles. The set of three candles features an LED-lit flickering flame (battery-operated) and a six-hour timer.
5. Ogeee Colorful Transparent Pencil Holders
One of the standout details of Spike Jonze’s 2013 film Her was Joaquin Phoenix’s workspace decor, which featured a unique mix of colorful acrylic and wood. Ogeee’s transparent pencil holder is a similarly special touch, as it features an iridescent multicolored finish that changes color according to light conditions and viewing angle. (You can buy or rent the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film on Prime Video or Apple TV.)
6. Yeoux Desktop Glass Whiteboard With Reversible Wood Stand
If you’re a list-maker and miss the hands-on action of a whiteboard, this dry-erase board features a stylish and reversible wooden stand that allows your to-do list to stand tall or lay flat with a subtle lift.
7. Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
On sale for up to 30 percent off, Odistar’s charming mini vacuum cleaner (other colors available) keeps your desk and keyboard dust- and crumb-free.
8. Ariceleo LED Fairy Lights
In Greta Gerwig’s 2017 dramedy Lady Bird, lighting is everything. Set the tone in your space with Ariceleo’s LED micro fairy lights, which can be shaped and strung along your workspace wall or computer. One set features 50 LED bulbs that are as tiny as a grain of rice. (Lady Bird is available on Paramount+, Prime Video and Apple TV.)
9. Sunlit Vintage Picture Frame
Gerwig would go for nostalgia when selecting a desk photo frame, like Sunlit’s vintage-inspired frame, which will give any space that antique and found feel.
10. Dacasso Wood & Leather Set
When it comes to the 2000 film adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis classic, American Psycho, it’s all about sleek and restrained style. While the chaotic Patrick Bateman (expertly played by Christian Bale) is obsessively organized and unhinged, we’re only pulling from his taste in minimal decor. Decasso’s six-piece leather desk set is Corporatecore to the fullest, featuring a side-rail desk pad, a front-load letter-size tray, a pencil cup, a memo holder, a business card holder and a letter opener.
11. Sunplustrade Business Card Holder
The holy grail of Patrick Bateman essentials is this business card holder by Sunplustrade, featuring high-quality stainless steel. This sleek style can hold up to 18 cards, from business to credit cards.
12. Dual-Sized Cork Desk Mat
Available in over a dozen colors and in three sizes, this double-sided desk mat is made of faux leather and cork. Whether you’re going for playful or ultra-profesh, this accessory instantly boosts the mood of your desk.
13. Poketo Forms Desk Organizer Set
Zuzh up your basic workspace with Poketo’s three-piece desk organizer set in playful designs.
14. Holmes Brushed Copper Table Fan
Stay cool with Holmes’ chic mini USB desk fan, which comes in this stylish brushed copper hue (also available in black) and in 4- to 6-inch sizes.
15. Grovemade Note-Taking Kit
Whether you’re going for a midcentury modern-inspired workspace or just love the look of wood, Grovemade’s sleek note-taking kit (available in maple, walnut or oak) instantly elevates your jottings.
16. mDesign Plastic Desk Organizer
mDesign’s sleek, minimalist desk organizer has plenty of compartments for your stationery, sticky notes, writing utensils and other office must-haves, plus two drawers for stowing away rubber bands, paper clips and more. (Match it with the rest of the organization brand’s laptop risers, storage containers and other desk accessories.)
17. Gold Metal Desk Accessories Set
If all-gold-everything is your desktop aesthetic, Pottery Barn Teen’s metal desk accessories set adds a luxe touch to your cubicle.
18. OakyWood Dual Monitor Desk Shelf
Yet another way to add an organic finish to your work area, OakyWood’s dual monitor desk shelf can be customized with white or black legs and in a range of wood types. It matches perfectly with the brand’s other wood desk trays, containers, laptop docks and organizers.
