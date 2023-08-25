×
From Charming to Minimalist, Dress Up Your Desk With These Cool and Stylish Office Essentials

Whether you're going for quirky like Joaquin Phoenix's desk in 'Her,' sleek like Christian Bale's space in 'American Psycho' or offbeat corporate à la 'Severance,' get back to work or school with these cool goods.

John Turturro and Adam Scott in “Severance,” now streaming on Apple TV+.
John Turturro and Adam Scott in “Severance" Courtesy of Apple TV+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Your workspace is where the magic happens, so why not zhuzh it up with stylish desk accessories that make the experience more pleasant? Whether you work from the comfort of your home or you’re making post-vacay return to the office or school, adding a personal touch to your space is an easy way to express yourself, which may enhance your productivity. If you’re looking for new motivation via a fresh take on your desk, we got you — with a cinematic twist. 

Do you prefer a retro and playful style reminiscent of the ’90s classic Clueless, or are you drawn to colorful and offbeat objects like those in Spike Jonze’s 2013 romance/sci-fi hit Her? Alternatively, do you go for a cool and moody look like Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird set, or do you stick to a minimal and sleek vibe like Christian Bale’s ultra-specific style in the 2000 horror/thriller American Psycho? Whatever your taste, we’ve rounded up some of the best desk accessories — ranging from professional to super cute — from Amazon and beyond to elevate your space and help make it feel like a scene from your favorite film.

1. Swingline 747 Desktop Stapler

You can’t have a Hollywood-inspired desk accessories list without the infamous red Office Space stapler. (Refresh your memory and stream the Mike Judge-directed cult-hit film on Apple TV.)

Swingline 747 Desktop Stapler

Amazon

Swingline 747 Desktop Stapler $15.33 on Amazon.com

Buy now

2. Terrazzo 4-Piece Desk Organizer Set

These speckled cement desk organizers are giving the retro-minimalism of Severance‘s workstations.

3. Poprun Mesh Rotating Desk Organizer

Although we still want Cher Horowitz’s iconic rotating closet in Clueless, Poprun’s rotating desk organizer is a cute way to salute the genius scene. This mesh organizer comes in candy cotton pink, turns 360 degrees and features eight separate compartments. (Stream the iconic Amy Heckerling film on Paramount+, Amazon’s Prime Video or Apple TV, to name a few options.)

Poprun Mesh Rotating Desk Organizer

Amazon

Cute Rotate Desk Organizer $19.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

4. Mark Feldstein Wild Leopard Animal Print Flameless LED Glass Pillar Candles

Another nod to Clueless is anything leopard print. For a subtle yet standout way to safely showcase your style, go for Mark Feldstein’s flameless candles. The set of three candles features an LED-lit flickering flame (battery-operated) and a six-hour timer.

Mark Feldstein Wild Leopard Animal Print Flameless LED Glass Pillar Candles

Amazon

Animal Print Flameless LED Candles, Set of 3 $29.95 on Amazon.com

Buy now

5. Ogeee Colorful Transparent Pencil Holders

One of the standout details of Spike Jonze’s 2013 film Her was Joaquin Phoenix’s workspace decor, which featured a unique mix of colorful acrylic and wood. Ogeee’s transparent pencil holder is a similarly special touch, as it features an iridescent multicolored finish that changes color according to light conditions and viewing angle. (You can buy or rent the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film on Prime Video or Apple TV.)

Ogeee Colorful Transparent Pencil Holders

Amazon

Ogeee Colorful Transparent Pencil Holders $11.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

6. Yeoux Desktop Glass Whiteboard With Reversible Wood Stand

If you’re a list-maker and miss the hands-on action of a whiteboard, this dry-erase board features a stylish and reversible wooden stand that allows your to-do list to stand tall or lay flat with a subtle lift.

Yeoux Desktop Glass Whiteboard with Reversible Wood Stand

Amazon

Desktop Glass Whiteboard with Reversible Wood Stand $23.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

7. Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

On sale for up to 30 percent off, Odistar’s charming mini vacuum cleaner (other colors available) keeps your desk and keyboard dust- and crumb-free.

Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

ODISTAR Desk Vacuum Cleaner $11.98 on Amazon.com

Buy now

8. Ariceleo LED Fairy Lights

In Greta Gerwig’s 2017 dramedy Lady Bird, lighting is everything. Set the tone in your space with Ariceleo’s LED micro fairy lights, which can be shaped and strung along your workspace wall or computer. One set features 50 LED bulbs that are as tiny as a grain of rice. (Lady Bird is available on Paramount+, Prime Video and Apple TV.)

Ariceleo LED Fairy Lights

Amazon

Ariceleo Led Fairy Lights $6.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

9. Sunlit Vintage Picture Frame

Gerwig would go for nostalgia when selecting a desk photo frame, like Sunlit’s vintage-inspired frame, which will give any space that antique and found feel.

Sunlit Vintage Picture Frame

Amazon

Sunlit Vintage-Inspired Picture Frame $12.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

10. Dacasso Wood & Leather Set

When it comes to the 2000 film adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis classic, American Psycho, it’s all about sleek and restrained style. While the chaotic Patrick Bateman (expertly played by Christian Bale) is obsessively organized and unhinged, we’re only pulling from his taste in minimal decor. Decasso’s six-piece leather desk set is Corporatecore to the fullest, featuring a side-rail desk pad, a front-load letter-size tray, a pencil cup, a memo holder, a business card holder and a letter opener.

Dacasso Wood & Leather Set

Amazon

Dacasso Wood & Leather Luxury Leather Desk Set $172.96 on Amazon.com

Buy now

11. Sunplustrade Business Card Holder

The holy grail of Patrick Bateman essentials is this business card holder by Sunplustrade, featuring high-quality stainless steel. This sleek style can hold up to 18 cards, from business to credit cards.

Sunplustrade Business Card Holder

Sunplustrade Business Card Holder $9.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

12. Dual-Sized Cork Desk Mat

Available in over a dozen colors and in three sizes, this double-sided desk mat is made of faux leather and cork. Whether you’re going for playful or ultra-profesh, this accessory instantly boosts the mood of your desk.

Dual-Sized Cork Desk Mat

Dual-Sized Cork Desk Mat, Light Green $18.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

13. Poketo Forms Desk Organizer Set

Zuzh up your basic workspace with Poketo’s three-piece desk organizer set in playful designs.

Poketo Forms Desk Organizer Set

Poketo

Poketo Forms Desk Organizer Set $78

Buy now

14. Holmes Brushed Copper Table Fan

Stay cool with Holmes’ chic mini USB desk fan, which comes in this stylish brushed copper hue (also available in black) and in 4- to 6-inch sizes.

Holmes 4-In. Brushed Copper Table Fan

Amazon

HOLMES 4″ Mini Heritage Desk Fan $15.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

15. Grovemade Note-Taking Kit

Whether you’re going for a midcentury modern-inspired workspace or just love the look of wood, Grovemade’s sleek note-taking kit (available in maple, walnut or oak) instantly elevates your jottings.

Grovemade Note-Taking Kit

Grovemade

Grovemade Note-Taking Kit (reg. $300) $270

Buy now

16. mDesign Plastic Desk Organizer

mDesign’s sleek, minimalist desk organizer has plenty of compartments for your stationery, sticky notes, writing utensils and other office must-haves, plus two drawers for stowing away rubber bands, paper clips and more. (Match it with the rest of the organization brand’s laptop risers, storage containers and other desk accessories.)

mDesign Plastic Home Office Desk Organizer

Amazon

mDesign Plastic Home Office Desk Organizer $20.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

17. Gold Metal Desk Accessories Set

If all-gold-everything is your desktop aesthetic, Pottery Barn Teen’s metal desk accessories set adds a luxe touch to your cubicle.

Gold Metal Desk Accessories Set

PBTeen

Gold Metal Desk Accessories Set $39

Buy now

18. OakyWood Dual Monitor Desk Shelf

Yet another way to add an organic finish to your work area, OakyWood’s dual monitor desk shelf can be customized with white or black legs and in a range of wood types. It matches perfectly with the brand’s other wood desk trays, containers, laptop docks and organizers.

OakyWood Dual Monitor Desk Shelf

OakyWood

OakyWood Desk Shelf $190

Buy now

