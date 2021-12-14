Shopping: The Best Men’s Subscription Boxes for Year-Round Gifting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Stumped this holiday season on what to buy the dude in your life? Whether you’re seeking thoughtfully-curated gifts or want to simplify your own life and get your essentials delivered regularly, some of the best men’s subscription boxes offer hand-picked fashion, self-care and outdoor gear items that are also perfect for gift-giving.

Here are 15 great subscription boxes tailored for every type of man and the things he loves. Whether he is passionate about collecting vinyl, exploring new tech, devouring snacks or constantly rearranging his home decor, there are plenty of ways to show him you care with gifts that arrive year-round.

1. Cratejoy Subscription Box

Cratejoy offers some of the best subscription boxes for men that are thoughtfully curated to their tastes, including a monthly grill masters club, cigar subscription and a “rad dad” box for new fathers. Prices vary for each monthly option starting as low as $15 per month for the Hot Sauce of the Month Club and up to $55 for the SaloonBox Curated Cocktail Kit, depending on what he is into. Cratejoy also has tons of options for the man who loves tactical gear, snacks and unique international beers, plus more.

$25 and up per month

2. Stitch Fix Style Subscription

Help your sartorially-minded giftee discover the wonders of a personal shopper with Stitch Fix’s monthly menswear subscription (gift cards are also available). It starts with a unique style quiz and shoppers have two options: work with a personal stylist (the $20 fee goes towards purchases) or shop instantly with Stitch Fix Freestyle. Either way, users will get a curated selection ranging from jeans and joggers to activewear and outerwear (and much more) from over 1,000 brands, including Adidas, Bonobos, Frame, Levi’s, Scotch & Soda, Toms and many more. Sizes are inclusive and range from XS to 3XL, including big and tall. Pieces range from $45 to $399 depending on the style and brand.

$45 to $199

3. Bespoke Post Subscription Box

Whether he loves snacking on a charcuterie board, chocolate or having cozy slippers, Bespoke Post has several ideas to make him smile this holiday. Some of these can’t-miss gifts include a carryall weekender bag perfect for getaways and road trips, craft bitters to add to your home bar and even wireless headphones. You can join the monthly club or purchase items on the website. Prices start at $45 per month to join the club, or you can select the item that might make a great gift for him.

$55 per month

4. Scentbird Men’s Fragrance Subscription Box

Start with a quiz and discover a new cologne that matches you (or your man) with Scentbird, a subscription box tailored to smell. You pick a scent, then begin the subscription ($16 monthly; new subscribers get their first month for $8) with eight-milliliter bottles that hold roughly 140 sprays each from luxury brands such as Acqua di Parma, Cartier, DKNY, Prada, Versace and more. Scentbird will even add a free silver fragrance case with your first order. Gift subscriptions and cards are also available.

$16 per month

5. Birchbox Grooming Subscription Box

Make your or your recipient’s grooming routine fun with Birchbox’s monthly package. The subscription includes a mix of five samples and several categories to help match his needs, along with tips on how to use the products. Create a grooming profile to customize the delivery, which includes brands such as Kiehl’s, Anthony and Marvis, along with tons more. for what he needs. This cool monthly plan is priced at $10 per month, or upgrade to the Grooming Plus box ($20 monthly) and get a hand-picked lifestyle item ranging from tech gear to stylish accessories and more.

$10 and up

6. Nordstrom Trunk Club

Whether they’re fashion-forward or a luxe basics kind of guy, Nordstrom’s Trunk Club service is a great go-to for men with styles and sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. It starts with a style quiz and a $25 styling fee that’s applied to menswear purchases (the fee is waived for Nordstrom cardmembers), and customers can try their selections on at home before buying and enjoy free returns and exchanges. No subscription is required, and Trunk Club customers can choose from brands such as Cole Haan, Madewell, Nike, Rag & Bone, Topman, Vuori and many others as well as Nordstrom’s own in-house line. Gift cards are also available.

$25 and up

7. ForHims Gift Set

ForHims believes it’s time for men to start caring for themselves, emphasizing that “to do the most good, you must be well” — help your guy feel his best with a holiday gift set (available through Jan. 7, 2022) from the telehealth platform, which counts Jennifer Lopez among investors. It’s a great introduction to the company’s online medical consultations and visits, and the process starts with identifying a treatment plan and focuses on several areas, including skin, hair and sex. Each regimen is created by medical experts to address concerns like erectile dysfunction, anxiety and depression, acne or hair loss. Prices vary based on the treatment, product or supplement.

$40 and up

8. Harry’s Shaving Subscription Box

Gift a great shave — either to yourself or someone else — this season with Harry’s, which offers great holiday gift sets in addition to its best-selling shaving starter sets and subscriptions. It starts with everything guys need to achieve a smooth shave, such as the Winston set that includes a weighted rubberized handle, five-blade razor cartridge, foaming shave gel and a travel blade cover. Sign up for auto-refill subscriptions that deliver eight blades ($15 monthly) every two, three or four months (you can also add a shaving gel to the package for $21 monthly), and add an extra-special touch with personalized engraving on the handle for an extra $15.

$25

9. Universal Yums Snack Subscription Box

Speak to his stomach and sense of adventure with Universal Yums‘ monthly subscription. Each month, the company delivers snacks, candy and delicious bites from around the world. Packages come in three price points, including the Yum Box with five to seven snacks ($15), the Yum Yum Box with 10 to 15 treats ($25) and the Super Yum Box with 18 to 20 items ($38). Shipping is also free in the U.S.

$15 and up monthly

10. Vinyl of the Month Club: The Golden Era

Help him add to his music collection with Amazon Music’s Vinyl of the Month Club: The Golden Era. It’s delivered every month and priced at $25, and includes some of the greatest albums to come out of the 1960s and ’70s. These include some major must-haves for anyone building the ultimate collection and diving further into a love affair with vinyl. Step back in time and enjoy sounds from legends Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and other classic artists.

Courtesy of Amazon

Vinyl of the Month Club: The Golden Era $24.99

11. Cairn Outdoor Subscription Box

Does the man in your life love nature? Is his love language actually gear? Then consider the Cairn outdoor subscription box, a perfect gift for the outdoor enthusiast in your life. It includes a surprise assortment of gifts each month and $50 worth of full-sized outdoor products — no miniatures, only the real deal. It’s priced at $23 for the first month and renews at $40 per box. Past collections include a Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle to keep him hydrated, HydraPak Bottle Bright Tablets to maintain a clean bottle and Heather’s Choice Packaroons, a lightweight snack to help on the go.

Cairn Camping Outdoor Subscription $39.95

12. Breo Box Tech and Lifestyle Subscription Box

If he loves tech and exploring new home goods and lifestyle products, then Breo Box could be an ideal gift for him. It’s delivered every three months and priced at $110 for the first box and renews a $169. It’s fantastic for the early adopter, tech-obsessed person in your life and comes with a curated quarterly box full of the latest products. The fall 2021 box included the following items: KeySmart CleanLight Air, Grillights two-piece LED Tool Set, Cubitag by Tracmo, KeySmart RainTorch Umbrella, Swanwick Classic Night Swannies and Trip Mitts by Trip Wipes.

Breo Box $169.00

13. Sock Fancy Subscription

Sock Fancy treats your man to a surprise pair of socks each month. Styles are selected and curated by the brand and come in bright, bold colors. They are durable, comfortable, fun and made to last. Prices start at $7 for the first box and renews at $12 per box.

Sock Fancy Subscription Box $12.00

14. SprezzaBox Men’s Accessories Subscription Box

Select from several different curated boxes from SprezzaBox to up his style game. The monthly subscription service has fashion, lifestyle and grooming packages valued at up to $100. You can gift a subscription for each month ($28), every three months ($24), every six months ($23) or every 12 months ($20).

Sprezza Men's Accessories Subscription $28.00

15. Candy Club

Does he have a sweet tooth? Help satisfy his sugar cravings with Candy Club, which comes with six cups of treats from six- to 13-ounces ($30 to $40 monthly). First, choose from the fun size or the party box, then decide on a sweet or sour candy profile. And don’t worry — If he doesn’t love the candy, then Candy Club will replace it for free.