These 30 Best Women’s Subscription Boxes That Also Make Great Holiday Day Gifts

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking for gifts that keep on giving to your favorite women (or to yourself), subscription boxes can be a thoughtful and hassle-free option.

You or your giftee will feel like a celebrity having hand-picked goods delivered straight to your door, with plenty of delightful surprises. There’s a subscription box to meet every passion and personality, from fashion and food to tech and Disney merch, and pretty much anything else you can think of. To help you narrow it down, we’ve rounded up the best subscription boxes for women.

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty buff, a designer fashion lover, a cocktail connoisseur or a self-care enthusiast, check out some of the best women’s subscription boxes that make perfect gifts for others or as a monthly treat for yourself.

1. FabFitFun Subscription Box

BEST OVERALL

With more than a million subscribers, it’s clear FabFitFun is among the best subscription boxes for women. The quarterly deliveries are filled with a fun mix of eight items and depending on your plan, between three to five can be customized. Offering an impressive array of full-sized premium products, you can expect to find everything from gym bags to skincare to journals to planters that will have you eagerly awaiting your next delivery.

Price: $50 quarterly or $179 annually; sign up here

Courtesy of FabFitFun

FabFitFun Subscription $50 quarterly or $179 annually Buy now

2. The Nurtured 9 New Mom Subscription Box

BEST FOR NEW MOMS

Whether she’s a first-time mom or having another little one, The Nurtured 9’s New Mom gift box subscription will support her throughout the “fourth” trimester. She’ll get three gift boxes within three months, each filled with postpartum essentials such as a cookbook filled with nourishing recipes, a five-in-one nursing cover, comfy pajamas, nursing must-haves facial ice rollers, sheet masks and more.

The Nurtured 9

The Nurtured 9 New Mom Subscription Box $119 per box Buy now

3. The Bouqs Co. Monthly Flower Subscription

BEST FOR THE FLOWER LOVER

Who doesn’t love having fresh flowers? The Bouqs Co. offers the best subscription box for women who can’t get enough blooms, and they’ll send a handpicked, hand-tied bouquet filled with farm-direct flowers every week, biweekly, monthly or bimonthly. You’ll save 30 percent off and get free shipping with your floral subscription, and you can choose from mixed flowers, roses, succulents, dried bouquets and anything else from The Bouqs Co.’s collections. Even better, they’re responsibly and sustainably sourced from eco-friendly farms, helping people and the planet.

Price: $40 to $65 per bouquet; sign up here

Courtesy of The Bouqs

The Bouqs Co. Floral Subscription $40 to $65 per bouquet Buy now

4. AllTrue Subscription Box

BEST ETHICAL SUBSCRIPTION BOX

Formerly Causebox, AllTrue’s quarterly box will delight eco-conscious enthusiasts and clean beauty lovers with fair trade and sustainable products. From chic zero-waste reusables and artisan-made home goods, to cruelty-free skincare and vegan fashion accessories, you’ll get over $250 worth of ethically-made gifts in each delivery. Gift cards are also available.

Price: $55 quarterly or $200 annually; sign up here

Courtesy of AllTrue

Alltrue Subscription Box $55 quarterly or $200 annually Buy now

5. Ipsy Beauty Subscription Box

BEST BEAUTY SUBSCRIPTION BOX OVERALL

Whether you’re into hair, makeup or skincare, Ipsy’s monthly beauty subscription box delivers prestige brands based on your skin and hair types, fragrance favorites and product preferences. You’ll receive five curated products from brands like Tom Ford, Yves Saint Laurent, Smashbox, Oribe, R+Co, Sunday Riley, Make Up For Ever, Ouai, Maybelline, It Cosmetics, Glossier and many, many others. Subscription options include the Glam Bag ($13 per month) that includes five deluxe samples valued at over $50, the Glam Bag Plus ($28 monthly) that includes five full-sized products worth over $120 or the Glam Bag X ($58 quarterly) that delivers eight full-sized products valued at $350 and up curated by beauty influencers and celebrities.

Price: $13 to $28 monthly and $58 quarterly; sign up for Ipsy here

Ipsy

Ipsy Beauty Subscription Box $13 and up monthly Buy now

6. Yitty Shapewear Membership

BEST SHAPEWEAR SUBSCRIPTION

Lizzo’s recently-launched shapewear label Yitty offers a range of styles in inclusive sizing (6X to XS), including butt-lifting shorts, high waist shaping briefs, smoothing midi tops and more. Powered by Fabletics, the brand’s monthly membership costs $55 monthly and the fee can be applied towards any item or outfit valued at up to $80. You can opt out of the fee by skipping your next delivery before the fifth day of the month.

Courtesy of Yitty

Price: $55 monthly; sign up for Yitty here

Yitty Monthly Shapewear Membership $55 monthly Buy now

7. Rocksbox Jewelry Rental Subscription

BEST JEWELRY RENTAL SUBSCRIPTION

Not enough room in your jewelry box? Rockbox’s subscription-based “try before you buy” service lets you borrow on-trend and classic pieces from Chan Luu, Lele Sadoughi, Melinda Maria, Kenda Scott, Luv AJ, Kate Spade, Banter and other brands. The company delivers three curated pieces based on your preferences (ranging from statement necklaces, huggies, rings and more in gold, silver or rose gold), and you can apply your $21 monthly credit towards your purchases. You can rent jewelry for as long as you like or send them back in a prepaid shipping label.

Price: $21 monthly (applied towards purchases); sign up for Rocksbox here

Rocksbox Jewelry Rental Subscription $21 monthly Buy now

8. Romance Reveal Book Box Subscription

BEST ROMANCE SUBSCRIPTION BOX

Enjoy steamy new reads each month with Romance Reveal’s Book Box subscription. Bookworms get two new novels (curated by a team of 40 avid romance enthusiasts) plus sweet treats, surprises and samples.

Price: $28 for the first box, then $35 monthly; sign up for Romance Reveal Book Box here

Romance Reveal Book Box- The #1 Subscription Box for Romance Readers $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Sips By Personalized Tea Discovery Subscription Box

BEST TEA SUBSCRIPTION OVERALL

Tea lovers get four personalized picks per month based on their taste preferences with a Sips By discovery box, which includes steeping guidelines, tasting notes and biodegradable filters. The subscription also includes membership to the Steep Society, where you’ll get exclusive invites to virtual tea parties, personalized recommendations, recipes, early access to seasonal shops and more.

Price: $16 and up monthly; sign up for Sips By here

Sips By

Sips By Personalized Tea Discovery Subscription Box $16 to $20 monthly Buy now

10. BeautyFix by Dermstore Beauty Subscription Box

BEST LUXURY BEAUTY SUBSCRIPTION BOX

Get full- and travel-sized products valued at at least $100 when you subscribe to Dermstore’s BeautyFix subscription box. You’ll get the latest and most innovative picks in makeup, skin care and haircare — past boxes have included items from brands such as SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica and more alongside Dermstore’s own label.

Price: $22 to $25 monthly; sign up for BeautyFix by Dermstore here

Courtesy of Dermstore

BeautyFix by Dermstore Subscription Box $25 monthly Buy now

11. Decocrated Subscription Box

BEST HOME DECOR SUBSCRIPTION BOX

The next best thing to hiring a personal interior designer (without the A-list budget), Decocrated delivers seasonal home decor boxes filled with six to eight stylish pieces with a total value of up to $200. Items range from tabletop decor, throw pillow covers, decorative trays, art, DIY projects and more, and you’ll also get a guide to styling the products, inspiration and pro tips. Use the code FALL50 for 50 percent off your first box.

Price: $90 quarterlyor $300 annually; sign up for Decocrated here

Courtesy of Decocrated

Decocrated Monthly Subscription Box $80 quarterly Buy now

12. Fabletics VIP Membership

BEST ACTIVEWEAR SUBSCRIPTION

You’ll get to personalize your monthly delivery when you’re a VIP member of Fabletics, the stylish activewear label co-founded by Kate Hudson and that now counts Kevin and Eniko Hart as backers. The monthly membership charge of $55 gets any two-piece outfit or item valued at up to $80, plus access to Fabletics’ Fit workout app. You can choose from women’s workout tops, bras, leggings, outerwear and accessories as well as menswear. If you don’t need a restock, you can also skip your next delivery and you won’t get charged the monthly fee (so long as you opt out between the first and fifth day of the month). Gift cards are also available.

Price: $55 per month; sign up for Fabletics VIP here

Courtesy of Fabletics

Fabletics Monthly Subscription $50 per month Buy now

13. Breo Box Subscription

BEST TECH SUBSCRIPTION BOX

If you’ve always got your eye on the next smart home gadget or wellness trend, then Breo Box is for you. The quarterly delivery features the latest tech products, the best kitchen accessories, the coolest fitness gear and more — think items like Oxo Good Grips’ spiralizer and slicer set, Sohp touchless soap dispenser, Casalink smart Wi-Fi plugs and an Ekho waterproof sport camera, to name just a few things in past boxes.

Price: $159 quarterly or $579 annually; sign up for Breo Box here

Breo Box

Breo Box Subscription $159 quarterly or $579 annually Buy now

14. Ellie Monthly Activewear Subscription Box

BEST FOR ACTIVEWEAR BASICS

Ellie takes the effort out of getting dressed for your stylish workouts with its monthly activewear subscription, which sends you a pre-styled outfit. Sizes XS to XL are available, and you’ll get two to five pieces ready for indoor cycling, yoga, lounging or other activities.

Price: $50 monthly; sign up for Ellie here

. Courtesy of Ellie

Ellie Subscription Box $40 and up Buy now

15. Savage x Fenty Lingerie Subscription

BEST LINGERIE SUBSCRIPTION

Channel your inner Rihanna with the pop star-turned-mogul’s Savage x Fenty, which offers one of the best lingerie and loungewear subscriptions. For $50 per month, you’ll get an exclusive VIP credit of the same value that you can use to shop bras, underwear, corsets, robes and other RiRi-approved pieces at a discount. If you don’t need a restock, you can skip by or before the 5th of each month and you won’t get charged.

Price: $50 monthly; sign up Savage x Fenty here

Courtesy of Savage X

Savage X Fenty Lingerie Subscription $50 monthly Buy now

16. Beachly Subscription Box

BEACH FOR BEACH LOVERS

Whether you’re a coastal dweller or always in a beachy state of mind, Beachly’s quarterly subscription box will deliver six to eight pieces of clothing, accessories and home goods valued at $250 or more, and all inspired by the sun and sand. The box is available in women’s, men’s and beauty options, and a portion of proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization SeaTrees, which helps restore coastal ecosystems.

Price: $99 quarterly or $365 annually plus shipping; sign up for Beachly here

Courtesy of Beachly

Beachly Subscription Box $99 quarterly or $340 annually Buy now

17. Bokksu Subscription Box

BEST FOR SNACK LOVERS

For the snack lover who can’t get enough of Japanese treats (think sesame seed crackers, mochi candies and steak-flavored Cheetos), Bokksu will make sure your or your recipient’s pantry is always in stock. Its box includes 20 to 24 snacks and teas based on a theme — such as Moon Festival or Summer Matsuri — that honors the country’s culture, and each subscription supports family-run businesses in Japan. You can subscribe to deliveries monthly or every three, six or 12 months.

Price: $44 to $50 monthly or $480 annually, other options available; sign up for Bokksu here

Courtesy of Bokksu

Bokksu Subscription $50 monthly or $480 annually Buy now

18. Rowan Surprise Box Subscription

BEST FOR JEWELRY LOVERS

Accoutrements aficionados who love switching up their jewelry each month will love getting charming piercing studio Rowan’s monthly box, which includes a pair of hypoallergenic and nickel-free earrings, a surprise accessory, a mindfulness card for inspiring moments of reflection and a fun sticker. You can also upgrade your package to include additional goodies (such as earring stands, journals and more), and the subscription can also be sent as a gift.

Price: $29 monthly or $81 to $150 for 3- to 6-month pre-paid options; sign up for Rowan here

Courtesy of Rowan

Rowan Earrings Subscription Box $25 per month Buy now

19. Bibbidi Boxes Subscription

BEST FOR DISNEY DEVOTEES

If you wish a magical fairy godmother sprinkled your doorstep with Disney-inspired gifts each month, then Bibbidi Box is for you. The monthly subscription includes three to five items ranging from Disney princess accessories and Marvel memorabilia to character gear for your next visit to the Magic Kingdom. You can choose from Fantasy, Imagination or Ultimate Magic options in girls, boys or gender-neutral offerings.

Price: $59 to $119 monthly; sign up for Bibbidi Boxes here

Cratejoy

Bibbidi Boxes Subscription $59+ monthly Buy now

20. Misto Box Coffee Subscription

FOR COFFEE CONNOISSEURS

No more panicking when you or your favorite java junkie are down to the last drop of coffee at home. Misto Box’s coffee subscription delivers three, six or 12 bags of fresh-roasted whole or pre-ground beans from a variety of roasters, allowing recipients to discover new favorites from over 50 roasters. You can select from light, medium and dark roasts as well as specify whether you want single-origin, blend, espresso or decaf beans. Gift subscriptions are also available.

Price: $11 and up per bag every one, two, three or four weeks; sign up for Misto Box here

Courtesy of Mistobox

Misto Box Coffee Subscription $ Buy now

21. Mouth Cocktail of the Month Club Subscription Box

BEST FOR COCKTAIL CONNOISSEURS

Prefer to be your own bartender? Mouth is already known for its salivating selection of subscription boxes for snacks, and its Cocktail of the Month Club delivers small-batch mixers and recipes so you can whip up your own concoctions with your own booze.

Price: $85 monthly; sign up for Mouth Cocktail of the Month Club here

Mouth

Mouth Cocktail of the Month Club Subscription $85 monthly Buy now

22. Claire’s C Drop Subscription Box

BEST FOR GIRLS AND TWEENS

Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves all things cute, or you’re a parent looking to treat your little accessories aficionado to monthly surprises (and therefore buying yourself some potential “me time”), try tween retailer Claire’s first subscription box. C drop offers a range of options by age, such as adorable plushes and toys for 3- to 8-year-olds, trendy bags and hair accessories for ages 9 and up or fun jewelry for 12 and up.

Price: $20 for the first box, then $30 monthly; sign up Claire’s C Drop here

Courtesy of Claire’s

Claire's Cdrop Subscription Box $30 quarterly or $32 per box Buy now

23. Allure Beauty Subscription Box

BEST FOR BEAUTY LOVERS

Leave it to Allure to curate the best subscription box for women who can’t get enough makeup, skincare and hair picks. The magazine’s editors test thousands of products every year and only include the very best in this monthly beauty box. Each one is worth over $100, yet it’s only $23, making it quite the steal, especially since every box contains at least three full-size products. It also comes with a mini mag with tips and exclusive offers.

Price: $23 per month; sign up Allure Beauty here

Amazon

Allure Beauty Subscription Box $23.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

24. Rent the Runway Membership

BEST FOR DESIGNER FASHION

One of the best clothing rental services, Rent the Runway’s subscription-like delivery is for fashion lovers who want stylish designer pieces without the hassle of in-store shopping (though that option is still available at RTR’s brick-and-mortar spaces.) You’ll get a shipment of four items once, twice or four times per month, and memberships are $89 for four pieces per month to $199 for 16 items monthly. (There’s also a trial pricing of $69 to $149 for your first month or two, depending on the plan you pick.) Sizes range from 00 to 22 and you’ll find more than 750 European fashion houses and cult-favorite designers, including 3.1 Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Ganni, Sandy Liang, Gucci and many others.

Price: Trials start at $69 for the first month, then $89 to $199 monthly; sign up for Rent the Runway here. For a limited time, save $100 off two months of Rent the Runway’s eight-item plan (reg. $144 monthly)

Courtesy of Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway $69 to $149 for first month Buy now

25. Rael Period Care Subscription

BEST FOR WELLNESS

Rael’s organic cotton tampons and liners are available at most grocery stores, mass retailers and pharmacies, but the brand’s monthly subscription makes it much easier to restock your period care kit, skincare and more essentials at 10 percent off. (Yep, no more running out of supplies when Aunt Flo visits.) Period care options include cotton cover pads in regular or overnight sizes, tampons, panty liners, disposable underwear, heating patches and more; you can also subscribe to the Rael’s beauty products (such as Miracle Patches and sheet masks) and feminine care (including wipes and washes)

Price: Varies per product; sign up for Rael Period Care here

Amazon

26. The Deadbolt Mystery Society Monthly Subscription Box

BEST FOR ESCAPE ROOM ENTHUSIASTS

When you can’t get your escape room fix, Deadbolt Mystery Society (created by the game designers behind Deadbolt Escape Rooms) will deliver an immersive experience directly to your door. From murder mysteries to haunted whodunits, the interactive box features a new case file every month and everything sleuths (whether solo or in a group of up to four people) need to solve it.

Price: $24 to $27 monthly; sign up for Deadbolt Mystery Society here

Cratejoy

Deadbolt Mystery Society Subscription Box $24 and up monthly Buy now

27. TheraBox Self-Care Subscription

BEST FOR SELF-CARE

After this incredibly tough year, we could all use some regular self-care in our lives. TheraBox delivers everything you need to take some time for yourself. Each monthly delivery comes with six to eight items that will bring on a state of bliss or help you be more mindful. Expect goodies like aromatherapy, natural and organic bath soaps, bath bombs, body lotions, skincare products and mindfulness activities.

Price: $40 for the first box, then $45 monthly; sign up for TheraBox here

Amazon

TheraBox Subscription $45.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

28. Bath Blessing Sanctuary Subscription Box

BEST FOR BATH ENTHUSIASTS

Sure to make a splash, this monthly box has everything needed to make bath time even more fun. Turn your bathroom into a spa with artisan soaps, bath bombs, scrubs, butters, body wash, lotions, shower steamers and bath accessories. Not a bath person? They also offer a shower subscription box.

Price: $35 for the first box, then $45 monthly; sign up Bath Blessing Sanctuary here

Courtesy of Amazon

Bath Blessing Sanctuary Subscription Box $45.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

29. Simple Loose Leaf Tea Box Club

BEST LOOSE LEAF TEA SUBSCRIPTION

Tea time gets a major upgrade with this monthly mailer. Each box comes with four premium loose leaf teas from around the world, offering a mix of black, green and herbal tea blends. That’s a supply of more than 20 cups, so they’ll be set until their next shipment arrives. The resealable pouches keep the teas fresh for optimal flavor. Each tea comes with a tasting notes card that shares its origins, flavor notes, best brew method and other fun facts to help you learn about tea every time you brew a cup.

Price: $15 for the first box, then $25 per month; sign up for Simple Loose Leaf Tea Box club here

Amazon

Simple Loose Leaf Tea Subscription Box $24.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

30. FaceTory K-Beauty Subscription Box

BEST FOR K-BEAUTY FANS

In-the-know skincare junkies are well aware of the power of Korean beauty products, which feature innovative formulas and ingredients known for their effectiveness. Each month, FaceTory’s beauty subscription box brings a refresh of seven different and new sheet masks, as well as one bonus skincare item that’s sure to leave her with glowing skin. Carefully curated by the FaceTory team, all the masks are safe for all skin types.

Price: $20 to $50 per month; sign up at FaceTory or Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon