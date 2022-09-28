The Best Women’s Suit Sets for Work, Weddings and Everyday Wear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Newsflash: Suits are no longer strictly office attire. With workwear trending more casual and offices trending more hybrid, women’s suiting has been liberated from the corporate domain. The best women’s suit sets these days play with proportion, come in statement-making colors, and — with the right styling adjustments such as statement jewelry, retro kicks or of-the-moment loafers — can be worn as easily on Monday morning as Saturday night.

From red carpet appearances and press tours to high-profile weddings and paparazzi snaps on city streets, Hollywood stars including Zendaya, Kate Bosworth and Julianne Moore have been sporting designer suits from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Armani and Givenchy. Get their look — minus the four-digit price tag — with our edit of the best women’s suits from Theory, J. Crew, Argent, Everlane and more.

1. H&M Fitted Blazer & Wide-Cut Pants A long, fitted blazer with a pair of high-rise, wide-leg trousers creates a leg-lengthening illusion in this affordable set from H&M. Its versatile khaki hue can be styled with a light-colored top and sandals for spring and summer, or with a dark turtleneck and chunky loafers through fall and winter. H&M H&M Fitted Blazer $50 Buy now H&M H&M Wide-Cut Pants $40 Buy now

2. Argent Crossover Blazer & Flex Waist Trouser

Argent

Argent’s sleek trousers have a covert elastic panel at the center back for added comfort and a close fit. The straight-leg style is made from a four-way stretch cotton with a flattering crop at the ankle (perfect for showcasing a seasonal statement shoe). Pair with the brand’s Crossover blazer for a polished look that will outlast the trends, or go with the label’s vibrant Supermajority collection ($145 to $295), part of the brand’s #VotingSuitsYou campaign with the nonprofit organization Supermajority) that was recently feted with stars including Busy Phillips, Katie Couric, Cari Champion and other influential women. (Ten percent of proceeds from the bright hue go to advocacy group.)

Argent

Argent Crossover Blazer $298 Buy now

Argent

Argent Flex Waist Trouser $195 Buy now

3. J. Crew Willa Blazer & Flare Pants

J. Crew

If you invest in one color trend this season, make it hot pink. The Barbie-esque hue feels powerfully defiant in the context of suiting, and the clean lines of J. Crew’s Willa blazer and flare pants set (available in classic and tall sizes) lets the color shine.

J. Crew

J. Crew Willa Blazer $278 Buy now

J. Crew

4. Zara Cut-Out Blazer Dress Zara This cut-out blazer dress (made from at least 90 percent recycled polyester) from Zara has no shortage of cool details, from the crop of the jacket to the curved hem of the mini skirt. It’s better suited for an event with friends than, say, a corporate law internship. Zara Cut-Out Blazer Dressver $90 Buy now

5. Cos Sleeveless Blazer & Straight-Leg Pants

Look ma, no sleeves. Mix it up with Cos’ sleeveless blazer in a hip-grazing length paired with wide-leg trousers for a slick silhouette you don’t see every day.

Cos

Cos Regular-Fit Sleeveless Blazer $175 Buy now

Cos

Cos Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Pants $150 Buy now

6. Everlane The ’80s Blazer & The Way-High Drape Pants

Katie Holmes stepped out earlier this year in Everlane’s oversized ’80s blazer and paired it with the Way-High Drape Pants, proving the look can do double duty as street and office style. The pieces are available in a range of colors and the trousers come in two inseams; for a slimmer fit, opt for the Wide Leg Dream Pant instead.

Everlane The '80s Blazer $185 Buy now

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pants $118 Buy now

7. Theory Oversized Straight Blazer & Treeca Pant

What list of the best women’s suit sets would be complete without a pick from Theory? The officewear mainstay offers no shortage of fits, fabrics, and colors, but we recommend this oversized blazer and slim pant duo in the prettiest shade of brown.

Theory Oversized Straight Blazer $375 Buy now

Theory Treeca Pant $195 Buy now

8. Apiece Apart Juma Blazer & Painters Straight-Leg Pant

Apiece Apart’s clever suit set brings classic workwear details — like the blazer‘s sturdy cotton-twill fabric and roomy front patch pockets and the painter-style straight-leg pants — to a different sort of laborer. It’s a perfect fit for creative offices or meeting with an artistic client.

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

Apiece Apart Navy Painters Cotton-Twill Straight-Leg Pant $295 Buy now

9. R.G. Kane Mariel Jane Suit Set

New Los Angeles-based label R.G. Kane’s belted blazer and matching trousers set is a casual approach to office dressing. Pair it with a tank top or a fitted T-shirt for a laid-back look or wear it with a nice blouse for a more buttoned-up outfit.

R.G. Kane Mariel Jane Suit Set $725 Buy now