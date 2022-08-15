The Best Summer Skincare Products and Tips Recommended by Hollywood Beauty Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s getting hot in here — and the mercury only continues to rise. While summer is chock full of memorable moments including carefree afternoons by the sea gently nibbling on strawberry popsicles, it’s also the season of sweat. Heat and humidity may help keep skin moist, but they can also deliver clogged pores, blotchy skin and sunspots. That’s why we asked a handful of world-renowned experts for their top summer skincare tips and product recommendations.

“During the summer, people tend to get dry skin from swimming, spending too much time in air conditioning and of course, just being out in the sun,” explains Gina Marí, the Beverly Hills-based aesthetician tapped by some of the most innovative skincare companies as an advisor and brand ambassador, and revered for her years of experience and mastery of cutting-edge, skin renewing technologies that deliver lasting results.

Nudeskin and Nudestix co-founder Taylor Frankel adds, “We’ve all heard it before, but a big part of skin health is staying hydrated by drinking a lot of water and making time for self-care including working out and eating healthy.”

Frances Prescott Skincare founder Pauline Prescott agrees. “I lived in Arizona, so I am only too aware of how significant rises in heat can dry out and stress the skin. Dry climates pull water from the skin, which means we all must also drink more water and eat more water-based foods (such as cucumbers and watermelon), which most of us don’t do.”

As a former successful insurance industry executive, Prescott spent much of her early career on long-haul flights. “Many of us are traveling during the summer and I am a bit of an expert on traveling! A good facial spritz is essential to keep skin hydrated while you’re in the air. It’s also a great refresher to perk you up during travel,” she tells THR. “Decant your favorite facial mist into a travel-sized misting bottle (100 ml is the maximum size that you can carry in your hand luggage). Spritz and go!”

Those who live in dry climates should use oil-based cleansers and serums, “[which] are a fantastic way to counter the drying effects of the heat since they nourish and protect the barrier function of the skin, ensuring you don’t lose moisture,” adds Prescott.

As far as pro facials, the experts have plenty of them.

Marí recommends booking an Intraceuticals Oxygen Facial to treat dry skin. “This facial infuses vitamins, antioxidants and most importantly, hyaluronic acid into the skin which locks in moisture and boosts hydration and elasticity in the skin.”

Known as the queen of non-surgical facial rejuvenation, Dr. Rita Rakus‘ treatments are finally available stateside The Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, where she recently unveiled a bespoke menu of services. The inimitable expert has over 20 years of aesthetic medical experience and regularly sees celebrities and royals at her U.K.-based clinic in central London’s Knightsbridge near Harrod’s.

“Being raised in Australia and spending time at my home in Monaco where the sun can be very intense, I have a true understanding of the impact of sun damage and developed treatments for the Los Angeles market knowing that the sun intensity in California is very similar,” Rakus tells THR.

We all want to have the most glowing skin and it is achievable,” Rakus continues. “In addition to the tried-and-true tips — drink lots of water, avoid heavy makeup, stay out of the sun, use SPF 50 daily, look for innovative products and ingredients such as Growth Factor Serum and Argireline. Growth Factor Serum is enriched with Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) and is known to stimulate powerful anti-aging effects, enhancing moisture and elasticity, and reducing wrinkles. And Argireline, which is better known as Liquid Botox, helps to reduce the look of wrinkles and delivers a soft lift. Both of these powerful ingredients are included in my ‘Avenue of The Stars Super Power Facial,’ which is results-driven and guaranteed to give you that coveted glow.”

“Of course, skin protective and preventative treatments are always top of mind, especially in the summer. One of the best facial treatments to experience is the HydraFacial, as our skin needs more hydration than ever right now,” continues Rakus. “What makes my HydraFacial unique is that I couple it with Universkin’s S.TEP program that powers their individually personalized serum deep into the skin. This serum, along with the other products in Universkin’s customized line of skincare, has powerful antioxidants that work to counteract the damage of free radicals caused by sun, pollution and stress.”

An injector and laser specialist at Cassileth Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Beverly Hills, Aubrey Mench takes a holistic approach to skincare incorporating her vast experience with skin renewing procedures and her knowledge of highly effective products that deliver results.

“Stay moisturized and load up on aloe vera and lots of water,” urges Mench. When it comes to irritated skin and sunburns, “please do not pick at or peel the skin — just allow the body to heal and repair itself,” she says. “When the skin begins to heal, apply vitamin C serum. Studies show that vitamin C is highly beneficial for healing oxidative stress, especially from the sun.”

Another tip? “Avoid active ingredients like acids, retinols or alcohols which further dry and irritate the tissue,” adds Mench. “Once the skin is healed, IPL laser is my favorite to treat hyperpigmentation and photodamage.”

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg’s summer essentials include “a great SPF, mascara and a multitasking lip/cheek product.” Known for her showstopping red carpet looks on such celebrities as Kaley Cuoco, Kristen Stewart and Rashida Jones, and her wildly fun and engaging how-to videos on Instagram, Greenberg is also behind Jamie Makeup, her buzzy collection of hybrid makeup essentials including The Blighlighter (blush meets highlighter) and The Bloss (lip balm meets gloss).

For Frankel (who launched the less-is-more, on-the-go luxury cosmetics brand with her mother and sister), “skin renewal is key for glowing skin. As we age, our skin renewal process slows down, which leads to dullness, hyperpigmentation, and blemish-prone skin. By consistently cleansing, exfoliating, toning, and moisturizing the skin, you are increasing skin turnover to reveal a healthier, cleaner and more luminous complexion.”

Below, our Hollywood beauty insiders reveal more of their best summer skincare tips and essentials for keeping the skin hydrated, protected and glowing. From the best sunscreens and no-smudge mascaras to body rollers and more, keep reading for some of the top summer beauty products approved by experts.

The Best Summer Beauty Products, According to Experts

Frances Prescott Tri-Balm

Prescott set out to create what was missing from skincare — a one-and-done, travel-friendly, supremely effective product that cleanses, exfoliates and moisturizes the face. The result was Tri-Balm, a sustainable and designed with clean, natural ingredients, this cult cleansing balm frequently sells out and is ideal for all skin types.

“Humid climates keep the skin moist, so humidity is our friend as long as we keep the skin clean. At the same time, bacteria can grow in humid conditions, and that’s what we want to avoid. I suggest looking for products that have both anti-bacterial and calming ingredients. For example, mandarin essential oil, found in Tri-Balm, is anti-bacterial and helps heal breakouts while the addition of oat oil lipids help heal and hydrate the skin,” explains Prescott.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Frances Prescott | Bloomingdale’s | Verishop

Frances Prescott Tri-Balm $73 Buy now

Chuda Sheer Hydrating Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30

“I love Chuda’s SPF because it’s so glowing and radiant,” says Greenberg.

OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Chuda

Amazon

Chuda Sheer Hydrating Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $50.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Revision Skincare Intellishade Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45

“If you’re looking for a tint with your SPF, I also love Revision’s Intellishade,” Greenberg adds. The tinted moisturizer has broad spectrum SPF 45, while ingredients such as a three-peptide blend; white birch, yeast and plankton extracts; and coenzyme Q10 help protect the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Revision Skincare | Amazon | Dermstore

Revision Skincare Intellishade Tinted Moisturizer $80 on Amazon.com Buy now

Chefman Portable Mirrored Personal Fridge

“Maintain gorgeous during the blistering hot days of summer by keeping skincare products in the fridge,” recommends Marí. Try a personal mini fridge like 4-liter one by Chefman, which has a mirrored door and can fit up to six 12-ounce cans.

Chefman Portable Mirrored Personal Fridge $38.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

“For mascara, I love Thrive Causemetics because it doesn’t melt and it creates capsules around your lashes so it’s good for summer heat,” says Greenberg. “I also suggest getting your lashes tinted and permed this time of year for an even lower maintenance routine.”

Thrive Causemetics

Thrive Causemetics Mascara $24 Buy now

Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter

Of course, I love multi-taskers. I’m obsessed with my Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter which is a hybrid blush and highlighter that gives the skin a beautiful glow in seconds.”

Courtesy of Jamie Makeup

Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter Buy now

Editrix Superare Microflora Barrier Film Spray

Marí uses beauty editor-founded line Editrix’s Superare Microflora Barrier Film spray for “a quick, cool spritz. It helps keep the skin fresh while providing key active ingredients to protect and repopulate the skin with postbiotics for microbiome support.”

Editrix Superare Microflora Barrier Film Spray $130 Buy now

Knesko Skin Amethyst Hydrate Face Mask

Marí also recommends using Knesko Skin’s Amethyst Hydrate Face Mask (available in singles or packs of four). “I love to keep [it] chilled; my skin always feels hydrated, plumped and refreshed after use.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Knesko | Neiman Marcus | Saks Fifth Avenue | SkinStore

Knesko Skin Amethyst Hydrate Face Mask, Set of 4 $42 to $120 Buy now

8. Evolvetogether Natural Deodorant

Another favorite of Marís is Evolvetogether’s clean and natural deodorant line, which she says “guarantees no nasties and legitimately keeps you feeling fresh all day. They come in convenient sizes and offer fun scents like Havana, Tulum and Monaco…I still can’t pick my favorite!”

Evolvetogether Natural Deodorant Duo Set $33 Buy now

Agent Nateur Holi (Mane) Daily Supplement

“Staying cool on the inside by keeping hydrated will really help with excessive redness and irritation caused by overheating,” says Marí. “I’ve been having fun with watermelon and mint smoothies and I always add a dash of Agent Nateur’s holi (mane) as a daily supplement to help with hair, skin, and nails.”

Agent Nateur Holi (Mane) Daily Supplement $98 Buy now

Kayo Detox Mask to Scrub

“If you are having a problem keeping your back clean and clear due to excessive heat, a really simple fix is to tie your hair in a clip while it’s conditioning,” says Marí. “When finished, give your back an extra rinse before getting out of the shower. Sometimes, the conditioner we rinse out of our hair in the shower will remain on our body even though we think we’ve rinsed it off. Supracor’s exfoliating bath mitts are fantastic and Kayo’s Detox Mask to Scrub is an absolute go-to.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Kayo | Dermstore | SkinStore | Violet Grey

Kayo Detox Mask to Scrub $42 Buy now

SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

“I also recommend LED light therapy,” says Marí. “This method of rejuvenation uses red, blue and infrared light therapy to effectively re-energize aging and damaged skin.

An at-home device such as the SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy (which also has a microcurrent option) can help to reduce the appearance of dark spots, blemishes, fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, and de-puff the skin when used for about five minutes per day, three times a week, per the brand.

SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy $149 Buy now

Avocado Oil

“And a natural remedy I love and find most beneficial is avocado oil. Not only is it hydrating for the skin, avocado oil also provides many healing properties,” says Marí.

This USDA organic avocado oil by ArtNaturals is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and potassium (which help hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines) and contains vitamins A, D and E to protec tthe skin from free radicals. It can also be used as a carrier oil if you’re mixing your own essential oil concoctions.

Artnaturals USDA Organic Avocado Oil $12.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore Cream

“If you’re looking for a powerhouse of a moisturizer, you cannot go wrong with SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore cream,” says Mench. “I use this at night and wake up to replenished, soft skin.”

OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: DermStore | SkinCeuticals | SkinStore

Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore Cream $136 Buy now

SkinCeuticals Epidermal Repair

“For those experiencing sunburn, Epidermal Repair by Skinceuticals is my go-to,” Mench says. “I apply it on all my clients after laser treatments or ablative procedures because of its ability to significantly moisturize and repair compromised skin without any irritation. A soothing bonus: Keep it in the fridge before applying for a soothing and cooling effect.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: SkinCeuticals | DermStore

Skinceuticals Epidermal Repair $78 Buy now

Yon-Ka Lait Apres-Soleil

“It’s necessary to apply products after sun exposure to soothe skin inflammation. I love to use Tri-Balm as a face mask as well along with an after-sun milky textured all-over body product with a cooling effect like Yon-Ka’s Lait Apres-Soleil,” says Prescott.

Currentbody Cryo Roller

“Legs can feel heavy and tired during the summer heat. Take 15 minutes to rest and pamper them,” suggests Prescott. “I love taking Currentbody’s Cryo Roller out of the freezer and rolling it all over my legs, from the feet to the upper thigh — this helps with inflammation and blood circulation.”

Currentbody Cryo Roller $35 Buy now

Nudestix Lemon-Aid Detox & Glow Micro-Peel

“For the perfect no-makeup, poolside look, prep skin with a moisturizer and finish off with tinted sunscreen for a natural, bronzed glow and to blur any imperfections. Skin prep is so important for a summery no makeup look. For no makeup days, I make sure to use our Lemon-Aid Detox & Glow Micro-Peel to deeply exfoliate and brighten the skin, the 5% Citrus Fruit & Glycolic Glow Toner ($28) to help reduce the appearance of dullness, finishing off with our Citrus-C Mask & Daily Moisturizer ($38) and Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30 ($35) to hydrate and protect.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Nudestix | Amazon | Nordstrom | Ulta