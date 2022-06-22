The Best Fragrances to Wear All Summer from Hollywood-Loved Perfume Houses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all products incorporated into your beauty regimen, the product that really shows off the most personality is your fragrance. Scent has the power to unlock memories and emotions, and can transform based on your body’s chemistry. Whether you’re drawn to florals, musks, citrus, spicy or woodsy notes, you’re certain to find the perfect blend of notes to match your taste.

Related: The Best Waterproof Mascaras that Hollywood Makeup Artists Swear By

As the weather warms up and you spend more time in the sun, you might be looking to update your routine with a fresher, lighter scent. Summer fragrances should be versatile enough to take you from lounging beachside or poolside to brunch to a night out. Ahead, take a look at a few of the best summer fragrances that will carry you through the season. You might even like them just enough to wear them year-round.

Tom Ford Tubéreuse Nue Eau de Parfum

The perfect mix of floral and spicy, this signature scent from Tom Ford’s line is simultaneously delicate and bold. (Stars ranging from the late David Bowie to modern icon Harry Styles have worn the filmmaker-fashion designer’s scents.) As its name suggests, its chief note is the tuberose flower, which is blended with suede accord, patchouli, agarwood musk and Szechuan peppercorn to ground the floral notes in a more earthy cocktail. It’s a unique fragrance that can be worn both day and night, and so intriguing that people will ask you what you’re wearing.

Buy Tom Ford Tubéreuse Nue ($75 to $375):

Amazon | Neiman Marcus | Saks Fifth Avenue | Sephora | Tom Ford | Violet Grey

Tom Ford Tubéreuse Nue Eau de Parfum $75 to $375 Buy now

Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Enter the ultimate “It Girl” fragrance. While Glossier is known to be geared toward Gen Z consumers, this fragrance is one of the brand’s products well-known to appeal to beauty lovers of all ages. It’s a bright, warm, and powdery fragrance that really melts into your body so that it smells different on every user. Pink pepper, ambrette seeds, ambrox (a velvety ingredient that contains salty, musky and clean woody notes in it) and iris all come together to complete this blend. Pro tip: Spray this into the ends of your hair so that it releases a light wave of scent as you move throughout the day.

Glossier You Eau de Parfum $60 Buy now

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

One of the most iconic luxury perfumes in the world, Miss Dior is truly the perfect floral fragrance. (Natalie Portman is the face of the luxe aroma.) It’s a bouquet of lily of the valley, peony, centifolia rose and iris, all grounded with a note of soft musk to add warmth. A special aspect about the fragrance is the newly-updated bow tied around the bottle’s neck: it’s embroidered with a whole rainbow of colors to represent the vividness of a bouquet of flowers, and each bow is handcrafted with exactly 346 threads. It’s a beautiful detail that makes this fragrance collectible.

Buy Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, $49 to $180:

Dior | Neiman Marcus | Saks Fifth Avenue | Sephora | Ulta

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum $49 to $180 Buy now

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Eau de Toilette

Matcha is having a moment right now — and it’s not just in your lattes. Maison Margiela’s Replica line has created an entire fragrance centered around the fresh notes of green tea. Light bergamot, citrusy mandarin, smooth white chocolate, earthy moss and cedarwood,and floral jasmine and orange flower all come together in a calming scent perfect for brunch or a morning at the farmer’s market. Replica fragrances are actually eaux de toilettes rather than eaux de parfums, making them light and airy scents that are meant to be layered and reapplied throughout the day.

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Fragrance $32 to $144 Buy now

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

While AnOther13 (like the rest of Le Labo’s highly-curated line of fragrances) is highly recognizable, its unique mixture of musky, floral and woodsy notes makes it a beautiful signature scent for whoever wears it. At the root of its complex blend is ambroxan, a synthetic animal musk, which joins 12 other ingredients, including jasmine, moss and ambrette seed, which elevate the scent and provide a freshness.

The brightness of the florals and earthy notes make this a great scent for daytime, while the sensualness of the deep musk makes it appropriate for nighttime. (Hollywood stars including Taylor Schilling, Colman Domingo and Jodie Comer have said they regularly spritz on the New York-based fragrance brand.)

Buy Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum, $88 to $289:

Le Labo | Nordstrom | Saks Fifth Avenue

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum $88 to $289 Buy now

Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum

Have you ever wondered what the color white smells like? Byredo founder Ben Gorman decided to tackle the task, and thus, Blanche was born. Top notes of white rose, pink pepper and aldehyde make the scent floral and spicy at the onset. Violet, neroli and peony sit in the middle for a light mix of citrus and flora. And at the base of the fragrance is blonde wood, sandalwood and musk to help ground the lighter top and middle notes. It’s a versatile scent that you’ll want to wear everywhere.

Shop Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum, $196 to $276:

Neiman Marcus | Nordstrom | Saks Fifth Avenue

Byredo Blanch Fragrance $196 to $276 Buy now

Fenty Eau de Parfum

When Fenty Beauty’s first foray into fragrance launched in August 2021, it sold out in less than 24 hours. (After all, who doesn’t want to smell like Rihanna?) An interesting characteristic about this fragrance’s formulation is that it is entirely composed of middle notes, allowing it to really morph into a signature scent for each individual wearer. It takes sweet floral notes from magnolia, Bulgarian rose and geranium, fruity notes from tangerine and blueberry, and warm notes from vanilla, patchouli and musk to combine into a sensual scent, perfect for wearing on a night out.

Fenty Eau de Parfum $140 Buy now

House of Bō La Mar Eau de Parfum

House of Bō may have just launched last year, but its gender-neutral fragrances have already caught the eye (and nose) of Shawn Mendes, thanks to the luxe bottles topped with chic natural stone caps. The Mexico-based luxury brand tapped renowned perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux to concoct a scent that makes wearers feel like they’re emerging from the sea, resulting in this vibrant twist on the typical beach scent. La Mar eau de parfum has heart notes of Arabian jasmine and Madagascar pepper, with background notes of coconut and almond milk and top notes of grapefruit of seawater. We suggest pairing it with the brand’s Nourishing Parfum Primer to extend your scent’s wear.

Buy House of Bō La Mar Eau de Parfum, $290:

Neiman Marcus | Saks Fifth Avenue

House of Bo La Mar Eau de Parfum $290 Buy now

Boy Smells Flor De La Virgen Genderful Fine Fragrance

For a daytime soiree, you might be looking for a brighter fragrance — and Boy Smells’ Flor De La Virgen scent really fits the bill. It’s a beautiful balance of floral and citrusy, thanks to jasmine, cistus, labdanum, pomelo and lemon rind. It also has a bit of earthy greenness from fig leaf, saffron, olibanum, musk and ambrox. It’s a light fragrance that can easily take you to brunch, running errands, or just lounging around at home.

Shop Boy Smells Flor De La Virgen Genderful Fine Fragrance, $98:

Boy Smells | Bloomingdale’s | Nordstrom

Boy Smells Flor de la Virgen Genderful Fine Fragrance $98 Buy now

Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum

If you love more fruity scents, look toward this offering from Ex Nihilo (Hailey Bieber has shared her love for the French brand on social media.) The light notes of bergamot, jasmine, peony and orange blossom are brightened and sweetened with lychee and peach. The base is grounded with wood, moss and musk to add a bit of sophistication to an otherwise playful scent.

Ex Nihilo Eau de Parfum $225 and up Buy now

Off-White Beauty Solution No. 2 Eau de Parfum

Fragrance was Off-White’s first foray into the beauty realm, and the brand has taken their edgy, approach to fashion and translated it to their scents. This fresh, energetic fragrance feels like a sunny summer day, thanks to bright notes from ginger, lemon, bergamot and tangerine. Sweet floral notes from jasmine, lavender and orange blossom lie in the middle, while warmer notes of cedar, musk, amber and vetiver round out the base. The mix of floral, musk and citrus makes this a beautiful daytime scent.

Buy Off-White Beauty Solution No. 2 Eau de Parfum, $185:

Farfetch | Off-White

Off-White Beauty Solution No. 2 Eau de Parfum $185 Buy now

Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum

Perfumer Constance Georges-Picot was given the task of creating the scent of “nude,” meant to be simultaneously omnipresent yet undetectable, familiar but still unique. She was clearly successful: Missing Person‘s initial offering from the newly-relaunched brand (under the guidance of influencer Chriselle Lim) has sold out multiple times, both on their site and at Sephora. This musky, floral and clean scent combines bergamot, jasmine, neroli, orange flower and cyclamen with sandalwood, blonde wood and white musk.

Buy Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum, $96:

Phlur | Sephora