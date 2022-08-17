The Best Summer Haircare Products and Tips from Hollywood Hairstylists

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Chances are your hair has lost some luster thanks to this salt, chlorine and sun-soaked time of year. So, we asked a few world-renowned experts for their top summer beauty tips, including the products to stash in your arsenal for healthy, shiny hair all season long, and beyond.
“During the warm months, we tend to do more damage to our hair, weather that’s jumping into the pool or ocean, or just hanging out in the sun,” Los Angeles-based Mèche Salon hair artist Tania Whittier tells THR. “It’s best to make sure your hair is properly moisturized and one way to do that is by using lightweight, leave-in conditioners, even while wearing a hat. Applying humectants or oils to the hair will also help stop that dry and brittle feeling that’s common in the summer.”
Related Stories
Related: The Best Leave-In Conditioners to Hydrate Your Hair
Whittier is among the very few specialists who works with the most natural hair products possible. She’s revered by throngs of clients including Kristen Bell, Maude Apatow and Maya Rudolph for her clean, non-toxic, highly customized approach to both hair color and her coveted hair smoothing treatment for puff and frizz-free hair (along with no headaches, no harsh chemical smells and no watery eyes).
“Treating your hair to a non-toxic smoothing treatment will help to add amino acids to the hair protecting it from the weather,” she continues. “And make sure to avoid using products with sulfates to help prolong the benefits.”
When it comes to smoothing treatments, Whitter recommends that people consider safer options. “It’s always best to avoid formaldehyde and any other form of aldehyde, because when heated at 450 degrees it can become a toxic gas.”
Ollin Salon hair colorist Chad Kenyon is a master of natural, high shine color as seen on such clients as Salma Hayek, Melissa McCarthy and Carla Gugino. With an emphasis on maintaining hair health, Kenyon is sought after for his signature Colormelt technique that incorporates Balayage and HairStrobing to rejuvenate and enhance facial features while delivering covet-worthy color.
Related: The Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Texture and Color
“We need to nurture and protect our hair more than ever during the beloved summer months,” Kenyon tells THR. “Harsh metals in tap water, chlorine and salt water can all damage hair and tarnish color. After getting out of chlorine or salt water always do your best to rinse your hair in the shower so those heavy minerals or chemicals don’t stay in for so long.”
Below, read on for more pro tips and some of the best summer haircare products and treatments recommended by Hollywood hairstylists, including the best oils for dry and frizzy hair and more.
Fight Dryness with Hair Oils and Treatments
Humectants or oils to the hair will also help stop that dry and brittle feeling that’s common in the summer,” explains Whittier. “Some of my favorites are by O&M including their Know Knott Leave In Conditioner, Frizzy Logic Shine Spray (a certified organic argan oil) and Project Sukuroi Smoothing Balm.”
O&M Know Knott Conditioning Detangler
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Holistic Hair Tribe | Amazon
O&M Frizzy Logic Finishing Shine Spray
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Holistic Hair Tribe | Amazon
O&M Project Sukuroi Gold Smoothing Balm
Reduce Frizz with Leave-In Treatments
“Another one of my favorite brands for leave-in treatments is Davines including their Oi Liquid Luster softening treatment, Oi Oil anti-frizz oil, and Oi All In One Milk for frizz reduction,” continues Whittier.
Davines Oi Liquid Luster
MORE BUYING OPTIONS Davines | Amazon
Davines Oi Oil
MORE BUYING OPTIONS Davines | Amazon | Nordstrom
Davines Oi All In One Milk
MORE BUYING OPTIONS Davines | Amazon | Nordstrom
Protect Hair from Environmental Damage
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
“I suggest applying Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum which uses red algae together with their patented bond-building technology to shield and rebuild hair from the damage caused by these environmental pollutants,” says Kenyon.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Nordstrom | Sephora
Balmain Hair Couture Leave-In Conditioning Spray
A favorite of Hollywood hairstylist Ashley Streicher, Balmain’s leave-in conditioning spray gives tresses a smooth touch and shine, while UV filters provide protection from the sun.
Strengthen Hair by Reducing Buildup
Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo
“We all need to rid our hair of buildup, especially during the summer. Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo will gently and incredibly effectively remove heavy oils plus mineral and metallic pollution that builds up on our hair over time. Using this clarifying shampoo once a week will deliver mega shine and keep hair color safe and resilient all the while rebuilding and strengthening hair,” says Kenyon.
He continues: “I always recommend shampooing first, then rinsing thoroughly before applying conditioner. Afterwards, gently squeeze out as much water as possible (or even towel-dry) to avoid diluting the conditioner and maximizing the benefits.”
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Leave-In Treatment
“You also need to protect the hair against UV rays,” adds Kenyon. “Hair oils are ideal to use on damp or dry hair as they simultaneously hydrate and strengthen hair. Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother is one product I can’t live without because I have severely frizzy hair. Using just a pea-sized amount daily on damp or dry hair smooths my hair out leaving a wavy texture that I love, and without the frizz. It also hydrates my highlights perfectly. I love to cocktail No. 6 and No. 7 Bonding Oil together in my hands then apply to my hair.”
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Nordstrom | Sephora
Avoid Breakage with Silk Hair Ties
“Something I’ve noticed with new clients is that they often have hair breakage because they use old-school elastic or rubber band-style hair ties for ponytails,” explains Kenyon. “It’s best to use a silk hair tie with a wider, flat elastic which helps put less tension on the hair.”
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
Kitsch Assorted Satin Sleep Scrunches
Silke London Frida Assorted 6-Pack Silk Hair Ties
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day