The Best Under-the-Radar Summer Skincare Approved by Hollywood-Loved Beauty Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahhh, summer. The season of succulent peaches, coconut-scented suntan lotion and sultry afternoons by the Aegean Sea. This sizzling time of year can also leave skin with much to be desired thanks to breakouts, brown spots and high doses of redness. But a healthy-looking face and body can be achieved. Here, Hollywood’s trusted authorities share their favorite products (including some of the best ones you can buy on Amazon) and treatment tips for the skin of your dreams.

Related: Hollywood Costume Designers Swear by These Luxe Sunscreens and Tinted Moisturizers

The Best Hollywood Beauty Expert-Approved Sunscreens

“The most important thing in the summer is to protect your skin from sun damage,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anne Chapas. “Use antioxidants in the morning and regular sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher while avoiding direct sun exposure, especially from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest.” She recommends double-duty sunscreen designed to both protect the skin from the sun and help improve the quality of sun-damaged skin, such as ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion Mineral SPF 50+. And, top dermatologists frequently recommend sunscreens by Elta MD. The brand was also recently touted by Andy Cohen in the buff.

Amazon

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ $60.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon

EltaMD UV AOX Mist SPF 40 $45.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Many sunscreens also offer tinted options for a fresh-faced, radiant complexion, minus the need for extra makeup; these formulations also help even out skin tone. Chapas is a fan of Supergoop! Glow Screen. Other non-greasy, glow-inducing options are Dr. Kay Durairaj’s KD Skincare Mineral Glow Skin Defense SPF 44 and Revision Skincare’s Intellishade TruPhysical Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45.

Even if you’re in the sun for just a few minutes without sunscreen protection, damage can still settle in. “We get more UV exposure in the summer because the UV index is higher,” adds Dr. John Shieh, MD and founder of RejuvaYou Medical Spa. “The same 15 minutes in summer can be worse than an hour or two in February.” In other words, now is the time to bask in the glory of SPF.

Amazon

Revision Skincare Intellishade Truphysical Tinted Moisturizer $84.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 $38.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Adeela Crown, “The Skin Engineer” and Hollywood Film Facialist who has worked with Gal Gadot and Julia Garner, believes wearing SPF daily prevents almost 80 percent of skin and aging problems she comes across. “I find that most people only prefer to wear sunscreen daily if they first like the texture and feel on the skin,” she adds. “And brands have understood this assignment, leading to a flurry of ‘cosmetically elegant’ formulas; the goal is to make the consumers wear it as non-negotiable as a daily face cream. I am so glad that SPF packaging communicates phrases like ‘lightweight,’ ‘sheer,’ ’invisible,’ and ‘water-like’ helps dispel the idea of sunscreens as gloopy, mayonnaise-like pastes.”

One of Crown’s favorites is La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct SPF 70 with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide “for multitasking protection which also reduces the appearance of dark spots and improves skin elasticity.”

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct SPF 70 $36.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Chapas, who is also the founder and medical director of UnionDerm cosmetic dermatology group, with a newly opened practice in the Hamptons, also suggests wearing sun-protective clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) number on the label, including a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection as often as possible.

Less is More

With the increase in heat and activities, consider paring down on products as well. Exfoliate, hydrate and protect is the mantra. “I like enzyme exfoliants such as Restorsea PRO Intensive Treatment 10X which gently breaks down dry skin and doesn’t make skin more sun sensitive,” adds Chapas. “Hyaluronic gels are a great summertime moisturizer.” Hydra-Hyal Serum by Filorga, a doctor-developed French skincare brand, is designed with five hyaluronic acids of various weights for instant plumping and hydration that lasts 24 hours. Neon Hippie’s Cosmic Concentrate is a new hyaluronic acid serum supercharged with the brand’s proprietary 7 Shroom Complex (a powerful blend of healing mushrooms) that helps brighten skin. And CellLift Serum by Cellscosmet, the celebrity-loved Swiss skincare brand, delivers a visibly lifted, dewy complexion.

Amazon

Restørsea PRO Intensive Treatment 10X $209.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Filorga Hydra-Hyal Intensive Hydrating & Plumping Face Serum $79.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Neiman Marcus Neon Hippie Cosmic Concentrate $85 Buy now

Amazon Cellcosmet CellEctive Cell Lift Face Serum $520.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Avoid Retinol and Retinoids

Spending more time in the sun means rethinking certain ingredients. “I advise my patients to avoid or use their retinol products less as this can make your skin more prone to sunburns,” says Chapas. If you choose to continue using retinols, apply and reapply sunscreen, wear a full-coverage hat, and stay out of the sun.

Related: The Best Women’s Sun Hats for Every Style

Crown also suggests avoiding retinoids in the summer. “They make skin more susceptible to sun damage and exacerbate pigmentation,” she says. “Though, if you use choose to use retinol this time of year, you do not have to live like a vampire, indoors, in the shade, wearing a cape! Instead, you must become an SPF ninja and use broad-spectrum coverage — at least one-third teaspoon (or 0.4 ounces) on the face and the same on the neck, with diligent reapplication using a cream or spray sunscreen, every two hours, even when you’re indoors, next to a window.”

Kat Rudu, founder of Kat Rudu Probiotic Skincare and whose clients include Dakota Johnson and Simon Cowell, stresses the importance of staying away from anything containing hydroquinone, a prescription cream used to lighten dark spots. “It makes the face red, flaky and like a red lobster.”

In-Office Treatments and Facials for Toned, Radiant Skin

While summer is not the ideal time for skin resurfacing procedures (save those for the end of the season when the cooler weather rolls in), Softwave ($1,500 for half face, $2,500 for full face) is the year-round treatment of choice for top aesthetic doctors. Designed to deliver ultrasonic energy below the skin, this non-invasive treatment helps generate collagen, reduce wrinkles and tighten skin without irritation or redness. “Sofwave is safe any time of year, works deeper in the dermis, and results in very little to no irritation to the skin,” says Dr. Shieh. Expect to numb in advance with, depending on your pain threshold, some discomfort or “spicyness” during the 45-minute treatment.

“In our testing and evaluation of Sofwave, we found that it exceeded the skin lifting and collagen remodeling results of all the other non-invasive treatments we have worked with over the past two decades,” says Shieh. “At two weeks post-treatment the skin is already making new collagen, so patients start to feel and see an immediate difference. But it’s only just starting at that time, as the collagen that’s being remodeled and formed will continue. Patients see continued improvements even a few months post treatment,” he adds.

Body toning treatments are another safe summertime favorite truSculpt iD and TruSculpt Flex body are two sculpting modalities often used together that utilize advanced technologies to help target stubborn problem areas of the body for those who are maintaining healthy and active lifestyles. “TruSculpt iD uses radio frequency (RF) to permanently decrease those stubborn fat pockets that most people have a hard time getting rid of in the abdominal and flank regions, however, this treatment can be used on other regions as well,” says Biana Krayevsky, a nurse practitioner at Robertson Wellness Aesthetics. “Results are visible within 12 weeks and just one 15-minute treatment (from $1,500) can lead to approximately 25 percent fat reduction,” she adds.

TruSculptFlex stimulates muscles to contract thanks to Multi-Directional Stimulation (MDS). This technology is designed to replicate 54,000 contractions in 45 minutes for a leaner physique along with improved appearance and strength. Instead of the bulky, oversized paddles employed by other toning treatments, truSculptFlex uses small electrodes that allow for more versatility and may be easily placed on various body parts, including the stomach, thighs, arms, love handles and derriere for a leaner look. During each session (from $350; a series of six are recommended a few days apart), you will feel your muscles contracting, which is an unusual sensation but tolerable. There is some discomfort as the treatment progresses and becomes more intense. Akin to a hardcore workout, expect to feel a bit tired and sore afterwards. No pain, no gain!

According to Krayevsky, truSculpt iD and truSculptFlex are ideal for clients who have less than 10 pounds of fat to lose, eat healthy and work out. “They are not meant for weight loss, but rather for body contouring that cannot be achieved with diet and exercise,” she reiterates. “I love these treatments because they give you bonus results for all the hard work you do in the gym and with your diet.”

Hallstein water facial at Cure Malibu Courtesy of Cure Malibu

Deeply hydrating, cleansing facials are also a treat this time of year. Cure, the swanky members-only health and wellness club in Malibu recently introduced the Hallstein Facial to their skincare menu. Hallstein, the entirely unaltered, ultra-premium water, derived from an ecologically protected artesian aquifer in the Austrian Alps and reportedly scientifically proven to boost your antioxidant levels, is the only water served at industry dining mecca, The Grill on The Alley. “Hallstein’s purity and dedication to sustainable practices is in complete alignment with our mission to ensure we care for our members from the inside out,” says Cure co-founder Michael McCauley. Imagine the benefits of not only ingesting, but dousing your face and body with a water this clean and coveted? Expect a higher dose of radiance. Cure’s ocean views and rooftop deck are an added bonus.

Below, our Hollywood skincare insiders reveal more of their best summer skincare products for keeping skin glowing, soft and protected. From the best skin rejuvenating, wrinkle-reducing serums and face creams to hydrating balms and more, keep reading for some of the top summer beauty products approved by experts.

The Best Summer Lip Masks, Hand Creams, Moisturizers and more, According to Experts

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige, the viral TikTok sensation that put lip masks on the map, and beloved by Brooke Shields and Kelly Ripa, has just released a new limited-edition swirled pink lemonade version of its nourishing formula containing a berry fruit complex, murumuru seed and shea butter. This is the epitome of summer in a jar.

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $25.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

QMS Medicosmetics Hand Cream

It’s easy to overlook a hand cream but not one this velvety. Deeply moisturizing without an ounce of greasiness, this subtly clean-scented formula delivers seriously smooth skin. Use it all over your body for an unbelievably silky feel.

Saks Fifth Avenue

QMS Medicosmetics Hand Cream $35 Buy now

Valmont DETO2X Oxygenating Bubble Mask Swiss formulations always reign supreme including this delightfully effervescent mask from Valmont, the luxurious skincare collection adored by celebrities and royals and the brand of choice inside the spas of the industry-frequented Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles and The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York. Thanks to the glory of oxygen, the active “bubbling” foam helps detoxify the skin, leaving it more even toned, hydrated and gleaming in just 10 minutes. The individual packets make this a charm for travel as well. Valmont DETO2X Oxygenating Bubble Mask $200 Buy now

Jouer Skin Barrier Cream Infused with vitamin E, shea butter, and alpha lipoic acid, this soothing cream by Jouer instantly plumps skin for a covet-worthy, youthful glow. Don’t forget to massage it into elbows, hands, heels, and other typically dry spots. Treat your face to further goodness by leaving it on overnight as a repairing mask and wake up to a more radiant visage. Jouer Skin Barrier Cream $40.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cle de Peau UV Protective Lip Treatment SPF 25

Don’t forget your kisser. “The lips are a frequently overlooked area of the face for the application of sunscreen,” says Crown. “I have to treat the after-effects of long-term neglect that results in photo-aging, collagen breakdown, all of which contribute to the loss of volume on the lips and peri-oral region.” This lip treatment by Clé de Peau is revered for its hydrating capabilities. “It makes the wearer feel it’s no different than applying a moisturizing lip balm, but with the added protection of SPF 30 sunscreen.”

Luzern L’Essentials Emulsion 6 Balm

This multi-use, natural, soothing balm from Luzern, the illustrious clean, Swiss skincare brand adored by Sofia Vergara, is one stop shopping for luminous skin. Offering up a triple whammy of uses — a cleanser, moisturizer and mask, it delivers instant smoothing and hydration. Upon application, fine lines seem to melt away. Apply it anywhere on the face and body, including lips.

Luzern Labs

Luzern L’Essentials Emulsion 6 Balm $120 Buy now

Arcona Starchild Barrier Restoration Cream

Arcona owner and product formulator Chanel Janae is sought after for her transformative facials and legendary skincare collection adored by celebrities including Regina King and Mandy Moore. Her newest creation is this botanically based, soothing Starchild Barrier Restoration cream designed to fuse the skin with moisture thanks to highly effective ingredients such as sea kelp bioferment, rose hip seed oil, melatonin astaxanthin and plum seed oil. Prepare for baby soft skin.

Arcona Starchild Barrier Restoration Cream $120.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Auro G Antioxidant Revitalization Serum One of the most exciting youth-enhancing ingredients today is glutathione. Known as the “Master Antioxidant,” this revolutionary ingredient is said to detoxify skin, reduce signs of aging, and defend against future damage, including the sun. It’s also the star of Auro Skincare. Founded by Dr. Nayan Patel, a globally renowned expert on absorbable forms of glutathione, his Auro G Antioxidant Revitalization Serum is chockfull of wondrous glutathione. Thanks to Patel’s patented delivery system, Auro GSH, it’s optimally absorbed into the skin, and with nary a paraben, sulfate, artificial color, fragrance, or preservative. It’s so pure, there’s even a curious aroma to the serum due to the wealth of active ingredients, which will quickly dissipate. Clinically proven, the brand promises an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, lines and skin tone in one week. Vanity Planet

Auro G Antioxidant Revitalization Serum $179 Buy now

Kat Burki C20 Velocity Serum A mainstay in any solid skincare regimen, Kat Burki has elevated vitamin C with her lightweight, fast-absorbing C20 Velocity Serum. Thanks to a whopping 20 percent concentration of STAY-C (encapsulated Vitamin C) and lactic acid, it’s clinically proven to reduce UV damage, acne scarring, brown splotches, and hyperpigmentation for a more dazzling, polished complexion. Kat Burki Reversal C20 Velocity Serum $120 Buy now

Dr. Diamond’s Metacine InstaFacial Collection Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, whose clients have included Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, just launched his InstaFacial Collection inspired by his famed in-office treatment that industry titans are always clamoring for. It comprises two hero products: a naturally red-hued (thanks to radish root extract), serum-styled plasma touting bioengineered human identical growth factors that help repair and tighten skin, and the cream-meets-gel Emulsion for deep plumping and refining of the skin. This power duo is clinically proven to improve texture and the look of lines and wrinkles. Just what the doctor ordered, literally. Dr. Diamond

La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion

“We tend to avoid heavy makeup during the summer, as the heat, humidity and sweat isn’t very skin-friendly,” says Crown. “La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion focuses on reducing my sun induced pigmentation footprint but does double-duty as almost a light-reflecting glow base thanks to Lumidose, La Prairie’s proprietary illuminating molecule, enriched with their Swiss Golden Caviar ingredient. Summer may be fleeting, but my glow will carry me through the fall!” she exclaims.