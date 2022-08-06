The Best Summer Deals to Shop This Weekend If You Missed Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer sale season isn’t over yet. If you missed Amazon Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (or any of the dozens of other competing blowouts, for that matter), then fear not. Now’s the time to check in with other retailers during the back-to-school shopping season, especially as many stores have excess inventory.

The good news is that whether you’re looking to stock up on return-to-work clothing, dorm room decor, skincare, designer bags or electronics, we’ve sorted through the best summer sales happening online right now. Keep scrolling to find the best deals on everything from MacBook Air laptops and Charlotte Tilbury makeup sets, to this season’s trending jewelry and fashion essentials that transition from summer to fall. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it regularly.

24S

Save up to 60 percent off on designer fashion, footwear, bags and jewelry from By Far, Kenzo, A.P.C., Clergerie, Isabel Marant Etoile and other luxe labels at 24S’s online sale.

24S

Marc Jacobs The Mini Eclipse Shoulder Bag (reg. $375) $187 Buy now

AETHER

The luxury outdoor apparel label Aether is offering up to 70 percent off its lightweight jackets, tees, leggings, sweaters and more through Aug. 15. It’s a good time to save on fall and winter outerwear, including puffer vests, leather jackets and other seasonal staples.

Ather W Merino Half-Zip Sweater (Reg. $285) $142 Buy now

AVENE

Through Aug. 7, cult-favorite skincare brand Avène (used by Rita Ora, Eva Green and Gwyneth Paltrow) is treating beauty buffs to a 20 percent off flash sale on all orders of $65 with the code SAVE20.

Avene

Avene Revitalizing Nourishing Cream $50 Buy now

BAUBLE BAR

Save 25 percent off everything during affordable accessories brand Bauble Bar’s sitewide sale, including on Disney accessories, custom blankets and bracelets, phone cases and more with the code FF25 through Aug. 7.

Bauble Bar

Bauble Bar Evil Eye 18K Gold Medallion Necklace (reg. $128) Buy now

BEST BUY

Through Aug. 14, Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale promises up to $500 off select Windows laptops, up to $800 the iPhone 13 Pro with activation and qualified trade-in, up to $300 off select MacBooks, $279 for Boise QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones and $300 for the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifying Fan, among many other electronics deals.

Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M1 with 8GB RAM /256GB SSD (reg. $1,000) $850 Buy now

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Through Aug. 15, Hollywood makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s namesake brand is offering up to 50 percent off, including on Mystery Boxes, eyeshadow palettes, lip sets and more.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Flawless Glow Kit (reg. $131) $79 Buy now

EVERLANE

Save up to 70 percent off at Everlane, which has plenty of return-to-work (or school) wardrobe essentials for women and men on sale starting at $16.

Everlane The Smocked Linen Dress (reg. $88) $35 Buy now

GOOD AMERICAN

For a limited time, save $50 when you spend $200 or more at Good American with code YES50; plus, enjoy up to 60 percent off at the Khloe Kardashian-founded label’s online sale section.

Good American

Good American Good Icon Jeans (reg. $155) $122 Buy now

HOME GOODS

HomeGoods’ online clearance sale includes deep discounts on stylish decor, furnishings, textiles, seasonal items and more from Martha Stewart, Rachel Zoe, Cynthia Rowley, C&C California, P Kauffman and other stylish brands.

HomeGoods

Artisan Deluxe 50x60 Textured Stripe Throw (reg. $35) $18 Buy now

LEVI’S

Levi’s is offering plenty of savings for back-to-school shoppers, including an extra 50 percent off flash sale on select women’s, men’s and kids sale styles or 30 percent off on orders of $100 or more, both through Aug. 7.

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket (reg. $128) $65 Buy now

MADEWELL

Get an extra 20 percent off on sale styles at Madewell with the code SALEONSALE through Aug. 29.

Madewell

Madewell The Canvas Medium Transport Tote (reg. $98) $64 Buy now

MARIMEKKO

Create a free account and log in at Marimekko to save a total of 30 percent off all clothing, including print-happy dresses, tops, bottoms, sweaters and outerwear.

Marimekko

NEIMAN MARCUS

Save an extra 20 percent off sale items for a total of up to 80 percent off at Neiman Marcus’ summer sale, which includes womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories from Rag & Bone, Brunello Cucinelli, Theory, Seafolly, Adam Lippes and more. Plus, get a gift card valued at $50 to $500 when you use the code SUMMERNM on orders of select items.

Neiman Marcus

Vince Woven Slide Sandals (reg. $335) $110 Buy now

NET-A-PORTER

Designer devotees can save up to 80 percent off at Net-A-Porter’s summer sale, including ready-to-wear, activewear, footwear, jewelry, bags, accessories and beauty from luxe labels like See By Chloé, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, Zimmermann, Valentino, Proenza Schouler, Gianvito Rossi, Dr. Sebagh, Refa and others.

See By Chloé Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants (reg. $365) $146 Buy now

NORDSTROM

Yes, there are still deals to shop at Nordstrom, where the sale section promises up to 70 percent off past season inventory in every department. Expect deals on Nike, Converse, Astr the Label, Vince Camuto, Ugg, Dolce Vita and other brands, including finds under $50 and $100.

Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandal (reg. $130) $98 Buy now

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale promises up to 70 percent off Salvatore Ferragamo, Polo Ralph Lauren, Veronica Beard, Aje, Stuart Weitzman and others; plus, save up to $300 off with the code SUNNY22SF through Aug. 6.

Dolce & Gabbana DG Logo Buckle Belt (reg. $445) $223 Buy now

WALMART

The discount retailer’s Flash Picks includes up to 65 percent off fashion, beauty, electronics, home goods and more, including Laneige, Sofia by Sofia Vergara, Image Skincare, Samsung and others.

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Twisted Halter Jumpsuit (reg. $38) $10 Buy now

THE WESTSIDE

California-inspired retailer The Westside’s summer sale promises up to 60 percent off its in-house collection as well as Hollywood-loved labels including Slvrlake, Ulla Johnson, Staud, Agolde and many others.

The Westside