Shopping: The 20+ Stylish Women’s Sunglasses to Wear for Spring and Beyond

Whether you’re protecting your peepers from UV rays or flashbulbs, the spring season brings a good reason to refresh your collection of sun protection. You can bet that 2022 will continue the trend of “go big and go bold” silhouettes designed to outshine past years’ dressed-down looks — and that extends to eyewear.

The best sunglasses for women include styles inspired by 2022 runway trends. Expect Y2K twists on classic aviators and wayfarers, sporty styles and cat-eye designs that bring on the drama. And now that the summer festival circuit has indeed returned, you shade your peepers with frames from celebrity collaborations (such as Paris Hilton’s collection for Aussie brand Quay or Rosario Dawson’s capsule for Warby Parker), under-$50 pieces from Hollywood-backed brand Privé Revaux (founders incude Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Foxx and Ashley Benson) and logo-covered shades from Gucci, Chanel, Balenciaga and other luxury fashion houses.

Ahead, see the best women’s sunglasses for welcoming warmer weather in style.

1. Quay x Paris Hilton Show Up Sunglasses

Paris Hilton’s new eyewear collaboration with Australian brand Quay includes statement-making frames such as these playful oval sunglasses. The vintage-inspired style calls to mind Kurt Cobain’s iconic Christian Roth sunnies that are perfect for all of those upcoming spring events.

2. Privé Revaux The Ingrid Sunglasses

Luxe eyewear brand Privé Revaux’s starry backers include Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, and Jeremy Piven as well as Jennifer Lopez-beloved stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn — but you don’t need an A-lister’s income to afford the label’s trendy specs. These square sunglasses with a cat-eye edge feature attention-grabbing gold enamel detailing from the frame corners to the temples. Available in black, chocolate brown and merlot, this stylish pair features anti-glare and scratch-resistant lenses and spring hinges for all-day comfort.

3. Balenciaga Eyewear Tinted Cat-Eye Frame Sunglasses

Kim Kardashian recently head-to-toe Balenciaga at the luxury house’s Paris Fashion Week show — and her hand-wrapped packing tape outfit was paired with small oval sunglasses. You can get the look (you’re on your own with the tape, though) with the brand’s black cat-eye acetate frames that are finished with dark tinted lenses and unique twisted arms that look chic by the poolside or when worn for everyday errands.

4. Raen Mystique Unisex Square Sunglasses

Be a square in Raen’s cool unisex sunglasses, which are inspired by 1960s and ’70s jazz and come in vanilla, black and tortoise colors.

5. Wires 180 Sunglasses

Available in five colorways, Wires’ sustainable and sleek sunglasses are made of 3D-printed biomaterial created from castor beans. These eco-conscious frames feature an invisible hinge design and offer 100 percent protection from UVA/UVB and UVC rays.

6. Toms Bellini Sunglasses

One-for-one label Toms took style notes from the French Riviera when creating the Bellini sunglasses, which have a round frame made of acetate. The polarized Zeiss lenses are oil- and water-repellant, and the style comes in other colors.

7. Warby Parker x Rosario Dawson Essex Sunglasses

Ahsoka actress Rosario Dawson put her own starry spin on Warby Parker’s Essex frames, resulting in an effortlessly cool pair of oversized sunglasses in forest green and mauve. The sunnies come with an exclusive cleaning cloth from the star’s African-inspired fashion label, Studio 189.

8. Chanel Pilot Sunglasses

Logo lovers won’t be able to take off these unmistakably Chanel sunglasses, which takes cues from the ’90s with its oversized shield-style frame. The quilted temples with the French fashion house’s duble-C logo add a classy finishing touch.

9. Pela Case Sulu Sunglasses in Lavender Seaglass

Known for its compostable phone cases, Pela’s sustainable Sulu sunglasses boast a stylish round frame in five chic shades (including lavender, tortoise, peach and more). They’re made using a process that requires 33 percent less carbon emissions, 34 percent less water and 82 percent less waste. When you’re ready to let your glasses go, you can return them to the brand which will properly dispose of them using their closed-loop program.

10. DL Rose Sunglasses in Antique Tortoise

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy’s eyewear brand includes bold frames inspired by his comedic co-stars, including these cellulose acetate cat-eye sunglasses that take their name from the great Moira Rose. They’re available in other hues, including light pink, vintage cream, sage and more.

11. Gucci Women’s Urban Pop Square Sunglasses

For a classic square frame that goes with the rest of your designer wardrobe, these Gucci glasses will add to your logo-happy accessories collection. They feature the Italian luxury label’s iconic red and green stripe and a gold logo on the arms.

12. Isabel Marant 58mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Effortlessly cool designer Isabel Marant’s cat-eye sunglasses will get you in a summer-ready mood, thanks to the chic pink and turquoise gradient frames and elongated silhouette. (Vanessa Paradis, Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez are among stars who have worn the globally-inspired brand.)

13. Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

You really can’t go wrong with Ray-Ban’s original Wayfarer sunglasses, especially if you’re seeking an iconic silhouette that works with practically every style. Whether you’re going for an Old Hollywood vibe (Bob Dylan, James Dean and Marilyn Monroe all wore the design) or a modern aesthetic (à la Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middelton and Olivia Wilde), the acetate frames lend themselves to a timeless look.

14. Dolce & Gabbana DG6177 Sunglasses

These Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses are fit for anyone bold enough to wear this season’s sportswear-inspired trend. Calling to mind ski resort style, these white visor sunnies have a rectangular shape that features the brand’s logo on the bridge.

15. MBB x Vogue VO4169S Sunglasses

Enola Holmes star and producer Millie Bobby Brown teamed with Vogue Eyewear on a collection of playful frames. The budding fashion and beauty mogul dreamed up these wraparound oval sunglasses that blend a rimless style with a metal frame (available with or without a prescription). Plus, take 40 percent off for a limited time with code DESIGNER40.

16. Dior Logo-Embossed Tinted Sunglasses

A mix between the ’60s and the ’90s, Dior’s retro rectangle sunglasses are made of luxe black acetate and feature tinted lenses and curved tips.

17. Muse x Hilary Duff Lucille Sunglasses

Younger star Hilary Duff has lent her name to a line of fashionable frames for Muse, and these round aviator sunglasses from the collection are great for anyone seeking a retro-chic wire-rim design. Available in other colorways, they feature a double bridge style and can be customized with prescription lenses.

18. Loewe Square Sunglasses

Torn between classic square styles and statement sunnies? Go for both with Loewe’s tortoise acetate sunglasses, which put a whimsical take on the traditional frame. They’re finished with the luxury brand’s script logo on the temples.

19. Gentle Monster Swing O2(SG) Aviator-Frame Sunglasses

Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Miranda Kerr are among the stars who reach for South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster’s avant-garde accessories. The minimalist Swing O2(SG) aviator frames offer the label’s signature retro-futuristic look, thanks to the combination of titanium-rimmed frames and orange-tinted gradient lenses.

20. Prada Semi-Transparent Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Aubrey Plaza sported these oversized cat-eye sunglasses by Prada during her Zoom-powered press tour for Happiest Season. (She also credited stylist Jessica Paster in her pup-filled Instagram photo in which she sported a black lace mini-dress by The Vampire’s Wife and Schutz boots.) These acetate frames feature gradient lenses and UVA/UVB protection.





21. Dom Vetro Arthur S Sunglasses

Worn by Bradley Cooper, Jodie Foster, Alec Baldwin, Rami Malek and countless other A-listers, Dom Vetro’s unisex specs are fitting for anyone seeking effortless, season-less frames. The Italy-born, Los Angeles-made eyewear company’s classic square Arthur S sunglasses are made of sturdy clear acetate and feature a keyhole bridge that adds a vintage-inspired finish to any look.