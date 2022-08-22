The Best Sunscreens Recommended by Beauty Insiders

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer might be winding down, but SPF is still a daily necessity for retaining a radiant complexion. “Sunscreen is your best friend,” says injector and laser specialist Aubrey Mench of Cassileth Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Beverly Hills. “Even if you don’t go outside and you’re just driving in your car, sunscreen is a must. I recommend a minimum of SPF 30 and reapplying every two hours for ultimate protection.”

Mench is among the beauty insiders and Hollywood makeup artists who recently shared their go-to summer skincare products, including the best face and body sunscreens for head-to-toe protection during the summer and all year long. Many of these picks are environmentally friendly (meaning they’re safe for coral reefs) and cruelty-free — read on for beauty experts’ favorite sunscreens below.

1. SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

BEST SUNSCREEN FOR UNDER MAKEUP

Mench recommends SkinCeuticals’ Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen with SFP 30, “[which] is my favorite sunscreen for the face. It sits perfectly under makeup and looks radiant on its own.”

SkinCeuticals

Skinceuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen $65 Buy now

3. Chuda Sheer Hydrating Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30

“I love Chuda’s SPF because it’s so glowing and radiant,” says Jamie Makeup founder and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, whose clients include Kristen Stewart, Rashida Jones and Kaley Cuoco.

Amazon

Chuda Sheer Hydrating Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $50.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Eucerin Sun Protection Photoaging Control Sun Fluid SPF 50 BEST OVERALL ANTI-AGING SUNSCEEN Costume Design Guild Award-nominated wardrobe designer Donna Berwick previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Eucerin’s SPF 50 anti-aging sunscreen performed well while shooting Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, “where it was very hot, some days over 100 degrees.” Amazon Eucerin Sun Protection Photoaging Control Sun Fluid SPF 50 $20.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Revision Skincare Intellishade Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 BEST SUNSCREEN FOR FINE LINES "If you're looking for a tint with your SPF, I also love Revision's Intellishade," Greenberg adds. The tinted moisturizer has broad spectrum SPF 45, while ingredients such as a three-peptide blend; white birch, yeast and plankton extracts; and coenzyme Q10 help protect the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

6. Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On SPF 50 BEST BRUSH-ON SUNSCREEN Drew Barrymore and Laura Dern are among the Hollywood stars who use Colorescience's Sunforgettable Total Protection brush-on sunscreen powder, which offers SPF 50 protection and is perfect for dusting over makeup throughout the day.

7. Pür 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 For those who prefer clean beauty brands, "opt for Pür's 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer," says Greenberg.

9. Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT TINTED MOISTURIZER SUNSCREEN

CDGA-nominated costume designer Erin Benach protects her face with Milk Makeup’s breathable SPF 30 tinted moisturizer. The silicone-free, coral reef-safe formula feels lightweight and leaves the skin moisturized and dewy.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $42 Buy now

10. EltaMD UV Daily Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen

BEST HYALURONIC ACID SUNSCREEN

Beverly Hills-based board-certified nurse practitioner Jennifer Hollander once told THR that EltaMD’s UV Daily broad-spectrum SPF 40 sunscreen is “effective, [glides] on beautifully and [contains] skin-soothing antioxidants.”

EltaMD UV Daily Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen

