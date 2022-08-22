The Best Sunscreens Recommended by Beauty Insiders

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Summer might be winding down, but SPF is still a daily necessity for retaining a radiant complexion. “Sunscreen is your best friend,” says injector and laser specialist Aubrey Mench of Cassileth Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Beverly Hills. “Even if you don’t go outside and you’re just driving in your car, sunscreen is a must. I recommend a minimum of SPF 30 and reapplying every two hours for ultimate protection.”
Mench is among the beauty insiders and Hollywood makeup artists who recently shared their go-to summer skincare products, including the best face and body sunscreens for head-to-toe protection during the summer and all year long. Many of these picks are environmentally friendly (meaning they’re safe for coral reefs) and cruelty-free — read on for beauty experts’ favorite sunscreens below.
Related Stories
1. SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30
BEST SUNSCREEN FOR UNDER MAKEUP
Mench recommends SkinCeuticals’ Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen with SFP 30, “[which] is my favorite sunscreen for the face. It sits perfectly under makeup and looks radiant on its own.”
OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: SkinCeuticals | Dermastore
2. Nudestix Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30
Nudestix founder Taylor Frenkel recommends using her brand’s reef-safe, 100 percent mineral non-nano zinc oxide SPF 30 sunscreen for an effortless no-makeup look. “Skin prep is so important for a summery no makeup look. For no makeup days, I make sure to use our Lemon-Aid Detox & Glow Micro Peel to deeply exfoliate and brighten the skin, the 5% Citrus Fruit & Glycolic Glow Toner to help reduce the appearance of dullness, finishing off with our Citrus C Mask & Daily Moisturizer and Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30 to hydrate and protect.”
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Nudestix | Sephora | Nordstrom | Ulta
3. Chuda Sheer Hydrating Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30
“I love Chuda’s SPF because it’s so glowing and radiant,” says Jamie Makeup founder and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, whose clients include Kristen Stewart, Rashida Jones and Kaley Cuoco.
OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Chuda
4. Eucerin Sun Protection Photoaging Control Sun Fluid SPF 50
BEST OVERALL ANTI-AGING SUNSCEEN
Costume Design Guild Award-nominated wardrobe designer Donna Berwick previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Eucerin’s SPF 50 anti-aging sunscreen performed well while shooting Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, “where it was very hot, some days over 100 degrees.”
5. Revision Skincare Intellishade Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45
BEST SUNSCREEN FOR FINE LINES
“If you’re looking for a tint with your SPF, I also love Revision’s Intellishade,” Greenberg adds. The tinted moisturizer has broad spectrum SPF 45, while ingredients such as a three-peptide blend; white birch, yeast and plankton extracts; and coenzyme Q10 help protect the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Revision Skincare | Amazon | Dermstore
6. Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On SPF 50
BEST BRUSH-ON SUNSCREEN
Drew Barrymore and Laura Dern are among the Hollywood stars who use Colorescience’s Sunforgettable Total Protection brush-on sunscreen powder, which offers SPF 50 protection and is perfect for dusting over makeup throughout the day.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Colorescience | Amazon | Dermstore | Nordstrom
7. Pür 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
For those who prefer clean beauty brands, “opt for Pür’s 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer,” says Greenberg.
OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: Pür | Amazon | Lookfantastic | Ulta
8. Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50
BEST SUNSCREEN BODY OIL
“For the body, check out Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 and thank me later. It is the ultimate goddess glow oil, but with sunscreen! Genius,” says Mench.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Kopari | Nordstrom | Revolve | Target | Ulta
9. Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30
BEST LIGHTWEIGHT TINTED MOISTURIZER SUNSCREEN
CDGA-nominated costume designer Erin Benach protects her face with Milk Makeup’s breathable SPF 30 tinted moisturizer. The silicone-free, coral reef-safe formula feels lightweight and leaves the skin moisturized and dewy.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Milk Makeup | Sephora
10. EltaMD UV Daily Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen
BEST HYALURONIC ACID SUNSCREEN
Beverly Hills-based board-certified nurse practitioner Jennifer Hollander once told THR that EltaMD’s UV Daily broad-spectrum SPF 40 sunscreen is “effective, [glides] on beautifully and [contains] skin-soothing antioxidants.”
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Bluemercury | Dermstore
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day