BoxLunch’s New Super Mario Bros. Collection Will 1-Up Your Wardrobe and Game Room

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Nintendo fans, let’s a-go! Ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, gamers can start gearing up now for the Mushroom World with a new collection of official merch.
Set to debut in theaters on April 5 (two days before its previous release date), the animated action-adventure film has dropped an official collection of unisex clothing, accessories, toys and home goods with fandom retailer BoxLunch. The goods follow Super Nintendo World‘s opening in February at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Related Stories
For fashionable gamers, BoxLunch’s range ($10 to $163) comprises color-blocked fleece jackets, character print crewneck sweaters, patterned button-up shirts (think floral prints with gold coins, flowers, mushrooms and more), striped T-shirts, retro graphic tees and socks. Superfans can deck out their abodes in decor inspired by the classic Nintendo video game, such as Piranha Plant and Yoshi egg table lamps, First 4 Figures collector’s edition statues and charming stuffed toys of Boo, Mario and other characters.
Starring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, the computer-animated film also features Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Talor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
In the final trailer released earlier this month (watch it below), the computer-animated action film shows Luigi being held captive in the dungeon of Bowser’s lair. It cuts to a clip of the villain’s Floating Island flying closer to the Mushroom Kingdom, followed by scenes of Mario racing on Rainbow Road.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first animated film inspired by the 1985 Nintendo console game, a spinoff of the Mario Bros. arcade game. A live-action film starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, Dennis Hopper and Samantha Mathis was released in 1993. The fictional Italian twin plumbers have also inspired other game sequels and an animated TV series.
Below, shop some of the best Super Mario Bros. merch from BoxLunch’s collection, plus more gifts for Mario fans.
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Icons Color Block Fleece Jacket
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Boo Six-Inch Plush
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Floral Icons Woven Button-Up
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Characters Allover Print Crewneck
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Running Mario Crew Socks
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant Lamp
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Mushrooms Print Sleep Pants
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Bowser Striped T-Shirt
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. First 4 Figures Mario Kart Collector’s Edition Statue
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Boo Glow-In-The-Dark Cardholder
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Mario Chubby Checkers Big & Tall T-Shirt
Super Mario Bros. Retro Prepasted Mural
Super Mario Bros. Deluxe Game Code for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Super Mario Bros Backpack with Lunch Box Set
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course
