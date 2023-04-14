×
 
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

From Monopoly to Hot Sauce, The Best ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Merch to Shop Right Now

Now this year's top-grossing film, the action-adventure movie has zoomed past box office records — celebrate Nintendo's wins with fun memorabilia.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Monopoly Game Edition
Courtesy of Hasbro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn’t zooming out of the box office just yet. The computer-animated film is now the top-grossing title of the year with more than $508 million in global ticket sales and the No. 1 video game adaptation of all time.

Nintendo has already had a big year with the opening of Super Nintendo World in February at Universal Studios Hollywood. And naturally, there’s plenty of movie merch for Super Mario superfans too. BoxLunch recently launched a line of clothing, toys, home goods and more, Lush whipped up a collection of bath and body products and Truff debuted a now-sold-out collector’s pack of truffle hot sauce. Monopoly also dropped a limited-edition board game featuring iconic Mushroom Kingdom locations and character-inspired tokens.

Related Stories

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel x Tupperware
Lifestyle

Midge's Retro Tupperware Is On Sale to Celebrate the Final Season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Illumination's 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' shattered numerous box office records.
Movies

Box Office Sensation: 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Crosses Record $500M Globally

The video game has made music history, too, with the Library of Congress adding the Super Mario Bros. theme song to the National Recording Registry.

Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, the action-adventure movie also features Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Whether you’re a new Nintendo devotee or a life-long gamer, we’ve rounded up some of the best Super Mario Bros. merch below to celebrate the record-breaking film.

Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition

Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition

Hasbro

Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition $21.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Uniqlo x The Super Mario Bros. Movie UT Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

Uniqlo x The Super Mario Bros. Movie T-Shirt $25

Buy now

Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Set

Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Set

Amazon

LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Set $47.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Super Mario Labyrinth Board Game

Super Mario Labyrinth Board Game

Amazon

Ravensburger Super Mario Labyrinth $43.15 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System

LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System

Amazon

LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System $269.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set

Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set

Target

Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit $100

Buy now

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Floral Icons Woven Button-Up

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Floral Icons Woven Button-Up

BoxLunch

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Floral Icons Woven Button-Up $45

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Game Digital Code

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Game

Amazon

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Game Digital Code $39.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Game Digital Code

Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Game Digital Code

Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Digital Code $39.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Icons Color Block Fleece Jacket

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Icons Color Block Fleece Jacket

BoxLunch

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Icons Color Block Fleece Jacket $55

Buy now

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant Lamp

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant Lamp

BoxLunch

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant Lamp $45

Buy now

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad