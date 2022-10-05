The Best Superhero Halloween Costumes for Saving the Day

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
When you’re stumped on finding the perfect look for Halloween, a superhero costume almost always saves the day. While there’s always the reliable last-minute Clark Kent get-up (think a basic Superman tee beneath a half-opened white button-down) — there’s also no shortage of inspiration from the recent lineup of releases from Marvel, DC Comics and many other pop culture franchises.
For starters, arriving in theaters soon is Black Adam (out Oct. 21), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (out Nov. 11) and Shazam! 2 (Dec. 16), and other action-packed films and TV series that landed this year include Thor: Love and Thunder, Moon Knight, The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to name just a few franchises that translate well into ensembles for trick-or-treating season.
Since not everyone is up to crafting their own epic cosplay ensemble worthy of Comic-Con, we’ve rounded up some of the best superhero Halloween costumes (including your favorite antiheroes) from across the cinematic universes. So whether you’re Star Wars superfan, a DC devotee, a Marvel maniac or a member of another fantastical fandom, check out the coolest Halloween costumes for women and men who want to channel their favorite heroines and heroes. (Bonus: Most of these should arrive in time for the spooky holiday.)
The Best Women’s Superhero Halloween Costumes
She-Hulk Deluxe Costume
Let your inner superhero attorney loose in this She-Hulk costume that’ll make you look like a spitting image of Jennifer Walters” big green alter-ego (so long as you add green face paint and a wig).
Eleven Hawkins Laboratory Costume
She may not be from the Marvel or DC world, but as seen in season four of Stranger Things, Eleven is clearly a superhero in her own right. This costume looks just like El’s Hawkins Laboratory uniform when you add a white swim cap.
Women’s Ahsoka Tano Costume
While we await the release date of Disney+’s Ahsoka series, show your excitement with this official costume of the former Jedi Padawan from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It comes with a headpiece, top with sewn-on belt, pants and gloves— just add your own boots.
Kate Bishop Hawkeye Costume
Wear this zippered jacket with black leggings to dress up like Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop. (There are plenty of other options with accessories, but they may not come in time for Halloween.)
Jane Foster Thor Costume
Ladies can wield the Mighty Mjolnir as Jane Foster, who (spoiler alert) becomes the Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. This Halloween costume includes the full suit with a cloak, gloves and pants.
Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi Rey Skywalker Halloween Costume
Easily recreate Rey Skywalker’s look from Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi with this official costume with boot covers, arm warmers and a belt. Don’t forget your blue lightsaber!
Women’s Black Widow Halloween Costume
Black Widow has raked in over $367 million worldwide in theaters and more than $125 million in streaming receipts, so it’s no surprise that Natasha Romanoff will be one of the most popular women’s superhero costumes for Halloween this year. This white jumpsuit features printed graphics inspired by the Russian agent’s butt-kicking uniform, and it comes with a utility belt and matching wrist cuffs.
Women’s WandaVision Scarlet Witch Costume
Channel Wanda Maximoff (or a Sokovian fortune teller) in the Halloween episode of WandaVision with this Scarlet Witch costume inspired by the original comics. It comes with the Avenger sorceress’ signature red headpiece, leotard, cape and gloves, and bright pink tights — you can complete the look with your own patent red boots, like this knee-high pair. If you prefer to gear up as Wanda from the latest Dr. Strange film, you can pull it off this complete outfit.
Women’s Wonder Woman 1984 Costume
This officially licensed Wonder Woman 84 costume lets you suit up in Diana’s gold armor from the silver screen. This gold printed jumpsuit includes removable wings; add a light-up Lasso of Truth or a Wonder Woman sword for a shimmering finishing touch to this superhero look.
Women’s Captain Marvel Halloween Costume
If you truly want to stand out from the sea of super-heroines this Halloween, try this deluxe Captain Marvel costume. Carol Danvers comes to life in this jumpsuit that features her signature appliqued star emblem and gold and metallic red trim.
Women’s Batgirl Halloween Costume
While we may never see Leslie Grace’s Batgirl on the big screen, you can step into the role with this Halloween costume that includes a molded face mask, sleeveless dress, cape, yellow belt, gloves and boot tops. Another option? Take a cue from Ryan Wilder in this outfit from the CW’s now-canceled Batwoman series.
Harley Quinn Suicide Squad 2 Halloween Costume
The latest The Suicide Squad is chock-full of Halloween-ready Harley Quinn looks, including the stylish jester’s roughed-up rouge tulle dress — just dust off your old stomping boots to play the part.
Women’s Incredibles 2 Costume
If you’re looking for Halloween costumes for your superhero-loving household, the Incredibles 2 fam is a no-brainer. This costume of supermom Helen Parr as Elastigirl comes with stretchy jumpsuit with attached boot covers, an eye mask and gloves — and no bendy skills required.
Best Men’s Superhero Halloween Costumes
Lilliween Men’s Dr. Strange Deluxe Costume
Channel the Sorcerer Supreme with this deluxe Dr. Strange costume, which comes with a heavyweight red Cloak of Levitation, a detailed blue robe, a faux leather belt and more accessories for completing the look (and winning your next costume contest).
Party City Thor: Love and Thunder Halloween Costume
Roam the streets on All Hallow’s Eve like the God of Thunder in this Thor costume from this year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Just wield a sturdy hammer (like this fun one with sound effects and lights) to look the part.
Men’s Black Panther Halloween Costume
Wakanda forever! Hands-down one of the best superhero Halloween costumes is Marvel’s Black Panther — and this detailed ensemble is one way to pay homage to the fictional African king and the late and great Chadwick Boseman.
Men’s Batman Halloween Costume
While you could rent this luxe look from the Christopher Nolan-directed series, this costume inspired by Robert Pattinson-era Batman doesn’t require a Bruce Wayne budget.
Shazam Deluxe Costume
Transform into Billy Batson’s superhero alter-ego in this official Shazam costume, which comes with a cape, belt, gauntlets and boot covers.
Men’s Star Wars The Mandalorian Halloween Costume
This impressive Mandalorian costume thankfully won’t cost you an arm and a bar of beskar, and the officially licensed design means you’re getting an authentic look. Don’t forget to bring along Grogu — or better yet, dress up your kiddo or pup as an adorable baby Yoda.
Men’s Shang-Chi Halloween Costume
Though not an official Shang-Chi Halloween costume, this red and black shirt is complete with patterns and accents inspired by the Asian superhero’s armor. Complete your look by pairing the jacket with black jeans (preferably made with stretch denim for those high kicks).
Men’s Superman Halloween Costume
Whether you’re dressing up with your own furry Krypto as Clark Kent in DC League of Super-Pets or awaiting the next Superman as envisioned by Ta-Nehisi Coates, DC Comics fans can suit up in a variety of options. Even if you’re not the biggest fan of Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, this Superman costume from the 2016 film is still one of the best Superman Halloween costumes for anyone looking to rep the Man of Steel.
Men’s Spider-Man No Way Home Halloween Costume
This Spider-Man costume (available in adults and kids sizes) from 2021’s No Way Home will give trick-or-treaters a fix of their favorite radioactive arachnid-infected teen from Queens.
Rubie’s Men’s Deadpool Deluxe Costume
The spooky season is Marvel superfans’ chance to test their comedic chops, and this deluxe Deadpool costume will help ’em all look the part of the Merc with a Mouth. And look at the bright side: If your gags fall flat, at least you’ll be anonymously masked up.
Men’s Falcon Halloween Costume
While we await more details of Captain America 4, you can pay homage to current shield wielder Sam Wilson in this costume from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This official ensemble includes a muscled jumpsuit with gauntlets and boot shoe covers and a headpiece; round it out with the hero’s iconic disc.
Loki Variant Halloween Costume
This Variant windbreaker is an effortless way to get Loki’s look (dramatic hair flip encouraged but not required). Do like the supervillain-turned-antihero and sport it with brown trousers, a white button-down shirt and a gold TVA belt buckle.
Wandavision Men’s Vision Costume
Whether you’re going solo or coupling up, get meta this Halloween with this vintage-inspired Vision comic book costume as seen on the synthezoid in Wandavision‘s All Hallows’ Eve episode. Paint your visage purple and sport this classic gold and green bodysuit, which comes with a cape, shorts, gloves and a diamond applique.
