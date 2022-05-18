The Most Stylish Swimsuit Coverups for Your Next Pool Party or Getaway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer just around the corner, pool parties, tropical getaways and beach hangouts are on the horizon — which means you should have a collection of swimwear ready to go. If you’ve already found your dream bathing suit, then all you need are the proper accoutrements, like a coverup.

The perfect practical-yet-fashionable swimwear accessory, coverups can help keep your bathing suit more demure if you’d rather not show too much skin. They can also act as the sartorial conduit to move from sand to soiree. Since coverups can range from a simple sarong to a convertible halter dress, all you might need to add is a pair of strappy heels and you can head to dinner after a day in the sun. (Especially helpful if you’re on vacation and need to pack light).

Ahead, we’ve found 12 of the best swimsuit coverups, from classic waist wraps to elegant palazzo pants, and by brands worn by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra.

1. Playa Lucilla Ruffle Skirt

This breezy side-tie skirt‘s scalloped ruffle trim adds a vacation-ready finish to any poolside or beach ensemble.

2. Norma Kamali Ernie Coverup Pareo

Whether it’s Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez or Taylor Swift, chances are one of your favorite celebrities has worn Norma Kamali’s designs at some point. This classic black pareo (aka sarong) is something you’ll keep in your swimsuit arsenal for years, as you can wear it a multitude of ways, from a traditional sarong wrap to a halter dress.

3. Farm Rio Brunas Stripe Crochet Coverip Dress

Brazilian fashion label Farm Rio is known for its vivid hues and bold silhouettes, so it’s no wonder that celebrities like Kerry Washington, Regina Hall, and Kelly Ripa have all worn the brand. This vibrant crochet coverup will be the shining star of this summer’s poolside shindigs.

Farm Rio Brunas Stripe Crochet Coverup Dress $255 Buy now

4. Madewell Lightestspun Coverup Maxi Shirtdress

A truly multifunctional piece, Madewell’s ‘70s-esque floral coverup can also be worn as a shirtdress or duster, so when you think about it, you get three outfits in one.

5. Soma Swim Chiffon Caftan

Soma’s watercolor palm print coverup is great to bring along in your beach bag. Better yet, make sure to pack it on your next tropical vacay, as it won’t take up much space in your suitcase.

6. Eloquii Sarong Wrap Cover Up

When you want something to throw on when you’re going from the beach to a lunch date, nothing beats a classic sarong. This one from Eloquii can be worn two different ways, as a skirt or a halter dress, and comes in three different color or print options.

7. SweatyRocks Women’s Flowy Kimono Cardigan

This lightweight kimono-style coverup comes in a ton of stylish patterns and colors, so if you’re not big on florals, you can match your swimwear with options ranging from banana leaves (à la the Beverly Hills Hotel) and palm tree leaves to leopard and snake prints, to name just a few.

8. Hermoza Anita Poncho

Since not everyone wants to cover up in tropical floral vibes, Hermoza’s Anita fringed poncho brings a fun geometric twist to the beach or pool.

9. Agua Bendita Selma Moss Cover Up

Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union and Miranda Kerr have all worn this Colombian beachwear label. Whether it be the oversized florals or the floor-length hemline, this robe-style cover up is sure to be a summer showstopper.

10. Cupshe Fringe Crochet Coverup

Bring bohemian vibes to the sand or poolside in Cupshe’s white crochet coverup, which looks great over any swimsuit style.

11. Summersalt The Palazzo Pant With Ties

Summersalt is known for its inclusive sizing and inventive designs, so it’s no wonder that celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra are known to have worn pieces from the label. These palazzo pants (available in other prints and colors) are made from recycled charmeuse, and are wrinkle-resistant, anti-static and antimicrobial.

12. Elan Cover Up Dress

You won’t have to think twice about throwing Elan’s light and airy dress over your swimsuit when you’re ready for a break from the pool. Pair it with strappy sandals and it’s the perfect casual look for a summer afternoon.

13. Summersalt The Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt

This Summersalt wrap skirt may literally be called “beach to brunch,” but it can go further beyond that. When paired with the matching one-piece bathing suit, it looks like a full-on dress. (It’s available in other patterns and colors.)

14. Carve Designs Cody Sun Dress

This charming polka dot sun dress has UPF 50+ sun protection and is made from 80 percent recycled polyester sourced from plastic water bottles and other post-consumer materials. Adjust it to your liking with the side drawstrings, stand-up collar and zippered front.

15. Oséree Glitter Coverup

An Italian brand seen on Kim Kardashian, Oséree is known for its uber-glamorous swimwear. The glittery fabric on this coverup waist wrap will instantly elevate any bikini.