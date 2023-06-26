The Best T-Shirt Bras for Every Bust Size, from Lightweight to Super Supportive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing worse than realizing your dream tee can’t be paired with any of your current bras, so you have to sadly stow away your show-stopping top until you find the right support. While members of the itty bitty committee can certainly go commando, some of us require additional support to feel both comfortable and confident in our garments. That’s why a good t-shirt bra is not only a wardrobe essential — it’s a make-or-break styling star.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the best t-shirt bra for your white tees, tight tees and any style tee that you want to avoid showing a bra line, we’ve identified some bestsellers to upgrade your undergarments arsenal. Our top picks include something for everyone, from T-shirt bras for large busts and smaller cups, to budget-friendly steals and celebrity-owned favorites — see and shop them all below.

1. Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra

BEST T-SHIRT BRA OVERALL

Calvin Klein’s best-selling Perfectly Fit Modern T-shirt bra is available in a variety of shades and bra sizes 30B to 34G. This style is made with innovative memory foam cups that mold quickly to the shape of the body, creating a personalized lift and natural, boosting effect.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Calvin Klein | Amazon

Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra (reg. $46) $32 Buy now

2. Auden Women’s Everyday Lightly Lined Demi T-Shirt Bra

BEST AFFORDABLE T-SHIRT BRA

For under $10 and thousands of glowing reviews, Target brand Auden’s lined demi T-shirt bra is an absolute steal. This style is available in a variety of skin-tone shades, as well as black and white, and the straps convert to racerback for easy wear with multiple styles of tops.

Auden Women’s Everyday Lightly Lined Demi T-Shirt Bra $6.99 Buy now

3. Chantelle Basic Invisible Custom Fit T-Shirt Bra

BEST SCULPTING T-SHIRT BRA

Brie Larsen revealed that the racerback tank that she wore in The Marvels was made possible by Chantelle’s Basic Invisible T-shirt bra “with an extra strap stitched in” by costume designer Rebecca Higgins. The custom-fit bra features comfy memory foam underwire cups that adapt to your shape, and the 3/4 coverage “creates a round and uplifted neckline,” per the brand. The U-shaped back helps to redistribute the weight off your shoulders, and the bra is available in cup sizes A to F.

Chantelle Basic Invisible Custom Fit T-Shirt Bra $76 Buy now

4. Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic T-Shirt Bra

BEST T-SHIRT BRA ON AMAZON

With more than 8,000 positive Amazon reviews, this Amazon Essentials classic T-shirt bra is a crowd-pleaser for its versatility, smoothing design, comfort level, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure for maximum support. Available in a range of shades and bra sizes 30A to 40DD.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic T-Shirt Bra $12.75 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton Bralette

BEST BRALETTE FOR T-SHIRTS

For those looking for more lightweight support, Eberjey’s bestselling Pima stretch cotton bralette is an unpadded option. Available in Buff (beige) or Fudge (brown), this style features adjustable shoulder straps for the perfect fit, plus a hook and eye closure. Sizing comes in XS/S, S/M and M/L.

Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton V Bralette $48 Buy now

6. True & Co. True Body Adjustable Strap Bra BEST LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-COVERAGE BRA True & Co.’s True Body adjustable strap bra is one of the best T-shirt bras for those who prefer a full-coverage silhouette that feels lightweight. This pull-on bra features adjustable, easy-to-hide slip straps and is made of the brand’s ultra-thin, super-soft True Body microfiber fabric. Removable pads are included and other sizes (XS-XL) and colorways are available. True Body Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra $38.24 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra BEST SIZE AND COLOR OPTIONS Kim Kardashian nailed it with her Skims Fits Everybody T-shirt bra, which is available in 12 shades, from Sand to Onyx. Sizing is generous here, as shoppers can individually select both their band size (from 30 to 46) and cup size (from A to H). Skims Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra $52 Buy now

8. Nubian Skin Naked Stretch-Tulle Underwired T-Shirt Bra

BEST FOR WARM SKIN TONES

For warmer skin tones, Nubian Skin’s stretch-tulle T-shirt bra comes in this stunning Caramel hue, which is a golden-toned, light-brown nude. This bra is underwired and lightly padded for maximum support, and comes in sizes 32B to 34E, though some sizes are sold out.

Nubian Skin Naked Stretch-Tulle Underwired T-Shirt Bra $42 Buy now

9. Bravado Sculpt Wireless T-Shirt Everyday Bra

BEST T-SHIRT BRA FOR NURSING

For a bra that is just as comfortable as it is supportive, reach for Bravado’s wireless T-shirt bra, which is also breastfeeding-friendly. That’s right: this style features simple-to-use clips at the front straps to make nursing easy and discreet.

Bravado Sculpt Wireless T-Shirt Everyday Bra $47 Buy now

10. La Perla Souple Lace-Trim T-Shirt Bra

BEST INVESTMENT T-SHIRT BRA

For an elegant investment piece, save up for La Perla’s lace-trim T-shirt bra, which comes in black or nude. Key details include seamless, lightly padded cups, a thin underwire for support, adjustable shoulder straps and a hook-eye back closure. Miley Cyrus wore a similar La Perla style for her “Endless Summer” promo shoot earlier this year.

