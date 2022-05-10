The Best Men’s Tees for Staying Cool All Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to the best men’s T-shirts, the right tee can make all the difference in pulling off a dressed-up look or an effortless everyday ensemble. No matter the season, i’s vital to find the right combination of materials, weight and comfort to suit the occasion and destination.

The good news is that there are a plethora of options. From shirts sported by Zac Efron and Jason Statham, to more understated — but equally viable — tees for a reasonable price, you can definitely find the right one for you. So whether you’re looking for a great plain white tee to pair with your swim trunks or the perfect fitted style that looks great with retro sneakers, we’ve rounded up some of the best men’s tees, with a focus on sustainable materials and up-and-coming brands. Check out all of our top picks below.

1. Todd Snyder x Champion Basic Tee

Available eight stylish shades and in sizes XS to XXL, this basic tee from Todd Snyder’s Champion collab is as effortless as it gets. Made of premium cotton jersey, this tailored staple fits right in with suits and sweats sets alike. (Ryan Reynolds, Dwane Johnson and Matthew McConaughey are among the leading men who wear the luxury designer.)

2. Duer The Only Tee

Duer’s The Only tees are perfect if you like a slim and athletic fit in your shirts. They hug a little around the shoulders and tend to be reasonably tight. The company is also environmentally friendly, and all delivery packaging is entirely carbon neutral.

3. Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee

Zac Efron and Jason Statham are among the Hollywood stars who have worn pro surfer Kelly Slater’s brand, Outerknown. Not only is the brand eco-friendly (all of its products are either recycled, regenerated or organically sourced), it’s also effortlessly cool. The Sojourn pocket tee is one of the best men’s basics in their collection, thanks to the versatile silhouette and comfortable fit.

4. Amazon Aware Cotton T Shirt

For the environmentally-conscious buyer, this affordable tee (available in other colors) from Amazon’s eco-friendly Aware line is better for the earth and your wallet. The shirt meets the online retailer’s Climate Pledge Friendly promise, which means that its clothing is as close to carbon-neutral as possible and contains at least 95 percent organic cotton. It does all of that without sacrificing comfort and crafting a t-shirt that fits nicely across the shoulders.

5. Goodfellow Short Sleeve V-Neck Perfect T-Shirt

If you prefer a V-neck silhouette or something that can double as an undershirt, this lightweight short-sleeved tee from Goodfellow (Target’s in-house line of men’s basics) deserves a spot in your closet for its versatility and affordability — not to mention the fact that it’s made of recycled polyester that’s super comfortable. it comes in other neutral and bright colors, too.

6. Rowing Blazers Collegiate Tee

Rowing Blazers brings a luxe Ivy League aesthetic to your summer fits, and this Collegiate logo tee (other colors available) comes in a neutral gray that can be paired with most jackets and pants. Plus it’s plenty light, so you’ll easily survive in the spring sunshine and summer heat.

7. Wales Bonner Shortsleeve College Tee

British luxury menswear label Wales Bonner’s short-sleeved college tee with Adidas is one of the coolest out there, latching on to modern trends with its loose shoulders and slightly longer sleeves. But it’s also charmingly retro, complete with the iconic Adidas three stripes and original colorway.

8. Everlane 100% SF Tee

Everlane makes some of the best-fitting men’s T-shirts for men, and this 100% cotton silhouette (also available in black and in another design with large print) is for anyone who wants to show off their NorCal pride. Buying the shirt also helps contribute to a good cause, as the brand has pledged to donate a portion of all sales to the ACLU.

9. Uniqlo U Crew

Japanese retailer Uniqlo — which has collaborated with everyone from Billie Eilish to Disney — is known for its affordable comfy clothes and minimalist-cool silhouettes. Their basic tees are listed as unisex and come in a load of different colors and sizes, so you’re guaranteed to find one that fits just right. For the price, you might be inclined to buy two or three.

10. Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short Sleeve Pocket Shirt

You’ve probably seen Carhartt shirts around, including on stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Pattinson, Ye and Harry Styles. The workwear brand has taken the fashion world by storm in recent years for its cool-yet-functional apparel. Some of their clothes tend to be on the heavier (read: more durable) side, so the brand’s signature short-sleeved pocket t-shirt is great for those breezier days that require layering.

10. Known Supply Have A Nice Day Tee

This optimistic shirt by Known Supply says it all. Made of organic cotton, this ethically-made shirt is fair-rade certified and comes in gender neutral sizing.

11. RicherPoorer Men’s Weighted Organic Cotton Tee

RicherPoorer’s weighted tee — available in a range of effortless colors — is one of the best slim-fit shirts we’ve found that meets eco-conscious standards. It’s made of durable 180 gsm organic cotton and features minimal ladder stitching for a sleek look.

12. Nike Legend Dri-Fit Shirt

Nike’s Dri-Fit shirts aren’t just a good look for the gym. They’ll certainly keep you cooler while you’re on a treadmill or hitting the weights, but the moisture-wicking tees are also a versatile staple for hotter days. The plethora of sizes, wide range of colors and affordable price means you might want to stock up on all of your favorite hues.

13. Hiro Clark Desert Rivalry

Hiro Clark’s tees are made from premium cotton and have a nice soft feel. The Desert Rivalry collection pays homage to some famous landmarks in the Southern California area —such as this black Montecito shirt that adds a minimalist edge to your daily wardrobe without sacrificing comfort.