From Cool to Casual, These Are the Best Women’s T-shirts

Everyone has a few fun, frivolous items in their closet, whether that’s sky-high stilettos you only wear once a year or sequined anything. But you don’t have to be a celebrity stylist to know that it’s the building blocks of your closet that you should invest in, since these pieces are the foundation of your wardrobe.

No matter who your style icon is, the humble T-shirt is a cornerstone of everyone’s collection. From plain to embellished to cropped, the options are truly endless. The best T-shirts can go from casual to elevated in an instant, by swapping out jeans for a skirt or a simple accessories update. To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up a few of the best T-shirts for women.

1. Sundry Women’s Tie Front Tee

Pretty in (neon) pink, this tee is fit to be tied. Its tie-front detail makes it a standout in a sea of plain tees. Made from 100% pima cotton, the lightweight jersey is ideal for sweltering summer days.

Sundry Women's Tie Front Tee $72.00 on Amazon.com

2. Alice + Olivia Darcelle Tee

A white T-shirt is an absolute must for any person’s closet, and this flirty version by Alice + Olivia puts a romantic spin on the staple. Made from lightweight jersey, the short lace sleeves means it works equally well with jeans as with a skirt, making it a versatile piece.

Alice + Olivia Darcelle Tee $250.00 on Amazon.com

3. Chaser Women’s Drop Shoulder AC/DC Tee

A rock ‘n’ roll tee is an easy way to channel cool girl style. Chaser’s AC/DC T-shirt gives the silhouette an upgrade with drop shoulders and cuffed sleeves.

Chaser Women's Drop Shoulder AC/DC Tee $66.00 on Amazon.com

4. Madewell Katie Top

Trends come and go, but polka dots are forever. The perennially chic print is a pattern that never gets old. This tee is made from lightweight 100% cotton in a non-stretch weave in a breezy cut.

Madewell Katie Top $82.00 on Amazon.com

5. Daydreamer Yin Yang Tee

If you somehow still don’t have a tie-dye T-shirt in your closet, it’s not too late to jump on the ubiquitous print. The subtle tie-dye yin yang design gives the shirt a fun throwback vibe.

Daydreamer Yin Yang Tee $66.00 on Amazon.com

6. Rag & Bone Ryder Muscle Tee

A plain black T-shirt is one of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe, so pick a good one, like this Rag & Bone Muscle Tee. Exaggerated padded shoulders add a sleek architectural element to an otherwise classic top. The mid-weight jersey is made from 100% cotton.

Rag & Bone Ryder Muscle Tee $114.95 on Amazon.com

7. Frame Women’s Le Mid Muscle Tee

Nothing looks or feels as crisp and fresh as a new white T-shirt. Frame elevates the all-American classic with this slim fit in soft pima cotton. Pair it with blue jeans to complete the look — or practically anything else in your closet.

Frame Women's Le Mid Muscle Tee $88.00 on Amazon.com

8. Beyond Yoga Ruched Down Cropped Tee

Whether you’re wearing this to downward dog or while out and about, this Beyond Yoga top isn’t your average gray T-shirt. Slightly cropped, it has ruching down the center back for an extra touch that makes it anything but basic.

Beyond Yoga Ruched Down Cropped Tee $64.00 on Amazon.com

9. Velvet Jilian V-Neck Tee

Mix up your necklines with this V-neck tee in a pretty heather blue. Made in the USA from jersey that’s 100% cotton, it’s slightly longer, hitting at waist length.

Velvet Jilian V-Neck Tee $58.26 on Amazon.com

10. Z Supply Keely Embroidered Tee

A plain white tee gets a makeover with delicate flower embroidery. The textural touch will keep this top in heavy rotation. The mid-weight slubbed jersey also has cuffed short sleeves for another detail that makes it pop.