The Best Tablet Accessories for Every Type of Screen Setup, from Stylish Keyboards to Slim Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you hit the road this summer or plan a relaxing staycation at home, your tablet goes wherever you go. And, it’s only right that you have the right accessories so you can sit back and enjoy.

Today’s tablets serve a variety of functions, from reading and gaming, to taking notes at school or work and streaming HD movies and TV shows. Some of the best accessories — think styluses, portable Bluetooth speakers, keyboards and more — can help improve your experience and how you work and play on your mobile screen. Plus, several top brands are dropping new releases and sizes just in time for summer and back-to-school shopping, including Amazon with its new and improved Fire 7, Apple’s latest iPad Air and Samsung’s newly released Tab S6 Lite — so if you’re replacing an old model or upgrading your existing device, we’ve rounded up some of the best tablet accessories for both Apple and Android devices.

Ahead, check out our top picks ranging from chargeable Bluetooth keyboards and protective cases to noise-canceling earbuds and more.

Best Styluses for Tablets

1. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

BEST APPLE STYLUS

Apple’s second-generation Pencil is a staple for students, designers and anyone who loves sketching on an iPad. The second-generation model is even better than the first with extra capabilities. It magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools while you use it with a simple double-tap. It’s a favorite product for note-taking, writing or drawing.

Apple Pencil 2 $129.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Microsoft Surface Pen

BEST STYLUS FOR MICROSOFT TABLETS

Microsoft’s Surface Pen is extremely precise with ​​4,096 pressure points that respond to the lightest touch. It gives you options for expanding your creative process with a natural feel with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other. You can shade by tilting your pen, which has the same effect as a graphite pencil. It’s ideal for working on a song, taking notes or drawing 3D CAD designs. It even has a handy palm block feature, so you can rest your hand on the screen and lean in as you write or draw without worrying about stray or ghost marks you don’t want. It comes in four colors and it’s compatible with apps like OneNote, Microsoft Office, Adobe Suite and Sketchable.

Microsoft Surface Pen $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Evach Stylus Pen

BEST FOR AMAZON FIRE TABLETS

Although Amazon doesn’t make styluses for its Fire tablets, this stylus pen by Evach is labeled as an Amazon’s Choice product and is compatible with the Fire 10. You can sketch and draw small details with the pen’s 1.5-millimeter fine tip, and a full one-hour charge delivers eight hours of continuous battery life.

Evacg Stylus Pen $25.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Earbuds and Headphones for Tablets

BEST FOR APPLE IPADS

1. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

Apple’s latest AirPods come with a charging case that gives you 24 hours of listening time. The water-resistant earbuds play when you put them in your ears and work well for sports and exercise, and the built-in microphone lets you take calls on the go or easily share audio between your tablet, phone and other devices. You can also say “Hey Siri,” to get a response from your own personal assistant whenever you need anything.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen) $159.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds $198.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Mackie MC Series Headphones

These ultra-comfortable, professional closed-back Mackie MC Series headphones are made for inside or outside the studio and give you balanced, full sound. This product is designed to give you the studio vibe wherever you go, perfect for listening to tracks with clear, precise and distortion-free sound. Other features include leather ergonomic headbands and ear pads for sound isolation so you can hear low-end sounds from any setting.

Mackie MC Series Headphones $169.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. UGreen HiTune T3 Active Noise Canceling Earbuds

Ugreen’s sweatproof HiTune T3 earbuds are an affordable alternative to AirPods, especially if you misplace or lose your headphones. These Bluetooth earbuds pack in excellent sound and noise-canceling to help cut back on ambient noise with a no-pressure feel. The result is clearer tones, punchier sound and even deeper bass. The charging case gives you up to 24 hours of use so you can have these for calls, music, podcasts or the next time you break a sweat.

Ugreen HiTune T3 Active Noise Canceling Earbuds $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Bluetooth Speakers for Tablets

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speakers

Whether you’re using your tablet to play DJ or watch movies, this summer essential is perfect for your next pool party or on-the-go entertainment setup. Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speakers might be petite but it packs a whole lot of sound in its size. Let’s start here: It’s waterproof. It can be submerged under water for one minute for 30 minutes, and it’s dust-proof. It has a smooth, easy Bluetooth connection, up to 13 hours of battery life and a sports band perfect for carrying or clipping to your pants or backpack when you’re on the go.

Ultiamte Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker $83.92 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker

This small, rugged outdoor speaker from Bose is water-resistant and has a built-in microphone so you can make clear calls out loud within a wireless range of about 30 feet. It has a soft-touch silicone exterior so it’s easy to grab and take with you. The lithium-ion battery gives you up to eight hours of play, and it’s rechargeable with USB power sources. You can also pair the device to other Bose Bluetooth speakers to have an even fuller sound.

Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $129.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Bluetooth Keyboards for Tablets

1. Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th generation)

BEST BLUETOOTH KEYBOARD FOR IPADS

This is not just a top-rated iPad keyboard — it’s also a top-rated case that doesn’t need to be charged, so it’s a staple for anyone who travels, hits the road or needs access to the device on the go. You can use it to type and when you’re done just fold it up to keep your iPad protected. It’s compatible with iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (third generation) and iPad (ninth, eighth and seventh generations), and Apple has plenty of other keyboard and accessory options if you’ve got a different tablet model and size.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad $149.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Azio IZO Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

MOST STYLISH BLUETOOTH KEYBOARD

If you love tactile typing, then Azio’s IZO compact Bluetooth keyboard is a great option that’ll earn you plenty of compliments, too. It can be used with or without a wire, and it includes PC and Mac keys so you can customize it to your device. We like that there’s a dual-function control knob for the volume and backlight, and you can further personalize the keyboard with the included replacement key caps.

Azio IZO Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Portable Ultra-Slim Backlit Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

BEST BUDGET BLUETOOTH KEYBOARD

This lightweight, rechargeable wireless tablet keyboard by Coastacloud offers seven colors to choose from for a backlight, perfect for gamers to work or play in the dark without harming your eyes. It also has a spring mechanism underneath each key that delivers a tactile, accurate response each time you hit the keyboard. It also comes with a free stand holder that works for any tablet or phone. The lithium battery gives you 140 hours of use and the product also has an auto-sleep feature that saves power. It’s compatible with Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Note, Huawei MediaPad, Google Nexus and other iOS, Android and Windows tablets. It’s a must-have power-saver for anyone on the go and fits inside a suitcase or backpack.

Coastacloud Portable Ultra-Slim Backlin Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Tablet Cases

1. Samsung Galaxy Slim Book Keyboard Cover for Tab S8+, Tab S7 FE, Tab S7+

BEST SAMSUNG TABLET CASE

This Samsung protective cover doubles as a keyboard. The light keyboard unfolds easily so you can use your tablet like a computer from wherever you go. It offers large key sizes on the keyboard so you can have confident keystrokes and stay on task. It also has a stylus holder and a unique feature: the cover automatically knows when you closed the tablet to conserve power for later. That way, you can do more with your device.

Samsung Tablet Keyboard Cover Case for Galaxy Tab S8+, S7 FE, S7+ Lite $93.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Apple Leather Smart Cover for iPad (7th and 8th Gen) and iPad Air (3rd Gen)

For iPad users, Apple’s leather smart cover is a stylish essential. It keeps your screen protected and can be used as a tablet stand for making calls, reading, typing and more. This one is compatible with the seventh- and eighth-generation iPads and third gen iPad Air, and the company has other options for other models.

Apple Leather Smart Cover for iPad $69.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Cover (11th Gen)

BEST AMAZON FIRE TABLET CASE

If you have the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, this sleek cover is a perfect fit. A magnetic connection keeps the cover securely closed, and the case has easy access to buttons, cameras and charging ports. We like that this slim accessory has a built-in stand for both landscape and portrait orientation. This case works with the 11th generation/2021 model, but Amazon has plenty more accessories for other Fire tablet sizes.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Cover $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. iMieet New iPad Air 4th and 5th Generation Case

BEST BUDGET APPLE IPAD CASE

This slim, soft and lightweight case from iMieet comes in more than 30 bright colors and is designed for the Apple 10.9-inch fifth- and fourth-gen iPad Air. It keeps your tablet safe from any bumps, dust, scratches and damage and is a budget-friendly find. The product also has a built-in pencil holder and side charging. It’s important to note that it does not fit any other tablet models. (The company has other options available.)