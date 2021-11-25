The Best Tablets Are On Sale for Black Friday – These Are the Top Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

If you’re searching for great tech gifts this holiday season, then get ready. Black Friday has officially begun, bringing steals on some of the best tablets for gaming, reading, note-taking and movie-watching. Find deals for everyone on your list (or for yourself) on top name brands ahead of the Thanksgiving shopping holiday.

And if you do miss out on shopping for the best tablet deals on Black Friday, then don’t worry. Retailers will ring in Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) with even more options for the gamer, reader or traveler in your life; stay tuned as we’ll be updating this list when more sales roll in. Do keep in mind there is a limited quantity on some products and offers may vary.

1. 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Save $100 on the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128 or 256 GB storage ($999 to $1,099), or save up to $150 when you get the 512 GB or 1 or 2 TB options ($1,249 to $2,050). It comes in space gray and silver and has the Apple M1 chip designed for speed and performance. Connect with the ultra-speedy Wi-Fi, along with other features, including the 12-megapixel wide camera and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. It has a thunderbolt port and all-day battery life perfect for any situation. For up to 11 percent off, gift this to someone who wants a fast, high-quality screen.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (reg. $1,199) $1,099.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Save $75 off (or nearly 50% off the regular price) on Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 tablet (available in 32 or 64 GB storage options), which you can get starting at $75 for the ad-supported version $90 without ads. You’ll get a fast and responsive tablet with that delivers HD quality for video games, movies and TV shows, and the octa-core processor lets you seamlessly multi-task when checking emails, drafting documents and switching between apps.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (reg. $150+) $1,099.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Samsung Tab A7 Lite Tablet

Stream your favorite YouTube videos on the Samsung Tab A7 Lite, which on sale for $119 on Amazon. And at 26 percent off, you can’t beat the price on this tablet perfect for entertainment on the go. It’s originally priced at $160 — that’s a $41 savings. It has an 8.7-inch screen, slim design and a sturdy, metal frame that protects your device. Not a bad deal — and if you trade in your eligible device through Samsung, you can earn 88 percent off the new tablet. Offers may vary based on your service provider.

Samsung Tab A7 Lite Tablet (reg. $160) $119.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Save $45 on fan-favorite Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, which is normally priced at $90 — but marked at $45 for Black Friday. The 8-inch HD display tablet has 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (or you can expand it up to 1 TB with a microSD card), plus 2 GB RAM. Not to mention — who doesn’t love 50 percent off?

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (reg. $90) $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet

Samsung’s versatile Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ tablets are over 20% off, so they start at $499 (reg. $650) and $699 (reg. $850), respectively, for the 128 GB storage option and range from $530 to $799 when you get the 256 or 512 TB versions. The 11-inch device runs on Android 10 and comes with the redesigned S pen, so it’s great for students looking for a versatile note-taking tablet that also delivers HD video and speed when playing games or watching content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet (reg. $650+) $499.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Kindle Kids E-Reader

If you’re looking for a potential kids gift, then this could be it. This Kindle Kids tablet has parental controls and is designed for e-books only — no distractions or notifications, just uninterrupted reading for little ones. Unwrap this gift and share the classics, new releases and tons of top titles for all reading levels. Plus, you can save $50, and an additional 20% off when you trade in an eligible device.

Kindle Kids E-Reader (reg. $110) $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

This full-featured tablet ($70+) has tons to offer school-age kids, including a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that features more than 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs and Audible books. The device has educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding and Lego, in addition to more than 9,000 titles for kids ages 6 and up. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet has built-in parental controls. And at 50 percent off, the kids tablet makes a fantastic option for busy kids and parents.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (reg. $140+) $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet

Only $99 at at Walmart, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A (reg. $149) is an excellent option for those looking for a travel-friendly tablet for watching movies and TV shows and playing games. The 8-inch device comes with 32 GB storage (expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card) and lasts for up to 13 hours on a single charge.