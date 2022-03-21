The 7 Best Tablets For Reading Books, From Budget-Friendly to Screens for Power Bookworms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Tablets are super useful for watching movies, playing games and reading your favorite titles. Whether you’re binging on books with Hollywood appeal or seeking page-turners that have already been translated for the small screen, some of the best tablets can be a budget-friendly way to soak up a great read.

From e-readers to HD screens, these devices let you enjoy reading without having to tote around a ton of books. Wherever you go, these top reader tablet picks from Apple, Samsung and Amazon’s Kindle are a great gift for busy bookworms of all ages to give or receive. They come in a variety of screen sizes, designs and prices, and many are compatible with Audible so you can listen to your favorite titles, too.

Below, check out the best tablets for reading, including some that are also great for mobile gaming, taking notes and watching movies.

1. Amazon Kindle Tablet

BEST BUDGET TABLET FOR READING

The Amazon Kindle is perfect for book lovers on a budget. Featuring a built-in front light, the screen resembles real paper and gives you great viewing even in direct sunlight with a 167 ppi glare-free display. You can adjust the text size and brightness day or night, in or outdoors. A single battery also helps it last weeks. Get thousands of books on hand with 8 GB of storage. You can also get access to Kindle Unlimited, which offers more than two million titles, thousands of audiobooks and other features.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablet

BEST BATTERY LIFE

Enjoy the all-day battery, productivity boost and get the ultra-large screen experience with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8. This tablet is easy on the eyes and has a crisp and brilliant 11-inch LCD screen. Whether you use it for reading, gaming or streaming movies, the dynamic display gives you a 120Hz refresh rate that brings out the best in your content and makes it extra smooth. It also has built-in Quad speakers with rich Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG, and you can choose from options in silver, graphite or gold. You can use the tablet to multi-task, plus read or listen to audiobooks. Storage for this device starts at 128GB. If you need more space, you can upgrade to up to 256GB with a microSD card (sold separately).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablet $259.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Apple 2022 iPad Air

FASTEST TABLET

Apple’s newest iPad Air is now available — and the fifth-generation model is fast, thanks to the speedy M1 chip. It’s compatible with 5G and works with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, so it’s also a great tablet for taking notes. You can dive in completely as you immerse yourself in whatever you read, write or watch. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen features True Tone, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating — all to make the view easier on your eyes while providing a stunning display. It also comes in five unique colors: space gray, starlight, pink, purple and blue. Storage starts at 64GB and goes up to 256GB.

Apple 2022 iPad Air $569.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

BEST DISPLAY

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is a zippy, quick tablet ideal for reading. The battery gives you up to 12 hours of reading and the device comes in four colors: black, denim, olive and lavender. The durable 10.1-inch 1080p HD screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass and it comes with a more vibrant display, with more than two million pixels that make it 10 percent brighter than the previous generation. It comes with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, a powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. You can also add up to 1 TB with a microSD card, which is sold separately.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $149.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Kindle Kids Tablet

BEST KIDS TABLET FOR READING

Amazon’s Kindle Kids comes created specifically for reading. It has a black and white, glare-free display and weeks of battery life. Since it’s geared for reading books, it does not have any games, ads, videos or other distractions. It has 8GB of storage for thousands of kids’ titles, and it’s compatible with Audible. Just pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers so kids can listen to their favorite stories. Plus this device has a two-year worry-free guarantee in case it breaks, so you can return it and replace a new one for free.

6. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

BEST PAPER-LIKE TABLET

For a reading experience that feels like you’re looking at paper, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the best option if you’re looking for a durable device for on-the-go reading. Available with or without ads, this e-book reader boasts a 300 ppi glare-free waterproof display that’s easy on the eyes (even in bright sunlight) and the battery can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. You can adjust the screen’s warmth for better reading during the day or at night, and you can store thousands of books on the built-in 32GB storage.

Another perk for on-the-go readers is the tablet’s Audible compatibility that lets you pair your subscription so you can listen to audiobooks (or even read along) on Bluetooth headphones or speakers. And with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, you can get access to more than two million books, thousands of audiobooks and more.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $189.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Amazon Kindle Oasis

MOST CUSTOMIZABLE E-BOOK READER

Featuring 8 or 32 GB of built-in storage and a seven-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite screen, Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is the best slim e-reader for avid bookworms who want to quickly turn pages, adjust the screen shade and read worry-free in the bath or by the pool — and in one lightweight device. The 6.6-ounce tablet can withstand being dropped in two meters of water for up to an hour, and readers can adjust the font size and face, line spacing and margins to suit their preferences.

The Kindle Oasis is available with or without ads and can hold thousands of e-books (or 35 to 160 Audible books), and a single charge gets you up to six weeks of battery life.