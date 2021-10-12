Shopping: The Best Pre-Black Friday Deals at Target, From Smart TVs to Dyson Vacuums

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer that’s treating shoppers to early Black Friday deals. Target’s Deal Days kicked off online and in stores Oct. 10, and the three-day savings event promises up to 20% off winter clothing and shoes for the entire family, up to 25% off smart TVs and home theater accessories, up to 30% off hair tools and home appliances and up to 40% off headphones. Gamers (or those shopping for them) can pick up new titles starting at $10, and photographers will also find savings on instant cameras, the GoPro Hero9, SD cards, camera accessories and more.

Shoppers who use their Target RedCard will also get an extra 5% off on top of sale prices, and many items also come with gift cards of up to $30. And if shipping isn’t available or you prefer to get your goods sooner, the retailer’s convenient Drive Up and in-store Pick Up services let you get pick up your online order at your nearest Target store location. On top of all of that, Target is price matching all products through Dec. 24.

Ahead, we’ve rounded some of the best Black Friday-style deals to shop during Target’s pre-holiday sale. The best TV and electronics deals include TCL’s 55-inch 4K smart Roku TV (which you can get for as low as $409), Apple AirPods for $115 and Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones for $180, to name a few.

If you’re eyeing new appliances for cooking or cleaning, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp air fryer and pressure cooker is now just $120, while Dyson’s best-selling V8 cordless stick vacuum is on sale for $300. Beauty and grooming aficionados can also upgrade their routines with tools from Bed Head, Chi, Conair, Philips Sonicare and others. Check out our top picks below.

The Best Target Pre-Black Friday TV Deals

1. Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku LED TV

Regularly $450, Element’s 55-inch 4K TV is 27% off until Oct. 12, so you’re getting a smart TV with built-in Roku and Ultra HD resolution for $330.

Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku LED TV (reg. $450) $330 Buy now

2. TCL 55-Inch Class-4 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Save $90 off TCL’s 55-inch Class-Series 4K Roku TV, which is now only $430 (down for $520). The ultra HD HDR smart TV includes voice control, a digital live TV tuner, 3 HDMI inputs (including 1 ARC) and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And after the RedCard 5% discount, the price goes down to $409 before taxes.

TCL 55-Inch Class-4 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (reg. $520) $430 Buy now

3. LG NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

Get a $30 Target gift card when you buy the LG 55-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV, which is $680 (originally $700). LG says its NanoCell technology can display over a billion colors, resulting in brighter and sharper images. The Bluetooth-enabled smart TV also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You’ll also save $32.50 after the RedCard 5% discount, bringing the price down to just under $650 before taxes.

LG NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (reg. $700) $680 Buy now

4. LG 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

LG’s 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV is marked down to $400 and eligible for a $10 Target gift card with purchase; plus, you’ll get the retailer’s 5% off RedCard discount, bringing the price down to $380. The HDR BTV is equipped with Bluetooth and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It’s also available in the 50-inch model for $500 and the 55-inch size is priced at $570.

LG 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (reg. $480) $400 Buy now

5. Element 70-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

Get Element’s 70-inch 4K UHD Roku TV for $550 (originally $650), plus an extra 5% off when you use your Target RedCard (which means you can save another $27). This smart TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Element 70-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV (reg. $650) $550 Buy now

The Best Target Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals

1. Vizio V-Series 2.0 Compact Soundbar

This Vizio V-series soundbar delivers high-quality Dolby audio optimized for 4K HDR content in a compact design, and you can get it on sale for $50 (that’s half off the original price).

Vizio V-Series 2.0 Compact Sound Bar (reg. $100) $50 Buy now

2. TCL Alo 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Roky TV Soundbar

Upgrade your sound system with TCL’s Alto soundbar, which boasts Dolby Atmos surround sound and Roku TV compatibility (among other features). The sleek speakers are on sale for $150 (down from $180) and you’ll get an extra 5% off if you use your Target RedCard.

TCL Alo 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Roky TV Soundbar (reg. $180) $150 Buy now

3. Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Amazon isn’t the only place where Apple AirPods are on sale. The wireless earbuds are $115 (that’s 28% off the regular price of $160) and you’ll also get an extra 5% off with the RedCard.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (reg. $160) $115 Buy now

4. Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Select colors of Beats’ Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $180, so you’re saving nearly 50% off the original price.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones (reg. $350) $180+ Buy now

5. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Now 28% off, Beats’ Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are $180 until Oct. 12. Designed to stay put during workouts and other on-the-move activities, the earbuds offer up to nine hours of listening time and feature volume and track controls on each piece.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones (reg. $250) $180 Buy now

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle

Save $10 and get an extra 5% off on Fujifilm’s popular Instax Mini 11 instant camera, which includes a 10-pack of film.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle (reg. $70) $80 Buy now

The Best Target Pre-Black Friday Kitchen & Appliance Deals

1. Instant Pot 8-Quart Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker

Save 40% off Instant Pot’s best-selling Duo Crisp air fryer and electric pressure cooker, which is now only $120 during Target’s Deal Days sale. It’s also eligible for an extra 5% off for RedCard holders.

Instant Pot 8-Quart Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker (reg. $200) $120 Buy now

2. Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dyson’s best-selling V8 cordless stick vacuum, which can pick up pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, is on sale for $300 (over 20% off the original $380 price).

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (reg. $380) $300 Buy now

3. PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer

The PowerXL Vortex air fryer is on sale for $100 (regularly $150), and functions as a dehydrator, baking oven, roaster and more.

PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer (reg. $150) $100 Buy now

3. Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Save 25% off the Shark Navigator upright vacuum, which is now $280. Its LED lights can spot hidden debris and the multi-tool lets you clean up pet hair on different surfaces.

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (reg. $377) $280 Buy now

3. iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum

This iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum is on sale for over 30% off, so you’ll get it for just $240. It works on hardwood and carpeted floors, picks up pet hair and can run for up to 90 minutes before it needs to recharge. The app also lets you schedule cleanings and create personalized schedules.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum (reg. $350) $240 Buy now

4. Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Laser Mapping Vacuuming and Mopping Robot

Ecovacs’ self-emptying vacuum and mopping robot is on sale for $430, so you’re saving nearly 30% off.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Laser Mapping Vacuuming and Mopping Robot (reg. $600) $430 Buy now

The Best Target Pre-Black Friday Beauty & Grooming Deals

1. Chi Tourmaline Ceramic 1-Inch Flat Iron

Chi’s one-inch ceramic flat iron is only $80, down from $100.

Chi Tourmaline Ceramic 1-Inch Flat Iron (reg. $100) $80 Buy now

2. Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Get Philips Sonicare’s sleek battery-powered toothbrush for $20 (regularly $25) in a range of colors. The travel-friendly toothbrush lasts for up to three months on an AAA battery (included) and it’s equipped with a two-minute timer to ensure you brush those pearly whites properly.

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush (reg. $25) $20 Buy now

3. InfinitiPro by Conair AC Pro Styler Hair Dryer

On sale for $28, Conair’s InfinitiPro styler and hair dryer features three heat settings and two speeds, plus a cold shot button for setting your hairstyle. It includes concentrator and diffuser attachments, and the ceramic technology delivers even heat to reduce frizz by up to 75%.

InfinitiPro by Conair AC Pro Styler Hair Dryer (reg. $40) $28 Buy now

4. Chi Spin & Curl Ceramic 1-Inch Rotating Curler

Chi’s Spin & Curl one-inch rotating ceramic curler is $80, so you’re getting 20% off the effortless hair styling tool.

Chi Spin & Curl Ceramic 1-Inch Rotating Curler (reg. $80) $100 Buy now

5. Conair The Curl Collective Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer

Designed for curly, wavy and textured hair, Conair’s ceramic ionic hair dryer is on sale for $28.

Conair The Curl Collective Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer (reg. $40) $28 Buy now

6. Bed Head One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Originally $48, Bed Head’s two-in-one hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush is now only $34.