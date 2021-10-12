Shopping: The Best Pre-Black Friday Deals at Target, From Smart TVs to Dyson Vacuums

- Share this article on Facebook
Amazon isn’t the only retailer that’s treating shoppers to early Black Friday deals. Target’s Deal Days kicked off online and in stores Oct. 10, and the three-day savings event promises up to 20% off winter clothing and shoes for the entire family, up to 25% off smart TVs and home theater accessories, up to 30% off hair tools and home appliances and up to 40% off headphones. Gamers (or those shopping for them) can pick up new titles starting at $10, and photographers will also find savings on instant cameras, the GoPro Hero9, SD cards, camera accessories and more.
Shoppers who use their Target RedCard will also get an extra 5% off on top of sale prices, and many items also come with gift cards of up to $30. And if shipping isn’t available or you prefer to get your goods sooner, the retailer’s convenient Drive Up and in-store Pick Up services let you get pick up your online order at your nearest Target store location. On top of all of that, Target is price matching all products through Dec. 24.
Ahead, we’ve rounded some of the best Black Friday-style deals to shop during Target’s pre-holiday sale. The best TV and electronics deals include TCL’s 55-inch 4K smart Roku TV (which you can get for as low as $409), Apple AirPods for $115 and Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones for $180, to name a few.
If you’re eyeing new appliances for cooking or cleaning, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp air fryer and pressure cooker is now just $120, while Dyson’s best-selling V8 cordless stick vacuum is on sale for $300. Beauty and grooming aficionados can also upgrade their routines with tools from Bed Head, Chi, Conair, Philips Sonicare and others. Check out our top picks below.
The Best Target Pre-Black Friday TV Deals
1. Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku LED TV
Regularly $450, Element’s 55-inch 4K TV is 27% off until Oct. 12, so you’re getting a smart TV with built-in Roku and Ultra HD resolution for $330.
2. TCL 55-Inch Class-4 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
Save $90 off TCL’s 55-inch Class-Series 4K Roku TV, which is now only $430 (down for $520). The ultra HD HDR smart TV includes voice control, a digital live TV tuner, 3 HDMI inputs (including 1 ARC) and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And after the RedCard 5% discount, the price goes down to $409 before taxes.
3. LG NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV
Get a $30 Target gift card when you buy the LG 55-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV, which is $680 (originally $700). LG says its NanoCell technology can display over a billion colors, resulting in brighter and sharper images. The Bluetooth-enabled smart TV also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You’ll also save $32.50 after the RedCard 5% discount, bringing the price down to just under $650 before taxes.
4. LG 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV
LG’s 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV is marked down to $400 and eligible for a $10 Target gift card with purchase; plus, you’ll get the retailer’s 5% off RedCard discount, bringing the price down to $380. The HDR BTV is equipped with Bluetooth and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It’s also available in the 50-inch model for $500 and the 55-inch size is priced at $570.
5. Element 70-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Get Element’s 70-inch 4K UHD Roku TV for $550 (originally $650), plus an extra 5% off when you use your Target RedCard (which means you can save another $27). This smart TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit and Google Assistant.
The Best Target Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals
1. Vizio V-Series 2.0 Compact Soundbar
This Vizio V-series soundbar delivers high-quality Dolby audio optimized for 4K HDR content in a compact design, and you can get it on sale for $50 (that’s half off the original price).
2. TCL Alo 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Roky TV Soundbar
Upgrade your sound system with TCL’s Alto soundbar, which boasts Dolby Atmos surround sound and Roku TV compatibility (among other features). The sleek speakers are on sale for $150 (down from $180) and you’ll get an extra 5% off if you use your Target RedCard.
3. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Amazon isn’t the only place where Apple AirPods are on sale. The wireless earbuds are $115 (that’s 28% off the regular price of $160) and you’ll also get an extra 5% off with the RedCard.
4. Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
Select colors of Beats’ Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $180, so you’re saving nearly 50% off the original price.
5. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Now 28% off, Beats’ Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are $180 until Oct. 12. Designed to stay put during workouts and other on-the-move activities, the earbuds offer up to nine hours of listening time and feature volume and track controls on each piece.
6. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle
Save $10 and get an extra 5% off on Fujifilm’s popular Instax Mini 11 instant camera, which includes a 10-pack of film.
The Best Target Pre-Black Friday Kitchen & Appliance Deals
1. Instant Pot 8-Quart Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker
Save 40% off Instant Pot’s best-selling Duo Crisp air fryer and electric pressure cooker, which is now only $120 during Target’s Deal Days sale. It’s also eligible for an extra 5% off for RedCard holders.
2. Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson’s best-selling V8 cordless stick vacuum, which can pick up pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, is on sale for $300 (over 20% off the original $380 price).
3. PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer
The PowerXL Vortex air fryer is on sale for $100 (regularly $150), and functions as a dehydrator, baking oven, roaster and more.
3. Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Save 25% off the Shark Navigator upright vacuum, which is now $280. Its LED lights can spot hidden debris and the multi-tool lets you clean up pet hair on different surfaces.
3. iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum
This iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum is on sale for over 30% off, so you’ll get it for just $240. It works on hardwood and carpeted floors, picks up pet hair and can run for up to 90 minutes before it needs to recharge. The app also lets you schedule cleanings and create personalized schedules.
4. Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Laser Mapping Vacuuming and Mopping Robot
Ecovacs’ self-emptying vacuum and mopping robot is on sale for $430, so you’re saving nearly 30% off.
The Best Target Pre-Black Friday Beauty & Grooming Deals
1. Chi Tourmaline Ceramic 1-Inch Flat Iron
Chi’s one-inch ceramic flat iron is only $80, down from $100.
2. Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Get Philips Sonicare’s sleek battery-powered toothbrush for $20 (regularly $25) in a range of colors. The travel-friendly toothbrush lasts for up to three months on an AAA battery (included) and it’s equipped with a two-minute timer to ensure you brush those pearly whites properly.
3. InfinitiPro by Conair AC Pro Styler Hair Dryer
On sale for $28, Conair’s InfinitiPro styler and hair dryer features three heat settings and two speeds, plus a cold shot button for setting your hairstyle. It includes concentrator and diffuser attachments, and the ceramic technology delivers even heat to reduce frizz by up to 75%.
4. Chi Spin & Curl Ceramic 1-Inch Rotating Curler
Chi’s Spin & Curl one-inch rotating ceramic curler is $80, so you’re getting 20% off the effortless hair styling tool.
5. Conair The Curl Collective Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer
Designed for curly, wavy and textured hair, Conair’s ceramic ionic hair dryer is on sale for $28.
6. Bed Head One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Originally $48, Bed Head’s two-in-one hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush is now only $34.
