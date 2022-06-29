The Best Teeth Whiteners for a Red Carpet-Ready Smile, According to a Dentist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Meeting new people can be one of the most anxiety-inducing social occasions. The added insecurity of a dull smile, combined with the effects of daily coffees or a love for red wine, can turn a megawatt smile into a closed-lip smize. Lucky for you, the best teeth whitening products can deliver brighter pearly whites.

The teeth whitening industry has moved mountains in recent years with new brightening technology that safely lightens your chompers. Before taking matters into your own hands though, consult with your dentist to ensure safe practices and ensure longevity for your teeth. In the meantime, when strolling through the oral-care aisle, remember these tips from Dr. Brian Harris, DDS/DMD, lead medical advisor for oral care brands Snow and Frost.

First, hone in on your specific oral-care issues, whether that’s accounting for sensitivity, heavy-duty stains or preventative care. Harris stresses the importance of “understanding which products are going to be best for your specific situation.”

Second, look for hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide on the ingredient list. “Hydrogen peroxide releases most of its whitening power within 60 minutes,” explains Harris, “while carbamide peroxide releases about 50 percent of its whitening power in the first two hours and can remain active for up to six additional hours.”

With those pro tips in mind, keep reading below for some of the best teeth whitening products — from toothpastes and kits to plastic-free options — that’ll have you singing Chip Skylark’s catchy 2002 hit, “My Shiny Teeth and Me.”

Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

BEST LED TEETH WHITENING KIT

Nine minutes a day is all you need for white, shiny teeth with Snow’s At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit. The two-step product comes in a five-piece set which includes the LED whitening accelerating technology mouthpiece, three tubes of the teeth whitening serum and an additional extra strength serum. Reviewers see teeth lighten one to three shades after consistent use.

Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit $149 Buy now

Moon Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste

BEST STAIN REMOVAL TOOTHPASTE

Backed by celebrity investors Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr., cool oral care brand Moon boasts rave reviews online and from friends of mine IRL. The company’s fluoride-free stain removal whitening toothpaste is infused with its proprietary Elixir R stain-removal blend (which features ethically sourced mica for polishing and whitening) and has a refreshing lunar peppermint flavor for fresh breath all day.

Moon Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Co. by Colgate’s Later, Stains Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse

BEST TEETH WHITENING FOAM RINSE

Arguably the most unique of the teeth-whitening products, Co. by Colgate’s Later, Stains is a foaming rinse that protects your teeth from day-to-day stains like coffee, wine and food. Used after brushing but before eating, the vegan, gluten-free formula functions as a shield to combat long-lasting damage while focusing on preventative care.

Co. by Colgate’s Later, Stains Foaming Rinse $14 Buy now

Colgate Optic White Overnight Pen

BEST TEETH WHITENING PEN

It can’t get any easier than this. Colgate’s Optic White Overnight Pen is as simple as it sounds. After brushing before bed, paint an even coating across each tooth and hit the hay — Colgate will do the rest. One full use of the pen claims to remove 15 years of set-in stains.

Colgate Optic White Overnight Pen $24.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Rembrandt 1 Week Whitening Kit

BEST TEETH WHITENING STRIPS

If teeth whitening strips are your bread and butter, the speed and affordability of Rembrandt’s 1 Week Whitening Kit is a must-have. Part of Rembrandt’s multi-step approach, the whitening kit removes up to 90 percent of stains in just seven days. Rembrandt uses StayPut technology to solve the age-old problem of loose strips that slide off the teeth. Pair the kit with Rembrandt’s preventative toothpaste for long-term care.

Rembrandt 1 Week Whitening Kit $27.68 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bite Teeth Whitening Gel Kit

BEST PLASTIC-FREE TEETH WHITENER

Bite’s Teeth Whitening Kit is the only plastic-free teeth whitening system on the market. Falling in line with the brand’s zero waste premise, this vegan, gel-based formula features a compostable applicator to brush the serum on each tooth. For $24 (or $20 when you sign up for a subscription), the kit is affordable, sustainable and effective, with reviewers seeing results within just 14 days.