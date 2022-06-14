The Most Stylish Tennis Looks to Wear On or Off the Court, From Cool Kicks to Retro Sets

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
A perfectly socially distanced pandemic sport, tennis is having a bigger moment than ever lately with stars such as Steve Carrell and Dakota Fanning getting into the game. Then there is the popularity of King Richard and its retro looks by costume designer Sharen Davis, adding up to a resurgence of L-O-V-E for tennis style.
The U.S. Open kicks off August 29 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens and tickets (available online at SeatGeek and VividSeats) went on sale June 6. Always a star-studded event, the 2021 tournament drew the likes of Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Rami Malek, Nicholas Braun, Laverne Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden, Anna Wintour and Vera Wang.
With fresh summer additions to Tory Sport, Lacoste and EleVen by Venus Williams, along with the launch of several new capsule lines, there is no better time to score stylish tennis wears. We’ve rounded up the best tennis clothes, shoes and accessories from luxe labels — check out our top picks below.
The Tote
Tory Burch Convertible Stripe Tennis Tote
Brother Vellies Negril Tennis Club Leather Tote
Kate Spade New York Courtside Tennis Large Canvas Tote
The Dress
EleVen by Venus Williams Moon Desert Dress
Oak + Fort Half-Zip Mini Dress
Girlfriend Naomi Workout Dress
The Skirt and Shorts
Lacoste Heritage Short Pleated Drawstring Skirt
Alo Legacy Plaid Varsity Tennis Skirt
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short
Outdoor Voices Sport 4-Inch Skort
The Polo
Sporty & Rich SRC Terry Polo
Year of Ours Gabriella Bra
The Club Top
Recreational Habits Williams Cropped Sweatshirt
Casablanca Paris Silk Tennis Club Shirt
The Sets
Tory Burch Performance Pique Heart Polo & Pleated Tennis Skort Set
Free People FP Movement You Got Served Set
The Hat
Eugenia Kim Ricky Visor
Athleta Ace Ribbed Visor
Dior Dorclub V1U Blue Toile de Jouy Visor
The Shoes
Nike Court React Vapor Women’s Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Asics Solution Speed FF 2 Sneakers
The Extras
Splits59 Wristbands
Dorsey Kate Lab-Grown White Sapphire Tennis Bracelet
Italic 14-Karat Gold Tennis Bracelet
