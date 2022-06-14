The Most Stylish Tennis Looks to Wear On or Off the Court, From Cool Kicks to Retro Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

A perfectly socially distanced pandemic sport, tennis is having a bigger moment than ever lately with stars such as Steve Carrell and Dakota Fanning getting into the game. Then there is the popularity of King Richard and its retro looks by costume designer Sharen Davis, adding up to a resurgence of L-O-V-E for tennis style.

The U.S. Open kicks off August 29 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens and tickets (available online at SeatGeek and VividSeats) went on sale June 6. Always a star-studded event, the 2021 tournament drew the likes of Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Rami Malek, Nicholas Braun, Laverne Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden, Anna Wintour and Vera Wang.

With fresh summer additions to Tory Sport, Lacoste and EleVen by Venus Williams, along with the launch of several new capsule lines, there is no better time to score stylish tennis wears. We’ve rounded up the best tennis clothes, shoes and accessories from luxe labels — check out our top picks below.

The Tote

Tory Burch Convertible Stripe Tennis Tote

Tory Burch Convertible Stripe Tennis Tote $398 Buy now

Brother Vellies Negril Tennis Club Leather Tote

Brother Vellies Negril Tennis Club Leather Tote $796 Buy now

Kate Spade New York Courtside Tennis Large Canvas Tote

Kate Spade New York Courtside Tennis Large Canvas Tote $398 Buy now

The Dress

EleVen by Venus Williams Moon Desert Dress

EleVen by Venus Williams Moon Desert Dress $98 Buy now

Oak + Fort Half-Zip Mini Dress

Oak + Fort Half-Zip Mini Dress $58 Buy now

Girlfriend Naomi Workout Dress

Girlfriend Naomi Workout Dress $88 Buy now

The Skirt and Shorts

Lacoste Heritage Short Pleated Drawstring Skirt

Lacoste Heritage Short Pleated Drawstring Skirt (reg. $160) $96 Buy now

Alo Legacy Plaid Varsity Tennis Skirt

Alo Legacy Plaid Varsity Tennis Skirt $72 Buy now

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short $64 Buy now

Outdoor Voices Sport 4-Inch Skort

Outdoor Voices Sport 4-Inch Skort $68 Buy now

The Polo

Sporty & Rich SRC Terry Polo

Sporty & Rich SRC Terry Polo $135 Buy now

Year of Ours Gabriella Bra

Year of Ours Gabriella Bra $95 Buy now

The Club Top

Recreational Habits Williams Cropped Sweatshirt

Recreational Habits Williams Cropped Sweatshirt $145 Buy now

Casablanca Paris Silk Tennis Club Shirt

Casablanca Paris Silk Tennis Club Shirt (reg. $720) $576 Buy now

The Sets

Tory Burch Performance Pique Heart Polo & Pleated Tennis Skort Set

Tory Burch Performance Pique Heart Polo & Pleated Tennis Skort Set $286 Buy now

Free People FP Movement You Got Served Set

Free People FP Movement You Got Served Set $128 Buy now

The Hat

Eugenia Kim Ricky Visor

Eugenia Kim Ricky Visor $225 Buy now

Athleta Ace Ribbed Visor

Athleta Ace Ribbed Visor $42 Buy now

Dior Dorclub V1U Blue Toile de Jouy Visor

Dior Dorclub V1U Blue Toile de Jouy Visor $650 Buy now

The Shoes

Nike Court React Vapor Women’s Hard Court Tennis Shoes

NikeCourt React Vapor Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes $160 Buy now

Asics Solution Speed FF 2 Sneakers

Asics Solution Speed FF 2 Sneakers $130 Buy now

The Extras

Splits59 Wristbands

Splits59 Wristbands $12 Buy now

Dorsey Kate Lab-Grown White Sapphire Tennis Bracelet

Dorsey Kate Lab-Grown White Sapphire tennis bracelet $250-$280 Buy now

Italic 14-Karat Gold Tennis Bracelet