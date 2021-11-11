The Best Online Meal Delivery Services for a Hassle-Free Thanksgiving Dinner

After more than a year of canceled holiday gatherings, there’s plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. And whether you’re looking forward to that annual family feast where politics are never off the table or your long-awaited Friendsgiving with vaccinated pals, one thing’s for sure: someone is going to be responsible for cooking up that festive spread.

Maybe that someone is you, and maybe the past year of quarantining and contact-free food deliveries have opened your eyes to the conveniences of, well, avoiding the heat of the kitchen. For those seeking a stress-free celebration sans the turkey basting or air frying, we’ve rounded up some of the best online meal delivery services that’ll take care of Thanksgiving dinner for you.

There’s something for every culinary level and diet preference, from pre-prepared meals (including meat-free ones) that just need to popped into the oven, to options for the hands-on chef that thrives on chopping, whisking and baking (but just not the shopping). Even better news? There’s still time to place your order for delivery before Thursday, Nov. 25. Ahead, check out some of the best Thanksgiving meal delivery services to try now.

1. Hello Fresh

Place your order by Nov. 18 to guarantee a classic Thanksgiving spread for up to 10 guests. On the menu is a roast turkey with a garlic herb rub plus five hearty sides (such as roasted delicata squash and shallots, creamy mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce with orange and cinnamon) and a delicious apple ginger crisp; or a mouth-watering peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin dinner with four sides and dessert.

2. Home Bistro

For when your family doesn’t have an Iron Chef alum to cook up a feast, the next best thing is to order a meal created by the culinary competition series’ first female winner, Cat Cora. Celebrity chef-driven online meal delivery service Home Bistro lets you do just that with Cora’s Thanksgiving menu for two to four people. Choose between roasted turkey breast with honey glazed sweet potatoes, wild mushrooms and caramelized turnips; or pomegranate glazed chicken breast with wild rice and chestnut stuffing.

3. Goldbelly

Prefer to eat local — or craving a Thanksgiving banquet from your hometown across the country? Fresh off debuting its new video platform, food e-commerce platform Goldbelly will deliver pre-made dinners and meal kits from your favorite restaurants both near and far. A sampling of offerings includes the $149 All-Madden Turducken from New Orleans’ Gourmet Butcher Block, a chicken pot pie dinner with mac and cheese for $129 by Hollywood-loved chef Wolfgang Puck in L.A., Cajun deep-fried turkey for $109 from Dallas-based Uncle Ray’s, and more.

4. InstaCart

If you’re a hands-on type that prefers to cook up the entire Thanksgiving feast, but can’t bring yourself to deal with the actual grocery shopping, let InstaCart do the aisle-roaming for you. The grocery delivery service makes it a cinch to restock your pantry and fridge — from fresh meats and produce to dairy and packaged goods — from local and national grocery chains and retailers (think Target, Costco, Walmart, Ralphs, Sprouts and more) and chat with your shopper in real-time, should you need substitutions for out-of-stock ingredients or if you forgot to add something to your cart. Delivery fees start at $4 for same-day orders of $35 or more, or you can opt for the annual membership ($99) and forgo the delivery and service fees that quickly add up for frequent InstaCart shoppers.

4. Sun Basket

For the health-minded folks, you can’t go wrong with one of the many options from Sun Basket. Got a table of folks that require gluten- and dairy-free options, or a diabetic guest on a low-carb or Mediterranean diet? The online delivery service uses organic ingredients, seasonal produce and other fresh ingredients in its dishes, which range from turkey-apple patties with beet salad and cucumber salsa to Korean kimchi stew with tofu, shiitake mushrooms and steamed rice (to name a few).

5. Blue Apron

Already a Blue Apron subscriber, or thinking of signing up? The gourmet food kit service will deliver a savory Thanksgiving dinner for up to eight people starting at $9 per serving, complete with a brown butter-roasted turkey, four seasonally-inspired sides (such as brown butter mashed potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts) and an apple crumb pie. For smaller gatherings of two to four people, choose from signature menus that include a roasted half chicken and herb gravy with mashed potatoes and ginger-glazed carrots, seared scallops and walnut-thyme breadcrumbs with butternut squash and Brussels sprouts or a vegetarian meal featuring four-cheese and truffle honey flatbread with mushrooms and kale, among many other options.

6. Purple Carrot

One of the best meal delivery services for vegetarians, Purple Carrot’s Thanksgiving box will deliver a veggie-powered feast for four in time for the gourmand holiday. Available to current Purple Carrot subscribers, the meal kit includes quinoa-stuffed delicata squash with a rustic ciabatta stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, classic gravy, cranberry sauce and pear cranberry crisp for dessert. Note that you’ll need to place your online order by 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 16.

If you’re not yet familiar with the brand, Purple Carrot offers plant-based prepared meals and dinner kits that can be customized by the number of servings and frequency per week. Dinners start at $10 per serving for meal kits and $13 per serving for prepared meals, and you’ll get $20 off your first week.

7. Harry & David

Whether you simply want mouth-watering sides (like brown sugar sweet potatoes or parmesan creamed spinach) or the full shebang with a roasted turkey or spiral-sliced ham, Harry & David has your Thanksgiving table covered. The online gift basket and food delivery service offers full gourmet meals, appetizers, sides and desserts, and you can add wine, that best-selling Moose Munch popcorn and more.

Harry & David Gourmet Thanksgiving Feast , $230. Courtesy of Harry & David

8. Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has meat lovers covered for Thanksgiving, and not just for prime cuts of beef. The gourmet food delivery platform lets you customize your holiday menu for four to eight people, and you can choose from a whole basted turkey with all of the traditional fixings, a fully-cooked prime rib roast or homestyle ham with sides such as cauliflower and broccoli gratin and green beans in butter sauce, among the many, many options.