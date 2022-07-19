The Best Toiletry Bags for Keeping Your Travel Essentials Organized

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer travel is back again. If you’re one of the thousands of people who have booked a trip for this season, you might be a little out of practice when it comes to packing. After all, it may have been a couple of years since you were able to take a lengthy vacation, and remembering how to perfectly “Tetris” your clothes into your carry-on is a whole process. And while organizing each pair of shoes so that they lay flat is certainly an achievement, one packing area that requires a little more finesse is your toiletry bag.

Toiletries — from skincare to your toothbrush — tend to be bulky and oddly shaped, so figuring out how to make sure you have everything you need can be quite a challenge. That’s where the perfect toiletry bag comes in. Whether you’re looking for a compact carryall to throw in your duffle bag or work or school backpack, we’ve rounded up some of the best toiletry bags for women and men to take you from a weekend getaway to a month-long excursion, from makeup-friendly carryalls to eco-friendly dopp kits and more.

Nishel Large Hanging Toiletry Bag

BEST BUDGET

Talk about bang for your buck — this large hanging toiletry bag has almost 3,700 reviews on Amazon averaging at 4.8 stars, so plenty of satisfied customers have vouched for it. It’s a space-efficient toiletry bag that can organize everything you can think of, thanks to its large compartmentalized pockets (each of which are zippered). It has a mix of mesh and clear plastic pockets so you can separate your wet and dry items, and it’s totally leak-proof so you don’t have to worry about exploding facial cleanser getting all over your clothes.

Away The Large Toiletry Bag

BEST SPACE SAVER

Don’t let the name fool you — if you’ve ever owned an Away suitcase, you know how well their compression design works. Even though this nylon case is spacious enough to carry all of your toiletries, it zips up to a super-slim 3.7 inches, perfect for sliding into your laptop bag. It features a clear zippered pocket, a large interior zippered pocket, and two separate open mesh pockets so you can organize your items however you need. The exterior nylon is water-resistant and the interior is coated for easy cleanup.

Goodfellow & Co Olive Diagonal Zip Kit

BEST FOR SHORT TRIPS

The ultimate minimalist dopp kit, this simple design from Target’s in-house brand Goodfellow is both efficient and cost-effective. The unique diagonal zipper allows the case to open up and lay flat so you can easily see all of your toiletries. It’s quite small and is probably best for shorter trips, but if you’re a light packer this might be enough for any of your travels. The distressed vegan leather and brass antique-looking zipper make this piece extra stylish.

Everlane The ReNew Catch-All Case

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY TOILETRY BAG

Good for your suitcase and good for the environment, this dopp kit from Everlane (a brand recently spotted on Katie Holmes and Billie Eilish) is made of 100 percent recycled polyester sourced from discarded plastic bottles, and is dyed with Bluesign-approved colors, which are safer for dyehouse workers and the planet. There are five interior pockets and one exterior pocket to keep your things in place. The top corners can be snapped down to make the bag more compact, or can be rolled down to set up a makeshift vanity tray while you’re on the go. The polyester makes it super durable so you can bring it with you on all your adventures for years to come.

Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case

BEST CLEAR TOILETRY BAG

Nothing is worse than losing a product at the bottom of your toiletry bag. That’s not a problem with this clear case from Calpak (a favorite of celebrity hairstylist and collaborator Jen Atkin). It’s ultra-spacious with two wide zippered compartments and a smaller mesh zippered pocket that can be used for your toothbrush or contact lenses. Its flat design allows you to squeeze it into your duffel bag with ease, and you can use one of the top handles as a hanger to display your toiletries when you unpack at your destination. It comes in four core colorways (as well as some limited-edition hues every so often), so you’re sure to find one that matches your travel aesthetic.

Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set

BEST SPLURGE

Chic and effortless, this set of toiletry pouches from Cuyana (spotted on Jessica Alba and Meghan Markle) is a splurge that’s worth every penny. The cases are made of soft pebbled leather and feature sophisticated gold hardware that will look beautiful displayed on your hotel’s vanity. The larger size is seven inches tall and 12 inches wide, making it perfect for housing all of your travel-sized hair and shower products. The smaller pouch is discreet enough to fit in your purse so you can have a few key essentials with you while in-flight.

Leatherology XL Train Case

BEST EXTRA-LARGE TOILETRY BAG

If you’re planning on checking your suitcase and want to be able to bring your full-sized containers of hair product, Leatherology’s XL train case is the toiletry bag for you. The interior sides are lined with pockets for you to keep everything in place, and it comes with removable dividers so you can organize your products as needed. The top even has a zippered pocket so you can easily store all of your frequently-used items. This piece also makes a beautiful gift, thanks to its many personalization options, from debossing to intricate trapunto (quilting). Take your pick of gorgeous Italian leather shades, and maybe pick up a matching strap for easy carrying.

Béis The Cosmetic Case

BEST FOR LONG TRIPS

Béis’ cosmetic case is the perfect toiletry bag if you just want to throw everything into one big kit and not worry about separating it. While it’s primarily made for makeup (it comes complete with a mirror and separate covered compartment for storing your brushes), it’s large enough to hold your complete set of toiletries as well — especially if you tend to pack lightly on the cosmetics. What’s great is that the entire kit is all-inclusive. You don’t have to worry about packing a separate mirror or finding a spare pouch for your brushes or other tools like a jade roller or gua sha; you can fit it all into one case.

Briggs & Riley Expandable Essentials Kit

BEST LIFETIME WARRANTY

The go-to luggage brand of Marisa Tomei, Briggs & Riley’s roomy Expandable Essentials Kit has a PVC-lined main compartment that adds 1.5 inches of depth so you can stash full-sized toiletries and other belongings. The contrasting interior lining makes it easy to find your stuff, and the bag is backed by the company’s no-questions-asked warranty that covers repairs during the product’s lifetime.

Glossier The Beauty Bag

BEST FOR MAKEUP

If you like to separate your toiletries from your makeup, Glossier’s Beauty Bag is one of the best toiletry kits for staying organized. Its slim design is less bulky than other makeup organizers and it features plenty of pockets so you can separate your eye products from your face ones. The interior pouch is removable for easy on-the-go access (and cleanup, in case of spills). The signature Glossier millennial pink will definitely be a statement maker amongst all of your travel accessories.

Bellroy Toiletry Bag

For those who like to stay hyper-organized, Bellroy’s toiletry bag is made from water-resistant fabric spun from recycled plastic water bottles and features internal mesh pockets for keeping your grooming essentials and skincare perfectly organized. The water-resistant lining makes for easy cleaning, and the flexible design makes it fit seamlessly into your carryall. It’s also backed by a three-year warranty.