Your Next Trip Just Got an Upgrade, Thanks to These Soon-to-End Prime Day Deals on Travel Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
If you want your next trip to go off without a hitch, you’ll want to shop these Prime Day deals on travel accessories before they disappear at midnight.
Maybe it’s time to upgrade the beat-up suitcase that’s missing a wheel. Or maybe you’ve found yourself on the other end of a long-haul flight with a dead phone and want to avoid that situation the next time you fly. Perhaps you’re simply tired of shelling out for new wired headphones every time you’re on the plane, and need a solution that connects your AirPods to the in-flight entertainment systems. Maybe you’re determined to keep your skin glowy and moisturized in spite of the dry airplane atmosphere. Or maybe you just need some new packing cubes that won’t fall apart after one use. Whatever brought you here, welcome!
We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on luggage, tech accessories and travel-friendly beauty buys. Stock up before your next adventure so that you start vacation with a fully charged phone, dewy skin, perfect hair and a chic piece of luggage.
In addition to these travel accessories, we’ve also rounded up Prime Day deals on beauty products, fashion, teeth whitening strips and everything else you’ll want to shop before the deals end at midnight. Check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.
Best Prime Day Luggage Deals: $100 off Samsonite and BEOW Luggage Sets
- BEOW 4-Piece Luggage Set (16/20/24/28 inches) ($169, down from $269)
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller, 21-Inch Carry-On ($80, down from $120)
- Traveler’s Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage, 22-Inch Carry-On ($66, down from $110)
- Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 22-Inch Carry-On ($123, down from $169)
- Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, 20-Inch Carry-On ($54, down from $120)
- U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Luggage, 30-Inch Checked ($80, down from $100)
- Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage, 20-Inch Carry-On ($113, down from $190)
- Amazon Basics Oxford Expandable Spinner Luggage – 30.1 Inch Checked ($99, down from $117)
- ETRONIK Rolling Duffle Bag with Wheels, 21-Inch ($60, down from $100)
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, 20-Inch ($90, down from $160)
- Rockland Fashion Softside 2-Piece Luggage Set ($40, down from $95)
Best Prime Day Deals on Travel Accessories: Up to 50% off Travel Pillows, Sleep Masks, Organizers and More
- TALLGO Memory Foam Neck Pillow ($13, down from $25)
- BAGSMART Toiletry Bag With Hanging Hook ($22, down from $32)
- SPECIAL MADE Collapsible Water Bottle ($9, down from $12)
- Betife Travel Pill Organizer ($14, down from $32)
- MZOO Sleep Eye Mask ($17, down from $30)
- Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer ($13, down from $25)
- Amazon Basics Small Packing Travel Organizer Cubes ($19, down from $23)
- Loop Quiet Ear Plugs ($17, down from $25)
Best Prime Day Deals on Travel Tech: Up to $100 Off Noise Cancelling Headphones and 30% Off Portable Chargers
- Baseus Laptop Power Bank ($80, down from $130)
- FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch ($10, down from $16)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($229, down from $329)
- MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder ($10, down from $18)
- MEE Audio Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter ($37, down from $50)
- iWalk Small Portable Power Bank ($21, down from $30)
- LWZCAM Wired Earbuds, 5 Pack ($11, down from $19)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker and Item Locator ($18, down from $25)
- NEWVANGA International Travel Adapter ($20, down from $12)
Best Prime Day Deals on Travel Beauty Buys: 40% Off Hydrating Eye Patches and Makeup Organizers
- FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder ($12, down from $20)
- Beveetio Travel Bottles ($14, down from $19)
- TULA Skin Care 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream (Travel-Size) ($19, down from $26)
- Clean Skin Club Clean Face Towels ($14, down from $18)
- Aquaphor Lip Repair Multipack ($13, down from $18)
- GOLF Perfume Travel Atomizer ($4, down from $6)
- LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops ($14, down from $20)
- Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set ($11, down from $16)
- Edoneery Satin Bonnet ($8, down from $12)
