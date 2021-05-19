The Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters, Hikers and Other Adventurers

This year’s summer travel season will likely be one for the books, as more Americans are taking advantage of their fully vaccinated status and embarking on long-awaited vacations. Additionally, the European Union just announced it is relaxing travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors.

And with graduation and Father’s Day coming up, it’s a good idea to treat adventure-ready grads, dads, and others to gifts that’ll help them make the most out of their upcoming travels.

Whether you’re shopping for a chic globetrotter, a regular road tripper, or a stylish staycationer, we’ve rounded up the best travel gifts for every type of traveler. Check out our top picks below, from an outdoors-friendly essentials kit from star-faved brand Away (Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba are fans) to red-eye-ready essentials for frequent fliers from Calpak (which has previously teamed with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin) and more.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Cadence Build Your 6 Bundle

These hexagonal capsules by Cadence will help your giftee save space while keeping their skincare, jewelry, medication, and more all in one place. The tops, sides, and labels are magnetic, so the pieces snap together into a honeycomb design, and the wide mouth makes it easy to add your favorite apothecary products (while ditching the travel-sized bottles). The labels are removable and customizable, and the containers are made from a blend of recycled plastic pulled from beaches and reused scrap plastic.

Cadence $70 Buy now

2. Mono Carry-On Pro Plus

Your favorite frequent flyer would no doubt appreciate a luxe upgrade to their worn-out luggage — and Mono’s Carry-On Pro Plus is a worthy replacement. The Canada-based brand is known for its best-selling aerospace-grade polycarbonate suitcases made with high-performance materials from Japan and Germany, and this expanded version of its “unbreakable” design features a front compartment with mesh zippered organizers and space for a 15-inch laptop. It’s finished with vegan leather accents, smooth and silent 360-degree wheels, a built-in compression pad, and a four-position telescoping handle.

Recipients looking to offset their trip’s carbon footprint will also be happy to know that their gift can help achieve that goal. The direct-to-consumer travel accessories company recently added Climate Neutral certification to their sustainability status, and Monos is also a member of 1% of the Planet.

Mono Carry-On Pro Plus $295 Buy now

3. Zero Halliburton Packing System Trio

For the hyper-organized wander, Zero Halliburton’s structured nylon packing cubes help contain clothing and essentials without adding extra weight. This three-piece modular set includes a large case with a leather handle and medium and small cases with grosgrain carrying handles. Each zippered cube is made of breathable mesh, and the set comes in a sleek gift-ready box.

Zero Halliburton Packing System Trio $165 Buy now

4. Anker PowerCore 20000 mAh USB Portable Charger

Unless your recipient is planning to travel off the grid, one of the best travel gifts you can give is a portable charger. This power bank by Anker has a 20,000mAh cell capacity, so it’s capable of providing about four to five charges for a smartphone and about two charges for a small tablet. It’s equipped with a fast-charging 20-watt USB port and a standard-charge 18-watt USB port, and includes two cables (USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to USB-C) and a travel pouch.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD Portable Charger, 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 20W Power Delivery, Compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro / 12 Pro Max / 8 / X/XR, Samsung, iPad Pro 2018, and More $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. 50 States Traveled Journal

Stateside explorers can keep track of their favorite meals, locales, and memories across America with this “50 States Traveled” Journal. Handmade in Colorado, this book includes two pages of fun prompts for commemorating visits to every state, such as “Who did you go with?”, “Did anything unexpected happen?” and more.

50 States Traveled Journal $30 Buy now

6. Vanelc UV Light Sanitizer Wand

Gone are the days when plane passengers raise an eyebrow at the seatmate who promptly wipes down surfaces and armrests with hand sanitizer. Used for cleaning hair salons, film sets, hotels, and movie theaters, UV light sanitizers have been proven by the FDA to be effective at disinfecting germs, so they’re great gifts for germ-aware travelers who want to be extra cautious with their cleanliness. This UV-C light wand can kill 99.99% of viruses and bacteria in about eight seconds.

VANELC UV Light Sanitizer Wand, Portable UVC Travel Wand Ultraviolet Disinfection lamp Without Chemicals for Hotel Household Wardrobe Toilet Car Pet Area, Germ Killing Function $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Béis Weekend Travel Tote

Founded by Dollface actress Shay Mitchell, cool travel accessories brand Béis is beloved for its stylish and thoughtfully designed pieces, including this weekend travel tote. Your day trip-loving giftee will appreciate this extra-large bag’s water-resistant canvas, wide zip-around closure, interior and exterior zippered pockets, a bottom shoe compartment, and padded tech sleeve. Recipients can use the over-the-shoulder strap or opt for the removable cross-body strap.

Béis Weekend Travel Tote $98 Buy now

7. Calpak Neck Pillow and Eye Mask Set

For the red-eye regular or anyone else with a long trip ahead, Calpak’s neck pillow and eye mask set will help them get comfier shut-eye. The smooth, hypoallergenic silk won’t leave creases on the skin, and the pillow cover is removable and washable. The set comes with a clear carrying bag and it’s also available in navy. Oprah is among fans of the brand, which also has collaborations with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and star-faved home organization pros The Home Edit on luggage and travel accessories.

Calpak Neck Pillow and Eye Set $95 Buy now

8. Clear One-Year Membership

Give your well-traveled loved one the gift of hassle-free, touchless flight check-ins via a one-year membership to Clear, a speedy airport identification service that’s certified by the Department of Homeland Security. The company’s dedicated members-only lane lets people skip the general line, and secure stations use biometric data instead of traditional paper documents to identify users. Recipients will need to provide a valid government-issued ID when they register, and Clear says that vaccination verifications are coming to its service soon.

Clear has locations at Delta and United Airlines terminals in over 50 international airports and venues across the U.S., including in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more.

Clear One-Year Membership $179 Buy now

9. Away Adventure Set

Meghan Markle, Mandy Moore, and Jessica Alba are just a handful of stars who’ve been spotted jet-setting with Away’s sleek luggage, and the direct-to-consumer travel brand offers plenty of giftable accessories for the voyagers in your life. For the outdoors-y types, this exclusive kit includes all of the essentials for al fresco adventures, including Alder New York Everyday Face Serum, a cool enamel pin by Asilda, Kinfield Waterbalm moisturizer, and Salt & Stone’s SPF 30 sunscreen stick, lip balm, and facial wipes. Everything comes packed in Away’s Mini polycarbonate shell case, which has an interior mesh pocket, elastic strap, and a D-ring for clipping on a keychain or carabiner.

Away Adventure Set $75 Buy now

10. United by Blue The Meal Kit

Eco-conscious campers will appreciate United by Blue’s reusable plastic-free dining set for two, which comes in a water-resistant recycled polyester carrying case and includes two stainless steel bowls, two eight-ounce stainless steel tumblers, and two stainless steel sporks. The case also has outer pockets and an aluminum carabiner clip, so your favorite on-the-go giftee can easily stash away small items and attach the kit to their backpack.

United by Blue The Meal Kit $38 Buy now

11. White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

A luxe cashmere scarf is a vacation-ready staple that your giftee might not splurge on for themselves, making it the perfect travel gift. Jet-setting stars like Angelina Jolie, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Garner are among those who have worn White + Warren’s best-selling oversized wrap, which can transform into a warm blanket on chilly days and cold flights. This unisex accessory is made of seven-gauge, two-play cashmere and measures 81 inches by 36 inches. It’s available in an array of colors and in a smaller size.