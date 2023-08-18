The Best Travel Hacks From Flight Attendants and Hollywood’s Fashion Insiders, From Under-$200 Luggage to Wardrobe Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Travel Week! Hollywood stars and insiders log millions of miles for filming, festivals and wherever else the red carpet takes them, so why not look to these frequent flyers for travel inspiration? With summer destinations still beckoning (and plenty of time to plan for fall trips), this week we’re highlighting insider-approved essentials, style and travel tips, deals and more. Allons-y!

An ounce of preparation is worth a pound in cure — and the ages-old advice holds true when traveling by plane, car or even boat. As part of THR Shopping’s first-ever Travel Week, we turned to experts who log mileage for a living to share their top travel hacks.

Los Angeles-based JSX flight attendant Roshonda Payne shares her go-to hard shell luggage that’s under $200 and the skincare she always keeps in her bag, among many other tips. Pretty Little Liars actor Huw Collins and his wife, designer Molly Shaheen (who co-founded the hotel retail chain and travel-inspired clothing line Wheat), reveal how staying organized and prepared helps them make the most out of every trip.

“The airport is often the most stressful part of travel and doing as much as you can to mitigate the stress goes a long way,” Collins tells The Hollywood Reporter. “This is not the sexy adventurous option, but one of the best pieces of advice I’d have is to plan ahead a bit and familiarize yourself with where you’re going. Although it can be an enticing dalliance to approach travels with an air of spontaneity (‘let’s just stumble into the best-looking place’), in most senses I’ve found that it actually gives one much more freedom to structure the trip with a solid itinerary beforehand — just for an outlined sense of direction. This way, you’ll have some structure to explore within, but you’re not fishing in the dark.

You don’t want to make it so tight that it sucks the fun out of things, but a healthy mix of things you’re excited to see and experience ahead of time combined with the holes in the wall as you go is the best combo. Along with this bit of planning, familiarizing yourself with your destination is key, especially if it’s somewhere further afield.”

Collins also shares a creative way to ensure you never forget valuables. “When storing your items in your hotel room safe, I got a great tip from someone to always leave one single shoe in there as well. That way, you’ll be sure not to leave without your shoe, along the rest of your valuables,” he says.

Luxury fashion designer Marie France Van Damme — whose silver swimsuit was recently sported by Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour — reveals how day-to-night dressing saved her wardrobe when her luggage was lost.

Fashion designer Marie France Van Damme at La Mamounia in Marrakesh, Morocco Courtesy of Subject

“Once my suitcase did not arrive at my destination,” recalls Hong Kong-based Van Damme, who opened her first boutique in 2017 at Peninsula Beverly Hills and has stores in other hotels around the globe in Marrakesh, Miami and beyond. “I was wearing my jersey pants and silk modal T-shirt and cardigan [from my MFVD travel capsule collection] on the plane, went for dinner and added a few jewels that I keep in my hand luggage. I was wearing the perfect look to transition from day to night. I washed them all by hand that night and wore them the next day for my morning meeting. I could have worn them over and over for days!”

Versatility, comfort and sophistication are also top of mind for Shaheen. “If you’re traveling on a longer flight or a red eye, always be sure to have comfortable clothing to change into on the plane, or to wear throughout the journey. We designed the Wheat collection for this very purpose: comfortable and chic is the goal but with an element of adaptability. We curate monogram sets so you can leave cold weather in a super-soft sweatshirt and sweatpants, and then arrive in the same fabrication but now in shorts and a T-shirt, staying within the same color palate and look. Our pieces are machine washable and just the easiest thing to get around the world in.”

Fine jeweler Martin Katz — who creates decadent gems for Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Mindy Kaling, Sterling K. Brown and Sharon Stone, among others — reveals how he and his wife, Kelly Fisher Katz, combat jet lag during trips to and from New York and Italy.

“My wife Kelly and I enjoy indulging in spa and massage treatments after a long flight to refresh and reset on local time,” says Martin Katz. “We find it’s a great assistance with jet lag. We stop at the Lotte New York Place for a couple of nights where we stay in the Jewel Suite that I designed for the hotel.”

Below, keep reading for our fashionable frequent flyers’ top tips and travel must-haves, from the under-$30 essential that should go in every checked bag to TSA-friendly beauty and more.

The Best Packing Must-Haves, from Suitcases to Chargers

Calpak Ambeur Carry-On Luggage

“This is one of my favorite suitcases for travel because it’s lightweight and expandable,” says Payne. “It’s hard-sided so it protects your items better and it comes with a built-in lock.”

Calpak

Calpak Ambeur Carry-On Luggage $195 Buy now

Apple AirTags “When traveling, we always place an Apple GPS tag into all of our luggage and handbags. I watch to see if all of our bags are loaded on the airplane,” says Katz. “I once had to prove to the airline that one of our bags was not actually loaded on the plane, by showing the airline the GPS tracking device and the bag’s location. It really works!” Shaheen agrees: “An AirTag into your checked luggage can save you all types of time and hassle if you happen to be separated from your things.” Courtesy of Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack $88.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes “I don’t know if I can travel without packing cubes because they free up so much space in my suitcase and keep me organized. Bagsmart’s six-piece set is lightweight and the double zipper design allows you to compress your items for even more room,” says Payne. Amazon Bagsmart 6-Pk. Compression Packing Cubes $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

iWalk Mini Portable Charger

Payne says she never departs without a portable charger. “This is a game changer because it’s the size of a single lipstick and has a built-in cable. It’s not heavy like most portable chargers and comes in a variety of colors.”

Adds Shaheen, “Always have your phone charger handy and not packed away in your checked luggage. All too often you’ll use your phone on the flight, then it runs out of charge by the time you arrive when you will actually need it to navigate an unfamiliar place.”

Amazon

iWALK Mini Portable Charger $25.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Luuttle Collapsible Water Bottle

“A great way to stay hydrated on-the-go and save a little money is with a reusable and collapsible water bottle,” notes Payne. “I always carry one with me and since most airports have bottle filling stations, I can refill my bottle and not pay extra for water at a gift shop. I like this water bottle because although it expands to a 20-ounce size bottle, it collapses to the size of a donut — it’s efficient and saves space.”

Amazon

Luuttle 20oz Collapsible Doughnut Style Water Bottle $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Expert-Approved Beauty Essentials for Traveling

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti Aging Face Cream

“I always have a lip gloss and big sunglasses in my handbag. After a 14-hour flight (Hong Kong to Los Angeles — which I will take this weekend), those are my most essential travel companions when I get off the plane as well as a face moisturizer. I buy small little jars and fill them up with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti Aging Face Cream and Body Cream. I also carry this collagen oil that I put on my face and body during the flight (remember, never carry over 100 ml containers.)”

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti Aging Face Cream $360 Buy now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 “If I was to recommend one skincare item everyone should have when traveling, that would be sunscreen,” Payne says. “When we are on the airplane, we are surrounded by windows and are 30,000 feet closer to the sun. Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen is SPF 40, leaves no white cast or residue, is water resistant and although it is a little pricey, it can also take the place of a primer.” Sephora Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen $38 Buy now

Augustinus Bader Starter Kit “We are always on the road so at this point I have made a complete go kit of all of my toiletry essentials, and I always bring them on the plane with me just in case of lost luggage,” says Wheat co-founder Molly Shaheen. “Essentials always include Augustinus Bader — it’s the best skin-care ever and it keeps my skin fresh and healthy on the flight and in the climate changes.” Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader Starter Kit $205 Buy now

What to Wear for Traveling

Don’t forget blazers and trousers. “I like to take a few trousers that can work in the day and night with several colored shirt options,” says Katz. “A blue tone blazer that is complementary with about anything that I have packed is a must, to refine the look.”

Save room for denim. “No matter what I am going I always bring my favorite pair of denim — even to a tropical climate. you just never know when you might need the right denim,” says Shaheen.

Focus on statement jewelry and bags. “Fold once and lay everything flat. Since I only wear garments from my collection and each piece is so lightweight and takes no space, I can actually fit over 50 pieces in a suitcase,” explains Van Damme. “But the idea is not to travel with 50 pieces of clothing — I packed things that I can wear from day to night, as I usually don’t have time to change for dinner so I’m all about accessories. I pack a few great necklaces and bracelets and one or two statement clutches.”

Wheat Atlanta Wrap Wheat Wheat Atlanta Wrap $148 Buy now

Frame Jet Set Wide-Leg Pull-On Jeans Nordstrom Frame Jet Set Wide-Leg Pull-On Jeans (reg. $228) $198 Buy now

Marie France Van Damme Silk Cotton Polo Dress Marie France Van Damme Marie France Van Damme Silk Cotton Polo Dress $890 Buy now

More of the Best Travel Tips from Experts

Expand storage by packing bags within bags. “I also travel with a bag in a bag in a bag. I carry three bags on the plane — my big Celine Cabas bag, my 35 Birkin that fits in my Cabas and my 28 that fits in my 35,” says Van Damme.

Learn the language. “One great piece of advice is to always try and learn some of the basics of the destination language, this will not only stoke excitement and anticipation ahead of your travels, but will also provide you with a greater sense of connection once you’re on the ground – even if you get it wrong most people appreciate you trying to ingratiate yourself with their heritage and history,” says Collins.

Stash lots of snacks. “Have snacks in your hand luggage! You never know if you’ll like the plane food provided, and the last thing you want is to be running on empty before you arrive,” recommends Wheat co-founder Shaheen.

Get TSA Precheck. “Within the realm of actually getting to your destination, this sounds so obvious but here goes: I highly recommend getting TSA PreCheck, and/or Global Entry if you’ll be traveling internationally to the U.S. Having either of these makes your time spent in the airport so much more efficient and relaxed, it’s an amazing way to sweep through a crowded airport with ease — it’s really worth the effort to get it,” Collins recommends.

Know your plane. “I also love to know which plane I’m going to be on (it can make a huge difference), and strive to be as comfortable as possible on them,” says Collins. “If you’re like me, I suggest researching the type of plane you’ll be traveling on then using something like Seat Guru or a similar platform to inform yourself on seat selection, hopefully providing yourself with the best-case scenario in terms of comfort. And if you travel frequently, it’s probably prudent to try and commit to one or two airlines so that you can work toward earning status with the airline, as well as utilizing their airport lounges and the other benefits that come along with frequent flyer membership.”

Put a bow on it. “Put a big pink bow on your suitcase!” suggests Van Damme. “Nowadays everyone has the same black suitcase and more than once do you see someone taking your suitcase and walking off.”

Shaheen echos the suggestion for fashionable luggage flair. “It’s very helpful to tie a ribbon or to add some sort of identifying piece to your luggage so that upon arrival, you can quickly find your bag with the knowledge that it will not be mishandled by anyone else.”

Plan, plan, plan ahead. “It’s always best to have a plan in place for travel from the airport to wherever you will be going first. It’s never fun to be on the ground in a largely unknown place, wondering if you will be able to get a reliable ride to your first stop,” says Collins. “Put a plan for that in place ahead of time, and research typical prices of the transportation you are planning on taking so that you are not left in a potentially uncomfortable position of figuring it out on the spot. If you haven’t already done that, then agree on a price before you leave, if you take a local taxi.”

Get your cash sorted. “Always change money before you arrive rather than once you’re there, and be sure to have some cash on hand. Foreign cards can decline overseas and you may need some flexibility to get around,” notes Shaheen.

Carpe diem. “Explore your new surroundings as much as you can as soon as you arrive, and explore with more than just your eyes. I make a point of getting up first thing in the morning on the first day we get anywhere and going for a run or a walk (Molly doesn’t love this habit so much…) This has proven to be such a great way to feel the lay of the land, and you immediately get more comfortable, discovering a local coffee shop or restaurant that will become your go-to for the trip, and it means you’ll be seeing the place along with locals rather than your first experience being in amongst a lot of other visitors!”