The Best Travel Jewelry Organizers and Cases for Earrings, Necklaces, Watches and More

After years of improper travel care left my favorite jewelry tarnished and scratched, I finally invested in a travel jewelry organizer over last year’s winter holidays. By “invest,” I mean I spent about $12 on Amazon to get a six by four-inch faux-leather case with a snap closure with a surprising amount of space for my favorite necklaces, rings and earrings.

It was one of those things I had been meaning to buy for years. Once I added a small jewelry case to my arsenal of travel organizers, I wondered why I hadn’t done it sooner. Now my great grandma’s opal ring and my cheap ASOS hoop earrings had a more dignified vessel to keep them safe and clean while on the go, extending the wear time between cleaning for both fine and costume jewelry.

There are two basic things to consider when shopping for a travel jewelry organizer. First, determine the size of jewelry case that’s right for your needs. Are you looking to pack different styles for a week of vacation, or do you need to transport a few valuable items that you’d rather not wear while traveling?

This brings me to the second essential consideration when making your pick. Travel jewelry organizers range in options from catch-all storage to more specifically designed compartments. Think about what kinds of pieces you’re likely to travel with to be sure your jewelry case works for your needs. If you mostly pack necklaces, a jewelry roll may be all you need. But if you want to safely store watches, you’ll want to shop for an organizer with designated space for bulkier pieces.

We have 10 stellar suggestions to get you started, ranging from inexpensive Amazon finds to premium leather cases by designer brands. Below, keep reading for the best travel jewelry organizers for your next stylish adventure.

1. Feiscon Small Jewelry Travel Case

This compact jewelry organizer is small but mighty. At just six inches by four inches, its clever design can carry six necklaces, 10 pairs of earrings and 12 rings, and features a flexible storage area suited for bracelets, hair accessories, chunky earrings, and more.

Amazon

Feiscon Small Jewelry Travel Case $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Mele & Co. Shiloh Travel Jewelry Case

The Shiloh case from Mele & Co. is a great earring travel case (with plenty of room for other jewelry, too). The sueded interior has plenty of storage for stud, hoop and drop earrings, plus versatile jewelry straps and a ring roll.

Urban Outfitters

Mele & Co. Shiloh Travel Jewelry Case $65 Buy now

3. Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer If you’re on the hunt for a travel jewelry organizer with zippered pockets, consider this Amazon bestseller with nearly 10,000 five-star ratings. It’s available in two sizes, small and medium, with nine color and print options to choose from. Amazon Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Cuyana Leather Travel Jewelry Case This compact jewelry case by Cuyana (which makes a great personalized gift for Valentine’s Day and other celebrations) is made with Italian pebbled leather and lined in luxurious suede to keep your favorite pieces safe in style. Plus you can get up to eight letters monogrammed on the top flap. Cuyana Cuyana Leather Travel Jewelry Case $98 Buy now

5. Mejuri Travel Case

Petite yet practical, this small travel case from jewelry brand Mejuri offers four necklace hooks, six holes for earrings, and a ring holder. Available in warm beige or classic black, the leather travel organizer can be monogrammed with up to three letters.

Mejuri

Mejuri Travel Case $78 Buy now

6. Mark & Graham Travel Jewelry Wallet

Mark and Graham offer tons of travel jewelry case options, but we like this smart wallet design for its slim profile, perfect for everyday use or short trips or keeping your stuff on your person and not checking a bag. There’s space for earrings, rings, necklaces and more plus a zipper pouch for bracelets, and can be monogrammed.

Mark & Graham

Mark and Graham Travel Jewelry Wallet $79 Buy now

7. Paravel Jewelry Case Carbon-neutral travel accessories label Paravel’s jewelry case has a large drawstring closure compartment with six pockets, plus dedicated holders for earrings and rings. It’s made of the brand’s Ecocraft Canvas(spun from eight upcycled plastic bottles) and recycled vegan leather. Paravel Paravel Jewelry Case $135 Buy now

8. Calpak Jewelry Case Keep your necklaces untangled and stow away all of your ear party essentials with Calpak’s faux leather jewelry case. It comes with a 28-hole earring card, four snap tabs and a large drawstring pocket with six individual compartments. Calpak Calpak Jewelry Case $98 Buy now

9. Béis The Hanging Jewelry Case This chic hanging jewelry case from Béis boasts eight clear zippered compartments and three tangle-free snap holders for bracelets and necklaces. It’s lined with microfiber to keep fine jewelry safe, and it folds conveniently for traveling. Béis The Hanging Jewelry Case $48 Buy now