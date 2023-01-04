The Best Women’s Trench Coats to Wear All Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As proven by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for more than a decade, trench coats are a genius shortcut to style. Whether you’re heading to a party or the airport or the grocery store, top your look with a trench and you look instantly put together — even if you’re secretly wearing pajamas underneath. (We won’t tell anyone.)

Lucky for all of us, we’re living in a time where there are endless trench coat options to choose from, including the exact styles worn by your favorite stars. That’s right: we’ve identified some of the best women’s trench coats that you can add to your Hollywood-inspired winter wardrobe today — from Megan Fox‘s ultra-cool choice to Hailey Bieber‘s namesake style.

1. Asos Design Oversize Trench Coat

This hooded coat from ASOS is loose, easy and effortlessly cool. Throw it on top of your everyday errands look for an instant style boost. The best part? It’s machine washable, so wear it whenever and wherever to your heart’s content.

2. Reformation Kensington Belted Trench Coat

Reformation’s eco-conscious silhouettes have been seen on everyone from Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift. This chic trench comes in a beautiful brown shade and is made of Tencel Lyocell-twill, which means it’s wrinkle-resistant. We can see this coat paired with a variety of occasions, from your office holiday party to your post-workout coffee run.

3. Bardot Vegan Leather Trench Coat

Bardot’s bestselling coat perfectly grazes the body to offer a lengthening silhouette. Additional style standouts include a detachable waist tie, side slant pockets and buttoned tab cuffs.

4. London Fog Women’s Single-Breasted Long Trench Coat

London Fog is known for its trenches, and this one is a steal for less than $100. She’s water resistant, machine washable, comes with a removable hood and is available in both classic khaki and black. Done and done.

5. Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Trench Coat

For an effortless utilitarian look, go with Lauren Ralph Lauren’s belted trench coat, which boasts a double-breasted silhouette finished with a pointed collar, epaulets and a removable belt. It also comes in black.

6. The Drop Noa Trench Coat

Available in four neutral colors, Amazon-owned brand The Drop’s Noa trench coat hits just below the knee and has a loose fit for comfort.

7. Nobis Ivy Tailored Trench Coat

Blake Lively and Kate Hudson are just a few stars who’ve been spotted in Nobis, the Canadian outerwear brand that counts multi-hyphenate actor Simu Liu as a brand ambassador. This luxe tailored trench coat is the perfect mix of form and function: It’s water- and windproof while still being breathable and warm (thanks to the seam-sealed design and lightweight down lining), and the stylish silhouette makes it perfect for casual and buttoned-up occasions.

8. Everlane The Long Mac Coat Available in stone and toasted coconut, Everlane's long Mac coat is a modern take on the classic Mackintosh silhouette. The water-resistant finish and lightweight lining make it a go-to during the rainy season, and it's also a great transitional layer with its oversized fit.

9. Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Trench Coat Swedish style star Elsa Hosk's namesake brand Helsa is swiftly making a name for itself amongst influencers for offering ultra-cool outerwear that make any outfit instantly photo-worthy. This faux leather favorite comes in an elegant tan hue and features an exaggerated lapel, flap pockets and buttoned cuff tabs.

10. Burberry Kensington Belted Double-Breasted Logo Coat

Another brand known for its trenches is Burberry, and the brand’s Kensington double-breasted logo coat is a contemporary take on a classic. Model Irina Shayk has been seen in this highly-structured piece, which features a leather-trimmed buckle belt, shoulder epaulets, belted cuffs and a storm shield.

11. Wardrobe NYC HB Coat

This year, Hailey Bieber collaborated with cult-favorite brand Wardrobe NYC 10 fall-ready wardrobe essentials. One of the pieces that stole the show was the aptly-named HB coat, as seen on Hailey from coast to coast. Details that make this 100% wool coat a must-have include its oversized silhouette, padded shoulders, notched lapels and extra-long sleeves.

12. Acne Studios Double-breasted Leather Trench Coat

The priciest coat on our list comes from Acne Studios, which stole the heart of Megan Fox (and/or her stylist). Fox was spotted sporting this leather trench in Los Angeles, pairing it with a corset and silky slacks. Every thoughtful detail in this coat makes it special, from its off-white hue to its front slit and open sleeves to its multiple buckle moments.

