The Best TV Stands and Media Consoles Every Type of Home Theater Setup and Decor Style

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
You’ve got your big screen, a cozy couch and a superb stereo setup — but your home theater can feel incomplete without a good TV stand for stowing away your essentials. (Or maybe you’re more of a wall-mounted TV viewer.)
Whether you’ve got a modest flat screen or a big game-ready behemoth, your television will likely need to rest on, or above, something, and there are numerous options out there to make that happen. From Scandinavian-inspired designs to sleek, modern pieces and even one that comes with a built-in electric fireplace, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV stands and media consoles for 55- to 80-inch screens.
Related Stories
Ahead, see 12 of our favorite options for a range of interior design styles.
1. Tangkula Farmhouse TV Stand
MOST VERSATILE TV STAND
- Maximum TV size Up to 65 inches
- Weight capacity 250 pounds
- Dimensions 16 x 58 x 24 inches
Tangkula’s farmhouse TV stand is another model that works great for traditional or bohemian-leaning spaces. The open shelving is perfect for displaying your coffee table books and memorabilia, while the solid wood design fits seamlessly in most decor styles. It can hold 250 pounds, so a sizable screen, as well as any other items on top of the stand, is no problem. Finally, four holes in the back make it easy to feed electronics cables through to your outlet.
2. Furinno Jaya TV Stand
BEST TV STAND FOR SMALL SPACES AND SCREENS
- Maximum TV size Up to 46 inches
- Weight capacity 250 pounds
- Dimensions 15.55 x 42 x 22.75 inches
This under-$50 TV stand from Amazon proves you don’t have to splurge on a sturdy and stylish entertainment center, especially for smaller screen sizes. Boasting five stars from 76 percent of reviewers, this affordable media console is ideal for TVs up to 46 inches and is available in four colors and with matching furniture (such as an end table or drawer set, depending on availability).
3. RealCozy 65-Inch Malibu Fireplace TV Stand
BEST FIREPLACE TV STAND
- Maximum TV size Up to 65 inches (other sizes available)
- Weight capacity 360 pounds
- Dimensions 65 x 33 x 17 inches
Suitable for screens up to 65 inches and available in other styles and sizes, RealCozy’s fireplace TV stands are among the coolest and most stylish options we’ve seen out there. A remote-controlled electric fireplace insert lets you add warmth and comfort to your home theater; the infrared heater is an optional setting and warms spaces up to 1,000 square feet. Two cabinets with shelves, a drawer and back cutouts for cables make this the perfect stand for modern and vintage-inspired abodes. It ships conveniently pre-assembled, so all you need to do is unbox and set up. We also like that the company works with #TeamTrees to plant a tree for every TV stand sold.
4. South Shore Munich 68-Inch Wall-Mounted Media Console
BEST WALL-MOUNTED MEDIA CONSOLE
- Maximum TV size N/A (see below)
- Weight capacity 150 pounds
- Dimensions 16.25 x 68.25 x 12 inches
If you’re looking for a wall-mounted entertainment console that fits with rustic interiors, South Shore’s 68-inch unit does just that. Featuring metal handles and two large metal brackets that accentuate a wood finish, the Munich model looks great in a range of design styles, including homes with farmhouse, industrial and beach aesthetics. It’s plenty spacious, too, with a cabinet, as well as four mini-shelves, each large enough for a console or DVD player. (Note that it’s designed to store your gear, not to hold a TV.)
5. Floyd Media Console
BEST CUSTOMIZABLE TV STAND
- Maximum TV size Up to 65 inches
- Weight capacity 325 POUNDS
- Dimensions 24 x 59 x 13 inches
What’s great about direct-to-consumer brand Floyd is that nearly all of their sleek and modern furniture can be customized. This media console fits TVs up to 65 inches can be personalized by color, woodgrain style, cabinet configuration and so on, and it can accommodate up to 325 pounds. The unit measures 24 inches high by 59 inches wide by 13 inches deep, and you can configure it with or without cabinets or even use it as part of a larger modular shelving system.
6. Latitude Run Forage Corner Low Rise TV Stand
BEST FOR CORNERS
- Max screen size Up to 50 inches
- Weight capacity 100 pounds
- Dimensions 18 x 47.24 x 15.75 inches
Designed for corners, this low-profile entertainment center by Latitude Run holds screen sizes up to 50 inches and up to 150 pounds of weight. Two storage cabinets and open shelving offer plenty of storage for gaming consoles, cables and more home theater equipment.
7. 47-Inch Rustic Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand
BEST FARMHOUSE-STYLE TV STAND
- Max screen size Up to 55 inches
- Weight capacity 100 pounds
- Dimensions 30 x 47 x 15 inches
Ideal for smaller spaces, this stylish TV stand boasts a sliding barn door design and a natural raw wood finish that look great in modern farmhouse and rustic living rooms. Equipped with three adjustable shelves and cable management cutouts, this compact media console can fit televisions up to 55 inches. Other styles available.
8. Nathan James Wesley Scandinavian Media Console
BEST TV STAND FOR SMALL SPACES
- Maximum TV size Up to 40 inches
- Weight capacity 360 pounds
- Dimensions 19 x 43 x 15 inches
Nathan James’ Scandinavian-inspired media console is a cool and sleek piece that serves as something as a statement piece for your living room. With contrasting lights and darks, the midcentury modern-inspired stand adds a splash of high-contrast design to the room, without the exorbitant cost of a vintage piece. Featuring engineered wood as the base, with accentuating white doors, as well as anti-scratch legs, Nathan James has developed a practical and functional product that delivers on storage space too.
There are two large shelves in the exposed part of the stand, as well as cabinets on either side — big enough to stack DVDs or perhaps even fit a record player and vinyl with ease. And there’s enough room on top to fit a soundbar to complement your TV. Other wood colorways are available.
8. Fitueyes 3-Tier Floor TV Stand
BEST TV STAND WITH MOUNT
- Max screen size Up to 70 inches
- Weight capacity 121 pounds
- Dimensions 24x 71 x 14 inches
If you want a TV stand with the option to mount your screen, this under-$150 media console is a great choice. It has three open shelves for storage, each able to accommodate 33 to 44 pounds. The stand can hold TVs up to 70 inches and the mount is compatible with VESA patterns from 100mm x 100mm to 600mm x 400mm.
9. Wade Logan Michaelson 71-Inch Media Console
BEST MIDCENTURY-INSPIRED TV STAND
- Max screen size Up to 65 inches
- Weight capacity 99 pounds
- Dimensions 24x 71 x 14 inches
Midcentury modern enthusiasts will love Wade Logan’s Michaelson 71-inch media console, which comes in several colors and can accommodate up to 99 pounds. The open-shelf design works great for minimalism lovers, and the piece and supports up to 65-inch TVs.
10. Lulu & Georgia Margot Media Console
BEST BOHEMIAN-INSPIRED TV STAND
- Max screen size Up to 65 inches
- Weight capacity 121 pounds
- Dimensions 24 x 65 x 18 inches
Whether you’re going for a Tulum-inspired bohemian-luxe vibe or an eclectic aesthetic, this clean-lined media console from Lulu & Georgia is a versatile option that can accommodate up to 121 pounds. Measuring 65 inches wide by 18 inches deep by 24 inches high, this stylish unit is made from natural mango wood and finished with three cane doors that reveal six open shelves for plenty of storage. If you prefer to showcase your accouterments, you’ll get the best of both worlds with the open shelving. Also available in a dark wood colorway.
11. West Elm Pictograph Media Console
BEST TV STAND FOR 75-INCH TVS OR LARGER
- Max screen size Up to 80 inches
- Weight capacity 100 pounds
- Dimensions 27 x 83.75 x 19 inches
Now this is how you make a statement. West Elm’s eco-conscious Pictograph media console is made from FSC-certified kiln-dried solid mango wood from sustainable forests, and features designs inspired by ancient carvings. Available in dark and light wood, this stunning commercial-grade piece can hold a flat-screen TV as large as 80 inches wide, and has three sections with two-tier shelving. It’s finished with sleek Y-shaped metal legs.
12. House of Leon Ojai Media Console
BEST INVESTMENT TV STAND
- Max screen size Up to 55 inches
- Weight capacity 100 pounds
- Dimensions 21 x 83 x 18 inches
For a luxe, hand-crafted aesthetic, House of Leon’s sturdy solid wood media console is topped with a slab of Sofita marble, and will feel right at home in minimalist and rustic spaces alike. It comes in hazelnut, white oak and warm oak wood, and boasts an open shelf style so you can show off your decor, books and accessories.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Party Down
The Wait Is Almost Over for ‘Party Down’ — Here’s When and Where to Stream the Revived Comedy
-
-
shopping
BTS Army: Here’s When and Where Lego’s “Dynamite”-Inspired Set Arrives Online and In Stores
-
shopping
From Rising Names to Red Carpet Regulars, These Cool Black-Owned Fashion Brands Have the Support of Hollywood
-
-
Viola Davis
NAACP Image Awards: Jennifer Hudson, Trevor Noah, Viola Davis Among Night Two’s Non-Televised Winners