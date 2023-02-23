The Best TV Stands and Media Consoles Every Type of Home Theater Setup and Decor Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve got your big screen, a cozy couch and a superb stereo setup — but your home theater can feel incomplete without a good TV stand for stowing away your essentials. (Or maybe you’re more of a wall-mounted TV viewer.)

Whether you’ve got a modest flat screen or a big game-ready behemoth, your television will likely need to rest on, or above, something, and there are numerous options out there to make that happen. From Scandinavian-inspired designs to sleek, modern pieces and even one that comes with a built-in electric fireplace, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV stands and media consoles for 55- to 80-inch screens.

Ahead, see 12 of our favorite options for a range of interior design styles.

1. Tangkula Farmhouse TV Stand

MOST VERSATILE TV STAND Maximum TV size Up to 65 inches

Up to 65 inches Weight capacity 250 pounds

250 pounds Dimensions 16 x 58 x 24 inches Tangkula’s farmhouse TV stand is another model that works great for traditional or bohemian-leaning spaces. The open shelving is perfect for displaying your coffee table books and memorabilia, while the solid wood design fits seamlessly in most decor styles. It can hold 250 pounds, so a sizable screen, as well as any other items on top of the stand, is no problem. Finally, four holes in the back make it easy to feed electronics cables through to your outlet. Amazon Tangkula Wood TV Stand for TVs Up to 65 Inches $129.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Furinno Jaya TV Stand

BEST TV STAND FOR SMALL SPACES AND SCREENS

Maximum TV size Up to 46 inches

Up to 46 inches Weight capacity 250 pounds

250 pounds Dimensions 15.55 x 42 x 22.75 inches

This under-$50 TV stand from Amazon proves you don’t have to splurge on a sturdy and stylish entertainment center, especially for smaller screen sizes. Boasting five stars from 76 percent of reviewers, this affordable media console is ideal for TVs up to 46 inches and is available in four colors and with matching furniture (such as an end table or drawer set, depending on availability).

Furinno JAYA Simple Design Corner TV Stand, Espresso/Black $38.32 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. RealCozy 65-Inch Malibu Fireplace TV Stand

BEST FIREPLACE TV STAND

Maximum TV size Up to 65 inches (other sizes available)

Up to 65 inches (other sizes available) Weight capacity 360 pounds

360 pounds Dimensions 65 x 33 x 17 inches

Suitable for screens up to 65 inches and available in other styles and sizes, RealCozy’s fireplace TV stands are among the coolest and most stylish options we’ve seen out there. A remote-controlled electric fireplace insert lets you add warmth and comfort to your home theater; the infrared heater is an optional setting and warms spaces up to 1,000 square feet. Two cabinets with shelves, a drawer and back cutouts for cables make this the perfect stand for modern and vintage-inspired abodes. It ships conveniently pre-assembled, so all you need to do is unbox and set up. We also like that the company works with #TeamTrees to plant a tree for every TV stand sold.

4. South Shore Munich 68-Inch Wall-Mounted Media Console

BEST WALL-MOUNTED MEDIA CONSOLE

Maximum TV size N/A (see below)

N/A (see below) Weight capacity 150 pounds

150 pounds Dimensions 16.25 x 68.25 x 12 inches

If you’re looking for a wall-mounted entertainment console that fits with rustic interiors, South Shore’s 68-inch unit does just that. Featuring metal handles and two large metal brackets that accentuate a wood finish, the Munich model looks great in a range of design styles, including homes with farmhouse, industrial and beach aesthetics. It’s plenty spacious, too, with a cabinet, as well as four mini-shelves, each large enough for a console or DVD player. (Note that it’s designed to store your gear, not to hold a TV.)

South Shore Munich 68″ Wall Mounted Media Console $222.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Floyd Media Console

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE TV STAND

Maximum TV size Up to 65 inches

Up to 65 inches Weight capacity 325 POUNDS

325 POUNDS Dimensions 24 x 59 x 13 inches

What’s great about direct-to-consumer brand Floyd is that nearly all of their sleek and modern furniture can be customized. This media console fits TVs up to 65 inches can be personalized by color, woodgrain style, cabinet configuration and so on, and it can accommodate up to 325 pounds. The unit measures 24 inches high by 59 inches wide by 13 inches deep, and you can configure it with or without cabinets or even use it as part of a larger modular shelving system.

Floyd

Floyd Media Console $700 and up Buy now

6. Latitude Run Forage Corner Low Rise TV Stand

BEST FOR CORNERS

Max screen size Up to 50 inches

Up to 50 inches Weight capacity 100 pounds

100 pounds Dimensions 18 x 47.24 x 15.75 inches

Designed for corners, this low-profile entertainment center by Latitude Run holds screen sizes up to 50 inches and up to 150 pounds of weight. Two storage cabinets and open shelving offer plenty of storage for gaming consoles, cables and more home theater equipment.

Latitude Run Forage Corner Low Rise TV Stand (reg. $255) $116 Buy now

7. 47-Inch Rustic Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand

BEST FARMHOUSE-STYLE TV STAND

Max screen size Up to 55 inches

Up to 55 inches Weight capacity 100 pounds

100 pounds Dimensions 30 x 47 x 15 inches

Ideal for smaller spaces, this stylish TV stand boasts a sliding barn door design and a natural raw wood finish that look great in modern farmhouse and rustic living rooms. Equipped with three adjustable shelves and cable management cutouts, this compact media console can fit televisions up to 55 inches. Other styles available.

Overstock

47-Inch Rustic Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand $181 and up Buy now

8. Nathan James Wesley Scandinavian Media Console

BEST TV STAND FOR SMALL SPACES

Maximum TV size Up to 40 inches

Up to 40 inches Weight capacity 360 pounds

360 pounds Dimensions 19 x 43 x 15 inches

Nathan James’ Scandinavian-inspired media console is a cool and sleek piece that serves as something as a statement piece for your living room. With contrasting lights and darks, the midcentury modern-inspired stand adds a splash of high-contrast design to the room, without the exorbitant cost of a vintage piece. Featuring engineered wood as the base, with accentuating white doors, as well as anti-scratch legs, Nathan James has developed a practical and functional product that delivers on storage space too.

There are two large shelves in the exposed part of the stand, as well as cabinets on either side — big enough to stack DVDs or perhaps even fit a record player and vinyl with ease. And there’s enough room on top to fit a soundbar to complement your TV. Other wood colorways are available.

Nathan James Wesley Scandinavian TV Stand Media Console $119.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Fitueyes 3-Tier Floor TV Stand

BEST TV STAND WITH MOUNT

Max screen size Up to 70 inches

Up to 70 inches Weight capacity 121 pounds

121 pounds Dimensions 24x 71 x 14 inches

If you want a TV stand with the option to mount your screen, this under-$150 media console is a great choice. It has three open shelves for storage, each able to accommodate 33 to 44 pounds. The stand can hold TVs up to 70 inches and the mount is compatible with VESA patterns from 100mm x 100mm to 600mm x 400mm.

FITUEYES 3-Tier Floor TV Stand for 37-70 Inch TVs $159.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Wade Logan Michaelson 71-Inch Media Console

BEST MIDCENTURY-INSPIRED TV STAND

Max screen size Up to 65 inches

Up to 65 inches Weight capacity 99 pounds

99 pounds Dimensions 24x 71 x 14 inches

Midcentury modern enthusiasts will love Wade Logan’s Michaelson 71-inch media console, which comes in several colors and can accommodate up to 99 pounds. The open-shelf design works great for minimalism lovers, and the piece and supports up to 65-inch TVs.

10. Lulu & Georgia Margot Media Console

BEST BOHEMIAN-INSPIRED TV STAND

Max screen size Up to 65 inches

Up to 65 inches Weight capacity 121 pounds

121 pounds Dimensions 24 x 65 x 18 inches

Whether you’re going for a Tulum-inspired bohemian-luxe vibe or an eclectic aesthetic, this clean-lined media console from Lulu & Georgia is a versatile option that can accommodate up to 121 pounds. Measuring 65 inches wide by 18 inches deep by 24 inches high, this stylish unit is made from natural mango wood and finished with three cane doors that reveal six open shelves for plenty of storage. If you prefer to showcase your accouterments, you’ll get the best of both worlds with the open shelving. Also available in a dark wood colorway.

Lulu & Georgia

Lulu & Georgia Margot Media Console $1,299 Buy now

11. West Elm Pictograph Media Console

BEST TV STAND FOR 75-INCH TVS OR LARGER

Max screen size Up to 80 inches

Up to 80 inches Weight capacity 100 pounds

100 pounds Dimensions 27 x 83.75 x 19 inches

Now this is how you make a statement. West Elm’s eco-conscious Pictograph media console is made from FSC-certified kiln-dried solid mango wood from sustainable forests, and features designs inspired by ancient carvings. Available in dark and light wood, this stunning commercial-grade piece can hold a flat-screen TV as large as 80 inches wide, and has three sections with two-tier shelving. It’s finished with sleek Y-shaped metal legs.

West Elm Pictograph Media Console (reg. $1,899) $1,799 Buy now

12. House of Leon Ojai Media Console

BEST INVESTMENT TV STAND

Max screen size Up to 55 inches

Up to 55 inches Weight capacity 100 pounds

100 pounds Dimensions 21 x 83 x 18 inches

For a luxe, hand-crafted aesthetic, House of Leon’s sturdy solid wood media console is topped with a slab of Sofita marble, and will feel right at home in minimalist and rustic spaces alike. It comes in hazelnut, white oak and warm oak wood, and boasts an open shelf style so you can show off your decor, books and accessories.