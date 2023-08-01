Ten of the Best Home Decor Finds on Urban Outfitters for Upgrading Your Stylish Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re decorating your first dorm room or giving your home a style overhaul, one of our most surprising sources for statement pieces is Urban Outfitters. From bohemian-chic rattan furniture and artful storage pieces to minimalist shelving and charming bathroom essentials, the retailer is home to some of the coolest finds for every type of interior design style.

Some of the top design trends of 2023 are also the most enduring ones. Sustainability continues to be top of mind, as natural and eco-conscious materials continue to be favored choices. We can also thank Succession for ushering in the “quiet luxury” trend, an understated high-end aesthetic spilling out of fashion wardrobes and into the rest of the home: think cozy textiles and upholstery made from plush fabrics. On the flip side, surrealist shapes and playing with scale will be on the rise as people go for Schiaparelli-esque interior style over minimalism.

Ultimately, consider designing around your own personality and lifestyle, regardless of whether or not something fits a trend. As one study recently found, homeowners are decorating their homes with “professionalization,” not “personalization,” in mind — so whether you love a lived-in look, or feel more at home in a ‘grammable hotel-like space, we suggest going with items that spark joy.

With all of that in mind, we’re sharing our favorite furniture and home decor to shop from Urban Outfitters. Whether your vibe is bohemian or modern, see 10 of our top picks for a range of styles, including some pieces on sale for up to 30 percent off.

Levi Storage Shelf This three-tiered bamboo storage shelf brings a natural touch while giving you more shelf space. Urban Outfitters Levi Storage Shelf $79 Buy now

Mushroom Wall Hook Mushroom motifs are among the nature-inspired design trends that are expected to be big in 2023 and beyond. These playful wall hooks are sure to bring the fun to your fungus decor. Urban Outfitters Mushroom Wall Hook $18 Buy now

Honey & Ivy Table Lamp Urban Outfitters is also home to the UO MRKT, a curated marketplace of one-of-a-kind fashion, home and decor finds. One of our favorite lighting pieces is this one from Portland’s Honey & Ivy Studio, which features a 3D-printed shade inspired by pleated fabric. Urban Outfitters Honey & Ivy Table Lamp $49 Buy now

Grayson Credenza (50 percent off) On sale for 50 percent off, this sturdy oak credenza is farmhouse-meets-minimalist and features pre-cut holes for cables. We like the adjustable shelves and removable legs for customization, too. Grayson Credenza (reg. $999) $500 Buy now

Westie Mirror Shelf For when you need a handy place for your keys or a convenient beauty station before you run out of the house, this mirror shelf is perfect for holding your daily essentials. Urban Outfitters Westie Mirror Shelf $99 Buy now

Gillian Coffee Table Stow away your mess in the minimalist Gillian coffee table that features two drawers for all of your books, controllers and anything else that ends up on your tabletops. Urban Outfitters Gillian Coffee Table $329 Buy now

Cup Noodles Bowl A college student staple, instant noodles get their own dedicated vessel in this fun ceramic bowl that’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe. (Extra credit for upgrading your basic ramen.) Urban Outfitters Cup Noodles Bowl $24 Buy now

Cozy Crinkle Duvet Set Available in twin to king sizes, this crinkled-to-perfection duvet set is ideal for refreshing your bedding ahead of fall. It’s made of soft, gauzy cotton that’s perfect for transitioning from the heat of summer to cooler autumn days. Urban Outfitters Cozy Crinkle Duvet Set $99 Buy now

Checkerboard Hilo Tufted Rug (30% off) Rugs are a design hack for dorms, rentals and other home spaces where you’ve got to make do with the existing floor. Cover up stains or brighten up your room with a textured checkerboard rug like this one that comes in other sizes and colors. Urban Outfitters Checkerboard Hilo Tufted Rug 3×5 (reg. $89) $62 Buy now