Shopping: The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts from Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Cupid’s holiday calls for celebrating love in all forms — and if you’re still stumped on finding the perfect gift for him or her (or you’ve already scheduled that flower delivery), we’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts from brands that have earned a little piece of Hollywood stars’ hearts. Whether you’re commemorating your most cherished romantic connection or platonic relationships on Feb. 14, check out top picks ranging from classic heart-shaped surprises and to sweet treats and chic pieces in pink and red shades.

Gucci Trademark Heart Necklace

Logo lovers can don their Gucci loyalty with this sterling silver chain necklace featuring a charming heart pendant. They’d be following in the fashionable footsteps of an endless stream of stars who have worn the seen-on-the-big-screen Italian luxury house, including House of Gucci‘s cast, plus Billie Eilish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus and many others.

Gucci Trademark Heart Necklace $230 Buy now

Ugg Men’s Ascot Slippers

Ugg’s cozy steppers have been seen on the feet of Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk and many other models, and guys can enjoy the same creature comforts with the Australian-founded, California-bred brand’s super soft men’s suede slippers lined with cloud-like wool.

Ugg Men's Ascot Slippers $109.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Jurlique Rose Hand Cream

Seen in the bags of Kim Kardashian West and Sarah Jessica Parker, organic skincare label Jurlique’s rose hand cream boasts a rich, hydrating formula that’s infused with soothing and softening botanical ingredients and a romantic floral scent from roses grown on the brand’s organic farm in South Australia.

Jurlique Rose Hand Cream $53 Buy now

Ettitude Sateen Robe

Get something for your eco-minded boo and another set for you during Ettitude’s Valentine’s Day sale, which is treating shoppers to buy one, get one free on select robes and pajamas made from sustainable silk-like bamboo lyocell fabric.

Ettitude Sateen Robe (reg. $98) $54 Buy now

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Collection Bundle

For the Kardashian devotee, Kylie Jenner’s namesake cosmetics label has dropped a limited-edition Valentine’s collection, which includes this 16-piece bundle of eyeshadows, matte lip kits, blush sticks, highlighters, lip glosses, lip balms and lashes.

Kylie's Cosmetics Valentine's Collection Bundle $232 Buy now

The Great Heart Fair Isle Cardigan

The Great’s playful alpaca cardigan puts a Valentine’s Day-ready spin on the classic Fair Isle pattern, which is adorned with charming hearts. The Americana-cool label has been worn by Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore, Reese Witherspoon and other Hollywood leading ladies.

The Great The Heart Fair Isle Cardigan $395 Buy now

Sugarfina Love Letters Taste Box

Satisfy their sweet tooth with Sugarfina’s Love Letters Taste Box, which includes 16 delectable dark chocolates, gummies, chocolate-covered cookie dough bites and more. The stylish candy brand has teamed with star-owned brands including Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin and George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila, while Jessica Alba, Oprah Winfrey and Kelly Ripa are among those who have professed their love for Sugarfina’s confections.

Sugarfina Love Letters Taste Box $42 Buy now

Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Eau de Parfum

If they’re ready to spritz on a new earth-infused signature scent, Tom Ford’s Oud eau de parfum is the perfect smoky wood-infused addition to their fragrance collection.

Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Eau de Parfum $163 and up Buy now

This Saves Lives Love Saves Collection

Kristen Bell co-founded snack brand This Saves Lives’ Valentine’s Day-ready gift box includes 12 delicious dark chocolate cherry snack bars, a handmade beaded Love Is bracelet and a heartwarming booklet featuring the stories fo the female artisans in Kenya who benefit from your purchase.

This Saves Lives Love Saves Collection $60 Buy now

Jennifer Meyer 18k Rose Gold Je T’Aime Necklace

Say “I love you” en français with Hollywood-loved fine jeweler Jennifer Meyer’s 18-karat rose gold necklace, which features a “je t’aime” pendant on a 16-inch chain. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian have worn the designer’s pieces.

Jennifer Meyer 18k Rose Gold Je T'Aime Necklace $675.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Goldbelly Date Night Dinner

Let someone else take care of the cooking and order up a Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day feast from Goldbelly, which offers dinners for two to four people from foodie favorites across the U.S. A sampling of options include a smoked salmon and pizza kit with chocolate lava cakes from Hollywood-loved chef Wolfgang Puck, a lobster roll kit with wild Maine blueberry bread pudding from McLoons Lobster Shack and halibut saltimbocca with truffled fingerling potatoes from Seattle’s Pike Place Fish Market, to name a few.

Goldbelly Valentine's Day Date Night Dinners Buy now

Pre-Owned Tag Heuer Formula 1 Watch

Tag Heuer recently wooed Ryan Gosling for his first-ever global brand ambassadorship, and eco-conscious timepiece collectors will be more than happy to unbox this pre-owned Formula 1 watch featuring a 41-millimeter steel case and a handsome stainless steel bracelet.

Pre-Owned Tag Heuer Formula 1 Watch $1,250 Buy now

Mateo New York 6mm Pearl Studs

Mateo New York’s luxurious freshwater pearl earrings on 14-karat yellow gold prove that you don’t need to go big to show your appreciation. Yara Shahidi, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway and Indya Moore are among those who have worn the luxe jewelry label.

Mateo New York 6mm Pearl Studs $200.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Burberry Check Scarf

Burberry’s signature plaid pattern gets a soft, romantic peach shade on this oversized cashmere fringed scarf. The heritage luxury brand’s iconic trench coats and checked accessories have been seen on Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell and countless others.

Courtesy of 24S

Burberry Check Scarf $470 Buy now

Moon Juice Sex Dust

From the Ayurveda- and Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired wellness brand loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, Moon Juice’s Sex Dust is “a stimulating adaptogenic blend” concocted with cacao, maca, shatavari and other herbs to boost “creative energy, in and out of the bedroom.”

Moon Juice Sex Dust $38 Buy now

Bésame Cosmetics Dusty Rose Lipstick

A go-to among Hollywood studios seeking faithful recreations of vintage cosmetics (the brand starred in Mad Men and The Great Gatsby), Bésame’s Dusty Rose Lipstick will delight retro makeup mavens with its long-wearing, natural-looking lip color inspired by 1960s shades. (Wearers will love the subtle vanilla flavor and squalane- and vitamin E-enriched formula.)

Courtesy of Bésame

Bésame Cosmetics Dusty Rose Lipstick $28 Buy now

Gisou Honey Infused Haircare Set

Founded by fashion and beauty influencer and entrepreneur Negin Mirsalehi, Gisou’s set of honey-infused hair oil, hair mask, hair wash and conditioner will keep your valentine’s tresses luminous and nourished, thanks to the brand’s hydrating and strengthening ingredients (which are sustainably sourced from its founder’s family bee gardens).



Gisou Honey Infused Haircare Set $55 Buy now

Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Shoes

Shower your sneakerhead with a pair of Nike’s retro Blazer Low ’77 kicks finished with a deep red swoosh.

Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneakers $85 Buy now

Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket Necklace

Modeled after the punk rock-inspired necklace that celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey designed for client Kirsten Stewart, this luxurious Lip Locket necklace‘s chunky 925 silver or 14-karat gold chain is adorned with a pendant that fits one of four included Lip Tints in mulberry, red, nude and pink shades.

Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket $485 and up Buy now

Clare V. Midi Sac Leather Crossbody Bag

This compact leather crossbody bag from Clare V. (spotted on Adele, Carey Mulligan, Billie Eilish, Katie Holmes and other fashionable stars) lets carryall collectors stay hands-free while adding a pop of stripes and pink to their winter and spring ensembles.

Clare V. Midi Sac Leather Crossbody Bag $207 Buy now

Diptyque Limited Edition Roses Scented Candle

Diptyque’s Roses scented candle will fill their room with a luxurious floral aroma, and they won’t mind showcasing the limited-edition compact vessel, either. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anne Hathaway and John Mayer are among the stars who have sung the praises for the French fragrance brand.

Diptyque Limited Edition Roses Scented Candle $76 Buy now

Béis Everyday Pet Tote

For the devoted pet parent, Béis’ Everyday Pet Tote lets their four-pawed family member tag along in a cozy sherpa-lined carryall with compartments for treats, keys, a water bottle and other essentials. (Shay Mitchell founded the stylish brand of travel bags and accessories in 2018.)