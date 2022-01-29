Shopping: The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts to Buy On Sale from Fitbit, Monos, Target, West Elm and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

It’s never too early to shop for Valentine’s Day gifts, much less get deals on treats for the fashion fanatic, travel lover, exercise enthusiast and other people in your life. Online brands such as Caraa and Monos are marking down their stylish carryalls and sleek luggage for cupid’s holiday, while Fitbit is offering up to $100 off its lineup of health trackers and smartwatches.

Other retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond and Nordstrom are also making it easy to restock on home organizing essentials, furniture, decor and spring-ready wardrobe staples. For those planning on hosting a Super Bowl LVI party, Target’s sale promises 20 to 50 percent game day must-haves.

If you’re overhauling your winter or spring skincare routine (or shopping for a beauty-obsessed loved one), you can save 30 percent on Korean skincare at Soko Glam in honor of the Year of the Tiger or up to 20 percent off on Sephora’s in-house brand.

See more of the best Valentine’s Day sales happening this weekend through the end of February below.

Bed Bath & Beyond Save 25 percent off during the retailer’s Big Storage and Organization sale, including on gift-ready home organizers.

Squared Away Stackable Cosmetics Organizer (reg. $25) $19 Buy now

Caraa Ending Feb. 20, take up to 40 percent off Vaqueta Blush styles of the luxe label’s convertible bags.

Caraa The Studio Bag Small Vaqueta (reg. $295) $195 Buy now

Deborah Lippmann Feb. 3 to 15, buy one Lip & Nail Duet and get another for 50 percent off with the code VAL22.

Deborah Lippmann Modern Love Lip & Nail Duet $25 Buy now

Fitbit Ending Feb. 14, save up to $100 off the brand’s fitness trackers and get free shipping. From Jan. 28 to 29, get the Charge 5 for $120, the Versa 2 for $130 or the Sense for $200; expect more limited-time deals each week. The deals apply to Fitbit on Amazon, Best Buy, Fitbit.com, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart.

Fitit Sense Smartwatch $199.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lele Sadoughi Starting Jan. 29 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET to Jan. 30, take 25 percent off all sale items with code Extra25.

Lele Sadoughi Prickly Pear Leather Floral Bolo Earrings (reg. $175) $74 Buy now

Monos Ending Feb. 14, take 20 percent off luggage, 15 percent off accessories and 10 percent off bags and clothing.

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus (reg. $347) $295 Buy now

Nordstrom For a limited time, save on select clothing, footwear, bags, jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, skincare and more from brands such as Adidas, Neulash, Ugg, MAC Cosmetics, Barefoot Dreams, Natori and more.

Ugg Karoline Fleece Robe (reg. $130) $78 Buy now

Schwanen Garten Feb. 1 to 14, take 20 percent off sitewide on the clean K beauty brand’s skincare on Amazon.

Schwanen Garten Antioxidant Nourishing Cream $45.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sephora Ending Jan. 30, save 10 to 20 percent off your Sephora Collection purchase when you buy two to four or more products.

Sephora Collection Hydrate + Glow Set (reg. $20) $14 Buy now

Soko Glam In honor of the Year of the Tiger, save 30 percent off the K beauty retailer’s bestsellers, plus get a free gift on orders of $75 or more.

Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing and Purifying Balm (reg. $24) $19 Buy now

Target Save up to 20 percent off floor care and appliances, up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances and up to 50 percent off toys, furniture and decor.

Opalhouse x Jungalow Rattan Basket with Tassel Lid Natural (reg. $60) $30 Buy now

Tushy From Feb. 2 to 14, take 14 percent off the brand’s Classic, Spa and Ace bidets, which will be $85 to $515 after you use the code IFARTYOU

Tushy Spa (reg. $119) $102 Buy now

West Elm Save 20 percent all bath and bed linens and up to 40 percent furniture and more.