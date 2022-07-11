Sponsored: The Best Walmart Deals to Rival Amazon Prime Day

- Share this article on Facebook
Deal hunters have no shortage of Amazon Prime Day shopping alternatives, and that includes Walmart.
While the retailer isn’t hosting its Deals for Days (its rival sale that usually coincides with Prime Day) this year, deal hunters don’t need a special shopping event to take advantage of epic summer Rollbacks and Flash Picks. Those include up to 75 percent off school supplies, 60 percent off select clothing and accessories, 50 percent off laptops and more tech, 40 percent off home appliances and cleaning products and 20 percent off cooling must-haves and outdoor gear, among many deals.
All Walmart shoppers can take advantage of convenient curbside or in-store pickup for online orders, while W+ members get free shipping with no order minimums, free store delivery on groceries and other eligible products, contact-free checkout and early access to exclusive promotions and deals. (The retailer is offering a free 30-day trial to new members; after that, the membership is $13 monthly or $98 per year.)
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, or prefer to shop elsewhere? Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best Rollbacks, Flash Picks and other deals to shop from Walmart right now in every category, including home, tech, fashion, beauty, toys and more. Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school essentials, giving your home a smart upgrade or in the market for a new robot vacuum, check out our top sale picks below.
We’ll be updating this list as we spot more markdowns, so keep your eye on this space and bookmark this page.
THE BEST WALMART DEALS ON HOME CLEANING APPLIANCES
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
THE BEST WALMART DEALS ON SMART HOME DEVICES
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room
Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Multicolor Dimmable LED Bulb, 2-Pack
TaoTronics Air Purifier
Simplysmart Home 10.1-Inch Wi-Fi Smart Digital Picture Frame
THE BEST WALMART ELECTRONICS DEALS
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with S-Pen
2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds
BEST WALMART DEALS ON TVs
LG 65-Inch Class 4K 2160p Smart LED TV
Onn. 50 QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
BEST WALMART DEALS ON WELLNESS & PERSONAL CARE DEVICES
HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager
Braun Series 9-9330s Wet/Dry Electric Shaver
BEST WALMART KITCHENWARE DEALS
KitchenAid Professional 6-Quart Stand Mixer (Certified Refurbished)
Beautiful by Drew 10pc Cookware Set
Orfeld Cold Press Juicer
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker
BEST WALMART HOME & PATIO DEALS
SinglyFire 28-Inch Propane Fire Pit Table
Nexpow Car 4000A Peak 27800mAh Battery Jump Starter
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
BEST WALMART FASHION AND ACCESSORIES DEALS
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Sweetheart Midi Dress
Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody
Scoop Women’s Shoulder Pad T-Shirt
BEST WALMART BEAUTY DEALS
BaBylissPro Nano Titanium 2-inch Hair Straightener
Uoma by Sharon C Foundation
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Face Cream
BEST WALMART DEALS ON TOYS AND ACTIVITIES
Crayola Classic Crayons, 24 Count
Costway Inflatable Bounce House with Climbing Wall and Splash Pool
L.O.L. Surprise OMG House Dollhouse
Cricut Explore Air 2 Emerald Diecut Machine and Accessories Bundle
