Sponsored: The Best Walmart Deals to Rival Amazon Prime Day

Deal hunters have no shortage of Amazon Prime Day shopping alternatives, and that includes Walmart.

While the retailer isn’t hosting its Deals for Days (its rival sale that usually coincides with Prime Day) this year, deal hunters don’t need a special shopping event to take advantage of epic summer Rollbacks and Flash Picks. Those include up to 75 percent off school supplies, 60 percent off select clothing and accessories, 50 percent off laptops and more tech, 40 percent off home appliances and cleaning products and 20 percent off cooling must-haves and outdoor gear, among many deals.

All Walmart shoppers can take advantage of convenient curbside or in-store pickup for online orders, while W+ members get free shipping with no order minimums, free store delivery on groceries and other eligible products, contact-free checkout and early access to exclusive promotions and deals. (The retailer is offering a free 30-day trial to new members; after that, the membership is $13 monthly or $98 per year.)

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, or prefer to shop elsewhere? Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best Rollbacks, Flash Picks and other deals to shop from Walmart right now in every category, including home, tech, fashion, beauty, toys and more. Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school essentials, giving your home a smart upgrade or in the market for a new robot vacuum, check out our top sale picks below.

THE BEST WALMART DEALS ON HOME CLEANING APPLIANCES

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum (reg. $599) $288

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum (reg. $300) $250

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum (reg. $450) $390

iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop

iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop (reg. $599) $185

Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner (reg. $124) $89

THE BEST WALMART DEALS ON SMART HOME DEVICES

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen (reg. $100) $55

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room (reg. $300) $80

Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Multicolor Dimmable LED Bulb, 2-Pack

Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Multicolor Dimmable LED Bulb, 2-Pack (reg. $16) $11

TaoTronics Air Purifier

TaoTronics Air Purifier (reg. $100) $32

Simplysmart Home 10.1-Inch Wi-Fi Smart Digital Picture Frame

Simplysmart Home 10.1" Wi-Fi Smart Digital Picture Frame (reg. $160) $79

THE BEST WALMART ELECTRONICS DEALS

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage (reg. $225) $98

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with S-Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with S-Pen (reg. $699) $570

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB (reg. $469) $379

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds (reg. $199) $119

BEST WALMART DEALS ON TVs

LG 65-Inch Class 4K 2160p Smart LED TV

LG 65-inch Class 4K Smart LED TV (reg. $448) $398

Onn. 50 QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

Onn. 50 QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV (reg. $378) $228

Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV (reg. $498) $448

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (reg. $49) $29

BEST WALMART DEALS ON WELLNESS & PERSONAL CARE DEVICES

HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager

HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager (reg. $50) $30

Braun Series 9-9330s Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

Braun Series 9-9330s Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (reg. $270) $220

BEST WALMART KITCHENWARE DEALS

KitchenAid Professional 6-Quart Stand Mixer (Certified Refurbished)

KitchenAid Professional 6 Quart Stand Mixer (Certified Refurbished) (reg. $400) $220

Beautiful by Drew 10pc Cookware Set

Beautiful by Drew 10pc Cookware Set (reg. $120) $80

Orfeld Cold Press Juicer

Orfeld Cold Press Juicer (reg. $240) $65

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker (reg. $199) $179

BEST WALMART HOME & PATIO DEALS

SinglyFire 28-Inch Propane Fire Pit Table

SinglyFire 28 inch Propane Fire Pit Table (reg. $500) $153

Nexpow Car 4000A Peak 27800mAh Battery Jump Starter

Nexpow Car Peak 27800mAh Battery Jump Starter (reg. $200) $68

Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair

Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair (reg. $124) $97

BEST WALMART FASHION AND ACCESSORIES DEALS

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Sweetheart Midi Dress

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Sweetheart Midi Dress (reg. $36) $10

Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody

Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Black Saffiano (reg. $328) $105

Scoop Women’s Shoulder Pad T-Shirt

Scoop Women's Shoulder Pad T-Shirt (reg. $18) $5

BEST WALMART BEAUTY DEALS

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium 2-inch Hair Straightener

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin 2-in. Hair Straightener (reg. $125) $95

Uoma by Sharon C Foundation

Uoma by Sharon C Foundation (reg. $15) $12

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Face Cream

IMAGE Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Face Cream ($72 value) $35

BEST WALMART DEALS ON TOYS AND ACTIVITIES

Crayola Classic Crayons, 24 Count

Crayola Classic Crayons, 24 Count (reg. $1.44) $0.50

Costway Inflatable Bounce House with Climbing Wall and Splash Pool

Costway Inflatable Bounce House with Climbing Wall and Splash Pool (reg. $600) $211

L.O.L. Surprise OMG House Dollhouse

L.O.L. Surprise OMG House Dollhouse (reg. $229) $99

Cricut Explore Air 2 Emerald Diecut Machine and Accessories Bundle