The Best Waterproof Mascaras That Hollywood Makeup Artists Swear By

Whether on the silver screen, scrolling through Instagram or on the pages of a magazine, you can find footage of celebrities anywhere and everywhere crying tears of joy, diving into the ocean during their beach getaway, or working up a sweat during an intense workout. No matter the scenario, their mascara seems to always be intact. So, what’s the secret to mascara that doesn’t run, budge or flake? Finding the best waterproof mascara.

It’s a trick that all celebrity makeup artists are quite familiar with when it comes to keeping their A-list clients’ lashes from smudging. Even in humid weather, regular mascara is prone to smearing. Plus, waterproof formulas have come a long way, offering everything from lengthening and curling to volumizing, delivering the lush lashes we all crave.

Whether you’re hitting up the event circuit, heading to the beach or doing hot yoga, we’ve rounded up some of the best waterproof mascaras that will keep lashes lifted. Read on for our top picks, including mascaras beloved by Hollywood makeup artists responsible for the red carpet looks of Yara Shahidi, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence and other stars.

Wondering how to remove that waterproof mascara at the end of the day? Keep scrolling to see some of the best eye makeup removers, too.

1. Benefit Cosmetics BadGal Bang! Volumizing Waterproof Mascara

BEST NEW WATERPROOF MASCARA

Benefit babes, rejoice: The brand is now offering its best-selling BadGal Bang! mascara in a new waterproof formula. We’re fans of the wand’s easy-to-grip textured handle that makes application a breeze. Wearers can expect up to 36 hours of smudge-free wear, too.

Benefit Cosmetics BadGal Bang! Volumizing Waterproof Mascara $27 Buy now

2. Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

BEST OVERALL

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more beloved option than the original, non-waterproof version of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex, which is the best-selling prestige mascara in the country. It has racked up countless rewards, as well as the approval of celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng (who has used it on Yara Shahidi). Each swipe — and you can do a few sans any clumping — delivers impressive results, extending and volumizing lashes every time. The innovative hourglass-shaped brush grasps every lash for a fluttery, feathery effect.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterpoof Mascara $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Byredo Waterproof Mascara

BEST VEGAN WATERPROOF MASCARA

If you’re looking for a new vegan option, Byredo’s waterproof mascara (which is made with 89 percent natural ingredients) delivers buildable coverage ranging from natural to full volume lashes. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin recently swiped it on client Meghan Markle’s lashes, and the mascara was among the Byredo products used by Molly Greenwald for Olivia Rodrigo’s first MTV Video Music Awards.

Byredo Waterproof Mascara $45 Buy now

4. Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara

BEST NATURAL-LOOKING WATERPROOF MASCARA

Makeup artists Kate Lee and Beau Nelson are both fond of Inimitable Waterproof Mascara (which they’ve used on clients Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart, respectively) One of the best long-wear waterproof mascaras, this formula contains pro-vitamin B5 that keeps eyelashes hydrated, while the unique blend of waxes offers natural-looking volume. The brush is designed to separate and coat each lash (including those fine ones) for a multidimensional effect.

Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara $32 Buy now

5. Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara

BEST CLEAN BEAUTY OPTION

Clean beauty brand Ilia’s Limitless water-resistant mascara contains keratin, shea butter and beeswax to fortify, condition and nourish lashes while lifting, lengthening and holding curls. A dual-sided brush helps to separate each lash, and the formula is safe for sensitive eyes. The cruelty- and gluten-free formula stays put all day and washes off easily with warm water. Hollywood makeup artists including Nathalie Eleni (clients include Anya Taylor-Joy) and Katey Denno (who has worked with Susan Sarandon and Amber Heard) both swear by Ilia.

Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara $28 Buy now

6. Blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara

BEST BROWN WATERPROOF MASCARA

Hollywood makeup artist Kristopher Buckle uses brown falsies on redhead client Jessica Chastain. Whether you’re a fellow flame-haired beauty buff or you want to go a shade softer than black (as Sadie Sink’s makeup artist Kayleen Adams does), Blinc’s amplified tubing mascara is one of the best water-resistant dark brown mascaras. This smudge-proof formula is great for sensitive skin and eyes and leaves the lashes looking naturally voluminous.

Blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara $26.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

BEST DRUGSTORE LENGTHENING MASCARA

As the best drugstore option, this L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise waterproof mascara volumizes and lengthens, extending lashes to create a full, feathery fringe. You’ll never have to worry about flaking, smudging or clumping with this formula that simply won’t budge. Lashes are left soft and luscious all day long.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara $7.70 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara

BEST AMAZON FAVORITE

At only $5, cruelty-free brand Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect is one of the best budget waterproof mascaras out there. The conic brush helps to sculpt individual lashes and the buildable formula delivers clump-free coverage.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara $4.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

BEST DRUGSTORE BUILDABLE WATERPROOF MASCARA

Maybelline truly has a cult following, so it’s no surprise that its volumizing Lash Sensational waterproof mascara is a crowd-pleaser. Available in a variety of shades, this formula gives lashes a full-fan effect thanks to the wand’s ten layers of bristles that offer buildable volume. While it brings on the drama, it doesn’t bring on clumps. Most impressively, it’ll only cost you the price of a fancy latte.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara $6.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara

BEST FOR SENSITIVE EYES

Clean beauty buffs won’t have to worry with Ere Perez’s Avocado Waterproof Mascara, which is suitable for sensitive skin and eyes. This volumizing formula offers full coverage and 24-hour wear, and it’s also one of the best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras.

Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara $28.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara

BEST FALSIES EFFECT

If you’ve ever wondered where the name comes from, Diorshow refers to the fact that this mascara was actually developed for makeup artists to use backstage at shows. That explains all that lash drama. The carefully created brush is designed to grab every last lash to lift and curl it, delivering that coveted false-eyelashes effect. Take it from the runway to your very own catwalk of life and you’ll see that it lasts for up to a whopping 24 hours.

Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara $30 Buy now

12. Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara

BEST NOURISHING FORMULA

A quadruple threat, Tarte’s four-in-one waterproof mascara lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions. Even better, it’s spiked with lash-loving ingredients, including Tarte’s proprietary Skinvigorating beeswax, a natural waterproofing agent that keeps the mascara in place through rain and sweat. There are also mineral pigments to soothe and soften lashes, as well as carnauba wax to guarantee it applies smoothly.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara $23 Buy now

13. Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Waterproof Mascara

BEST MULTITASKER

Armani Beauty’s Eyes to Kill Waterproof Mascara has earned cult-favorite status among stars and Hollywood insiders by checking off all the boxes: It volumizes, lengthens and defines lashes for 24-hour wear. (Jennifer Lawrence’s makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey, keeps it in her kit.) The secret ingredient might be the Microfil technology, which boosts the textures of lashes, while the patented, asymmetrical oversized brush has a bristle weave design to catch every eyelash.

Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Waterproof Mascara $29 Buy now

14. Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara

BEST ULTRA-BLACK MASCARA

Sure, there are lots of black mascaras, but Urban Decay’s scores points for being the blackest of blacks. You know the type — the ones that really make lashes pop. And it now comes in a waterproof formula! Every coat brings on length and volume without any clumping or dryness. To make your lashes look just as beautiful from the inside, the formula is spiked with a nourishing combo of proteins, amino acids and honey extract.

15. Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara

BEST VOLUMIZING WATERPROOF MASCARA

Big, bold lashes will be yours for up to 24 hours, courtesy of the unique oversized brush with wavy bristles. Lancôme’s smudge- and sweat-proof Monsieur Big waterproof mascara (a favorite of Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup artist, Nick Barose) is packed with polymers and waxes so that it glides right onto lashes, instantly plumping them up. Unlike many other waterproof mascaras, this one feels light as a feather all day long.

Lancome Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara $26 Buy now

16. Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara

BEST FOR THE BEACH

True to its name, Eyeko’s waterproof mascara (also available in a travel-sized version) has such impressive smudge-free staying power that it will even withstand a long hot, sweaty day at the beach. Sweep it on for maximum lashes — it instantly lifts, curls and adds volume. The formula is infused with coconut oil and waterproof pigments to make it last.

17. Givenchy Noir Couture Waterproof Mascara

BEST FOR PRECISION APPLICATION

Givenchy’s mascara wand boasts a unique three-ball brush design that is able to separate and coat every last lash, including the baby hairs. As a result, the luxury house’s Noir Couture Waterproof Mascara coats lashes from root to tip, providing definition, length and curl. It’s formulated with the brand’s Lash Booster Expert Complex and cotton nectar that nourishes, strengthens and protects lashes.

Givenchy Noir Couture Waterproof Mascara $33 Buy now

The Best Eye Makeup Removers

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

BEST MULTI-TASKING EYE MAKEUP REMOVER

Garnier SkinActive’s micellar cleansing water wipes away waterproof mascara, makeup and lipstick at night while doubling as a morning cleanser that gently refreshes and washes the skin.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $7.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover

BEST OVERALL

Lancôme’s cult-favorite Bi-Facil Double-Action eye makeup remover has a liquid formula that’s suitable for all skin types. Shake the product to activate the two-phase product, which uses a lipid phase to easily lift heavy waterproof mascara and other cosmetics and an emollient phase that clears away makeup residue.

Glossier Milky Oil

BEST MESS-FREE MAKEUP REMOVER

Glossier’s Milky Oil is a gentle makeover that comes in a mess-free squeeze bottle and is formulated with comfrey root extract and pro-vitamin B5 to condition and soothe your skin.

Glossier Milky Oil $12 Buy now

Klorane Eye Makeup Remover

BEST FRAGRANCE-FREE MAKEUP REMOVER

This oil-free eye makeup remover from Klorane is safe for sensitive eyes, thanks to ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-approved plant-based ingredients that gently remove mascara and more while depuffing and soothing the skin.